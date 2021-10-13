U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.95
    +3.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,327.82
    -50.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,531.81
    +65.88 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.72
    +0.45 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    +34.90 (+1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    +0.63 (+2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0052 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5630
    -0.0170 (-1.08%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.3651
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    113.3890
    -0.2010 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,994.00
    +1,259.11 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,341.70
    +7.29 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Insurtech Openly Expands to the West Coast, Bringing Comprehensive and Transparent Homeowners Insurance Coverage to Oregon Agents

·2 min read

Former SafeCo executive brings its tech-enabled home insurance platform coast to coast

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance platform, is now available on the west coast. Independent insurance agents in the state of Oregon can now access Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage, obtaining quotes in 15 seconds. With Openly, Oregon independent agents can now create a seamless and streamlined insurance experience for both their agencies and clients.

"We are thrilled to be delivering our innovative and streamlined homeowners insurance platform to the independent agents in the state of Oregon," said Ty Harris, CEO and co-founder of Openly. "With this state launch, we are now operating on both coasts and will continue to build on this momentum."

Oregon is the fourteenth state in Openly's nationwide expansion, officially marking its footprint on the west coast. The Company continues building on its rapid momentum, most recently announcing the hire of eight new strategic senior team members, and doubling its headcount since the beginning of 2021.

"The Openly product is amazing and the user experience seems too good to be true. I am so excited!," said Roger Pena, Owner of Beaver State Insurance Agency.

The company continues to bring its home insurance product to more states across the country. Openly uses next generation data and technology to enable independent agents the opportunity to offer straight-forward home insurance options. Openly is empowering independent agents serving homeowners across Oregon to offer comprehensive and transparent coverage options, including airbnb and secondary home coverage, coverage for trampolines and pools with diving boards, and no prohibited dog breeds.

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies. Openly's rapid adoption by independent agents is a testament to its innovation. Openly rebuilt the entire technology and operations stack of insurance to create an intuitive and stress-free quoting process. All information is presented at the point of sale in real-time pulling from over 50 data points in seconds compared to 45 minutes for many other insurance companies that agents work with each day. With Openly, Oregon's independent agents can now create a seamless and streamlined insurance experience for both their agencies and clients.

For more information, please visit Openly's website.

# # #

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

Contact:

Jamie Kemp
jamie@calibercorporateadvisers.com
(516) 417-3975

SOURCE: Openly



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667940/Insurtech-Openly-Expands-to-the-West-Coast-Bringing-Comprehensive-and-Transparent-Homeowners-Insurance-Coverage-to-Oregon-Agents

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • What to Expect From American Express, Capital One, and Discover in Q3 Earnings

    Improved credit and minimal loan growth for these credit card players in Q3 could lead to reserve releases of capital.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have had positive momentum for more than a week now, and that has continued today. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Nio shares had gained 3%. Last week, Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD, which is one of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holdings, announced plans to collaborate with a fleet-as-a-service solutions joint venture to deploy up to 5,000 new EVs to fleet managers in the U.S. And yesterday, news came that global EV leader Tesla had produced a record volume of electric vehicles at its Shanghai factory in September, with the majority of those sales remaining in China.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About DatChat Stock?

    DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS), which develops a privacy-oriented messaging app, went public at $4.15 per share (and one warrant for an additional share) on Aug. 12. Let's see why DatChat has attracted so much attention. DatChat's Messenger and Private Social Network enable users to modify or delete the messages they've sent, hide encrypted messages, and set messages to be automatically deleted after a fixed time frame or a set number of views.

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • These 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Better Buys Right Now Than AMC

    A big trend in the stock market this year has involved so-called meme stocks. Select companies that Wall Street funds bet against as loser stocks saw their shares quickly skyrocket in price thanks to individual investors buying in after teaming up through social media sites like Reddit to hurt the short-sellers. One stock that got a lot of attention for getting sucked up into this craze was AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC).

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • Ford Motor Co no longer has Rivian board representative

    Ford Motor Co, which has repeatedly touted its strategic relationship with electric vehicle maker Rivian, no longer has a representative on the startup's board of directors ahead of its going public. While an announcement was never made, Ford executive Alexandra Ford English left the Rivian board in May according to documents Rivian made public on Oct. 1 ahead of its planned initial public offering. Ford, which holds a stake greater than 5% in Rivian according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, had a seat on the Rivian board when it was a private company, but that would not continue as Rivian went public, Thibodeau said.

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.&nbsp;

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Coinbase is losing investors over it’s expensive price — here’s why

    Autonomous Analyst Christian Bolu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Coinbase is faring amid the pandemic and what we can expect from the company in the near future.&nbsp;

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Novavax Stock Now and 1 Reason to Skip It

    It's been a harrowing quarter for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors. The stock is down by more than 13% over the last three months, and even with approval for its coronavirus vaccine candidate seemingly in sight, it's reasonable to wonder whether the company's stock is worth purchasing. Based on its upcoming catalysts, I think Novavax's losing streak will end before the close of 2021, and that rumors of its demise are exaggerated.

  • CrowdStrike Stock: The Bulls Are Ready to Strike

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Tuesday night, Jim Cramer spoke with George Kurtz, co-founder, president and CEO of CrowdStrike Holdings , the cybersecurity company. Kurtz explained Tuesday's announcement of CrowdStrike's extended detection and response network, known as their XDR coalition. Every company, big and small, needs to protect itself from cyber threats and ransomware attacks, Kurtz added.

  • Delta Air lines posts first quarterly profit since the pandemic

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the third quarter earnings from Delta Air Lines. Read more here: Delta swings to profit in Q3

  • Why Delta Air Lines Stock Is Falling Today

    Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) beat analyst expectations in the third quarter but warned it expects the last three months of the year to be weighed down by higher fuel costs. Delta earned $0.30 per share in the quarter, well ahead of analyst expectations of $0.17 per share, on revenue that at $8.3 billion roughly matched expectations. The airline said it experienced a midquarter lull as COVID cases spiked higher, but traffic recovered toward the end of the period.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)?

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have […]