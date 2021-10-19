InsurTech Market to grow at a CAGR of 45.28%| Witnesses Emergence of Alan SA and Clover Health among Key Market Contributors|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The InsurTech market is expected to grow by USD 33.73 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 45.28% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in InsurTech Market by Value Chain Positioning and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For insights on trends & challenges - Download a free sample now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alan SA, Clover Health, Cytora Ltd., Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC, Oscar Insurance Corp., Quantemplate Technologies Inc., Shift Technology, simplesurance GmbH, Trov Insurance Solutions LLC, and ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The need to improve business efficiency, the influence of digitization, and the increased need for greater customer satisfaction will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of investment will hamper the market growth.

InsurTech 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

Value Chain Positioning

InsurTech Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

InsurTech Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist InsurTech market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the InsurTech market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the InsurTech market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of InsurTech market vendors

Related Reports:

Secure Web Gateway Market -The secure web gateway (SWG) market share should rise by USD 7.82 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 19.65%. Download a free sample report now!

Story continues

SMB Software Market -The SMB software market has the potential to grow by USD 52.01 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42%. Download a free sample report now!

InsurTech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 45.28% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 33.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 40.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 47% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alan SA, Clover Health, Cytora Ltd., Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC, Oscar Insurance Corp., Quantemplate Technologies Inc., Shift Technology, simplesurance GmbH, Trov Insurance Solutions LLC, and ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover more highlights about InsurTech market companies.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurtech-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-45-28-witnesses-emergence-of-alan-sa-and-clover-health-among-key-market-contributors17000-technavio-reports-301402616.html

SOURCE Technavio