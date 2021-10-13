Insurtech Openly Expands to the West Coast, Bringing Comprehensive and Transparent Homeowners Insurance Coverage to Oregon Agents

Former SafeCo executive brings its tech-enabled home insurance platform coast to coast

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance platform, is now available on the west coast. Independent insurance agents in the state of Oregon can now access Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage, obtaining quotes in 15 seconds. With Openly, Oregon independent agents can now create a seamless and streamlined insurance experience for both their agencies and clients.

"We are thrilled to be delivering our innovative and streamlined homeowners insurance platform to the independent agents in the state of Oregon," said Ty Harris, CEO and co-founder of Openly. "With this state launch, we are now operating on both coasts and will continue to build on this momentum."

Oregon is the fourteenth state in Openly's nationwide expansion, officially marking its footprint on the west coast. The Company continues building on its rapid momentum, most recently announcing the hire of eight new strategic senior team members, and doubling its headcount since the beginning of 2021.

"The Openly product is amazing and the user experience seems too good to be true. I am so excited!," said Roger Pena, Owner of Beaver State Insurance Agency.

The company continues to bring its home insurance product to more states across the country. Openly uses next generation data and technology to enable independent agents the opportunity to offer straight-forward home insurance options. Openly is empowering independent agents serving homeowners across Oregon to offer comprehensive and transparent coverage options, including airbnb and secondary home coverage, coverage for trampolines and pools with diving boards, and no prohibited dog breeds.

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies. Openly's rapid adoption by independent agents is a testament to its innovation. Openly rebuilt the entire technology and operations stack of insurance to create an intuitive and stress-free quoting process. All information is presented at the point of sale in real-time pulling from over 50 data points in seconds compared to 45 minutes for many other insurance companies that agents work with each day. With Openly, Oregon's independent agents can now create a seamless and streamlined insurance experience for both their agencies and clients.

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc .

