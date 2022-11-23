InsurTech Market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global InsurTech market size is projected to grow by USD 61756.27 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 44.05% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 50%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global InsurTech Market 2023-2027

Global InsurTech Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global InsurTech market as a part of the systems software market, which covers companies engaged in developing and producing application and system software. The parent market also includes companies offering database management software and organizations that are engaged in developing application development and management software, cloud computing software, data center and hosting software, IT management software, mobility software, networking software, security software, and storage software.

Global InsurTech Market - Five Forces

The global InsurTech market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global InsurTech Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global InsurTech Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on management, deployment, and region.

The marketing and distribution segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing acceptance of mobile point-of-sales in the e-retail business is helping insurance companies in finding significant opportunities to address a large number of customers to suit their requirements and behavior. InsurTech solutions provide insurance companies with a wide range of technologies, such as chatbots, to interact live with customers, resolve their queries, and achieve customer-centricity. Thus, the rising need to achieve customer-centricity and high return on investment is significantly helping in the growth of the marketing and distribution segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global InsurTech market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global InsurTech market.

Europe held 50% of the global InsurTech market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The region is home to some of the most advanced economies in the world. Insurance companies in Europe are increasingly adopting analytics and telematics to create customized insurance products for customers. In addition, the higher concentration of key vendors in the region is driving the growth of the InsurTech market in Europe.

Global InsurTech Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The need to improve business efficiency is one of the key factors driving the growth of the InsurTech market. As consumers across the world become more digitally aware, the demand for better and easier access to insurance technology services is increasing.

Insurance companies are sensing the opportunities to change their business models. They are focusing on leveraging innovative technologies to optimize costs, deliver better services, and boost revenues.

To implement the latest technologies in the insurance framework, there is a high need for establishing a seamless connection for efficient communication among systems, machines, and people. This is driving the demand for InsurTech solutions, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Recent trends influencing the market

The collaboration of investors with InsurTech firms is identified as one of the major trends in the market. There has been an increased interest among investors to collaborate with InsurTech firms or technology-first insurance start-ups.

In addition, the trend of purchasing insurance over an application is increasing worldwide. The importance of InsurTech is increasing at a rapid pace among insurance companies.

Over the next decade, the entire insurance process is expected to become digital and will not require the involvement of any form of physical interference. Realizing the growth potential, many investors are collaborating with InsurTech firms. For instance, in October 2022, Moody's Analytics and Cytora, entered into a partnership to provide the commercial insurance industry a streamlined and informed understanding of risk.

All these factors will have a positive influence on the growth of the global InsurTech market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high cost of investments is expected to hinder the growth of the InsurTech market. Leveraging technologies to sell insurance products require a considerable amount of training.

Retraining is also required to understand the insurance products in-depth for the insurance staff to be able to offer products that match the needs of customers. This requires significant investments in hiring trainers.

Many insurance companies lack the technical expertise and have budget constraints that make them reluctant in investing in InsurTech solutions. Many such challenges will reduce the growth potential in the global InsurTech market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this InsurTech market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the InsurTech market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the InsurTech market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the InsurTech market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of InsurTech market vendors

InsurTech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 44.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 61756.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 41.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 50% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acko General Insurance Ltd., Alan SA, Anywhere 2 go Co. Ltd., Clover Health, Cytora Ltd., Damco Group, DXC Technology Co., Friendsurance, Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC, iCarbonX, Insurance Technology Services, Jetty National Inc., Kin Insurance Technology Hub LLC, Milvik AB, Oscar Insurance Corp., Quantemplate Technologies Inc., Shift Technology, simplesurance GmbH, Slice Insurance Technologies Inc., and ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

