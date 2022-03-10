U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

InsurTech Market to grow by USD 33.73 bn | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The InsurTech market is expected to grow by USD 33.73 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 45.28% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled InsurTech Market by Value Chain Positioning and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled InsurTech Market by Value Chain Positioning and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find additional highlights related to the market. Get FREE Sample Report

InsurTech Market: Driver

The need to improve business efficiency is one of the key factors driving the growth of the InsurTech market. The rise in the number of connected devices in financial industries has led to massive amounts of data generation. Insurance companies can use the data to optimize costs, deliver better services, and boost revenues. In traditional insurance systems, high costs are involved due to the physical distribution of the data. With the advent of digitization, the demand for better and easier access to insurance technology services is increasing. The use of InsurTech, which includes risk-averting models and predictive mechanisms, helps businesses enhance their productivity. To implement these technologies in the insurance framework, there is a high need for establishing a seamless connection for efficient communication among systems, machines, and people. Thus, InsurTech has become a strategic priority for several insurance organizations.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

InsurTech Market: Segmentation Analysis

By value chain positioning, the market has been segmented into marketing and distribution, IT support, policy administration and management, claim management, and others. The marketing and distribution segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. Europe will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK and France are the key countries for the InsurTech market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and MEA regions.

Know more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download Free Sample Report

InsurTech Market: Key Vendor Analysis

The InsurTech market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report offers information on several market vendors, including Alan SA, Clover Health, Cytora Ltd., Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC, Oscar Insurance Corp., Quantemplate Technologies Inc., Shift Technology, simplesurance GmbH, Trov Insurance Solutions LLC, and ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Alan SA - The company offers InsurTech for startups and SMEs, large companies, and others.

  • Clover Health - The company offers health insurance for InsurTech.

  • Cytora Ltd. - The company offers digital risk processing for InsurTech.

  • Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC - The company offers term life insurance for InsurTech.

  • Oscar Insurance Corp. - The company offers InsurTech under the brand name Cigna.

Related Reports

Carbon Accounting Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Project Management Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

InsurTech Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 45.28%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 33.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

40.26

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, France, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alan SA, Clover Health, Cytora Ltd., Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC, Oscar Insurance Corp., Quantemplate Technologies Inc., Shift Technology, simplesurance GmbH, Trov Insurance Solutions LLC, and ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Value chain positioning

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Value chain positioning

  • Marketing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • IT support - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Policy administration and management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Claim management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Value chain positioning

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alan SA

  • Clover Health

  • Cytora Ltd.

  • Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC

  • Oscar Insurance Corp.

  • Quantemplate Technologies Inc.

  • Shift Technology

  • simplesurance GmbH

  • Trov Insurance Solutions LLC

  • ZhongAn Online Property Insurance Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurtech-market-to-grow-by-usd-33-73-bn--technavio-301499323.html

SOURCE Technavio

