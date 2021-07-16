U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,349.80
    -10.23 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,881.72
    -105.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.72
    -30.41 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.09
    +1.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.99
    +0.34 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    -13.20 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    -0.63 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    +0.2800 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,033.64
    +355.22 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    773.59
    -5.96 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.09
    -3.93 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

An insurtech startup exposed thousands of sensitive insurance applications

Zack Whittaker
·2 min read

A security lapse at insurance technology startup BackNine exposed hundreds of thousands of insurance applications after one of its cloud servers was left unprotected on the internet.

BackNine might be a company you're not familiar with, but it might have processed your personal information if you applied for insurance in the past few years. The California-based company builds back-office software to help bigger insurance carriers sell and maintain life and disability insurance policies. It also offers a whitelabeled quote web form for smaller or independent financial planners sell insurance plans through their own websites.

But one of the company's storage servers, hosted on Amazon's cloud, was misconfigured to allow anyone access to the 711,000 files inside, including completed insurance applications that contain highly sensitive personal and medical information on the applicant and their family. It also contained images of individuals' signatures as well as other internal BackNine files.

Of the documents reviewed, TechCrunch found contact information, like full names, addresses, and phone numbers, but also Social Security numbers, medical diagnoses, medications taken, and detailed completed questionnaires about an applicant's health past and present. Other files included lab and test results, such as blood work and electrocardiograms. Some applications also contained driver's license numbers.

The exposed documents date back to 2015 and as recently as this month.

Because Amazon storage servers, known as buckets, are private by default, someone with control of the buckets must have changed its permissions to public. None of the data was encrypted.

Security researcher Bob Diachenko found the exposed storage bucket and emailed details of the lapse to the company in early June, but after receiving an initial response, he didn't hear back and the bucket remained open.

We reached out to BackNine vice president Reid Tattersall, whom Diachenko was in contact with and ignored. TechCrunch, too, was ignored. But within minutes of providing Tattersall — and him only — with the name of the exposed bucket, the data was locked down. TechCrunch has yet to receive a response from Tattersall, or his father Mark, the company's chief executive, who was copied on a later email.

TechCrunch asked Tattersall if the company has alerted local authorities per state data breach notification laws, or if the company has any plans to notify the affected individuals whose data was exposed. We did not receive an answer. Companies can face stiff financial and civil penalties for failing to disclose a cybersecurity incident.

BackNine works with some of America's largest insurance carriers. Many of the insurance applications found in the exposed bucket were for AIG, TransAmerica, John Hancock, Lincoln Financial Group, Prudential. When reached prior to publication, spokespeople for the insurance giants did not comment.

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Cheap Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 cheap Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Cheap Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. The pandemic-led recession has shrunk economies all over the world, and China is no exception. In the […]

  • Moderna is the ‘Tesla of biotech’: analyst

    Jefferies Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Michael Yee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Moderna’s move to the S&P 500 and Biogen’s stock dive after some hospitals decided to not administer the company’s Alzheimer drug.

  • Why NVIDIA Stock Just Dropped 4%

    What happened Shares of graphics (and crypto-mining) chipmaker NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) tumbled for a third straight day Thursday, falling 4% in 1:25 p.m. EDT trading despite getting a boost in its price target from Wall Street bank Mizuho.

  • Why Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) slumped 13.5% by 10:30 a.m. EDT on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources reported that personnel shortages due to COVID-19 restrictions affected its mining operations during the second quarter. Surging cases in Mongolia forced the country to enact a series of lockdowns, which limited the mining company's ability to maintain the employee levels needed to meet its production goal.

  • Why Bionano Genomics, Invitae, and Opko Health Stocks Sank This Week

    The market's pessimism about these diagnostics stocks appeared unrelated to company-specific news.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    Stock market crashes can be frightening. In this way, a market crash can provide you with an opportunity to build tremendous wealth -- if you know which stocks to buy. To help you in this regard, here are three excellent companies to put on your stock market crash shopping list.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer in July (and Beyond)

    You can make money from investing in stocks in two primary ways. Your shares can appreciate, or you may also receive dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that could make you richer in July (and beyond).

  • It's Game Over for AMC, but These Stocks Can Still Go to the Moon

    Retail investors looking for businesses with tangible growth prospects should consider buying this trio of companies.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:PLTR) Revenue Growth Needs To Accelerate for the Company to Turn a Profit Any Time Soon

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has recently become a favorite stock on Reddit’s WallStreetBets board. The stock is apparently now being purchased by hedge funds too. As an investor you may be wondering if you are missing out and whether you should also be buying the stock.

  • Who will benefit from the Mastercard ban in India?

    The ban on Mastercard, the world's second-largest payments processor, comes after India's central bank, in May, barred American Express and Diners Club International from issuing new cards due to similar violations.

  • Bond King Jeff Gundlach says there is a simple reason Treasury yields are so low even as inflation surges

    Bond guru Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital said it is no mystery why U.S. Treasury yields are anchored lower despite evidence that inflation is rising in an economy attempting to rebound from a stultifying pandemic.

  • Why Roblox and Other Content Platform Stocks Fell This Week

    This was a tough week for stocks focused on creating tech platforms for gaming content and online gambling. The slumps all can be explained by regular volatility associated with these tech stocks. Roblox, the biggest content platform of the group by far, is growing its user base quickly as of late May. But its expansion rate has slowed as people spend less time online thanks to waning threat levels from COVID-19.

  • Fearing a stock market crash? These are two strategies for surviving them

    What portfolio changes should you make if you’re worried about a black swan event? Black swans in the stock market are sudden, unpredictable and rare — like a market crash. Just because you can’t predict when a black swan event will occur doesn’t mean you can’t predict that one is likely at some point.

  • Why BlackBerry, GameStop, and Kodak Stocks Got Destroyed This Week

    Meme stocks' bad news actually began a week ago, when investment bank Goldman Sachs observed that retail investors' willingness to risk their money betting on short squeezes -- that might or might not happen -- was waning. Result: Meme stocks took a tumble, with Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) closing Thursday down 8.5% from Friday's close, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) losing 10.4%, and GameStop (NYSE: GME) crashing to a 12.8% loss. In fact, more than half of GameStop's losses for the week came on just one trading day -- Wednesday -- when Bloomberg reported that Netflix is eying an entry into the video game space, in which it will de facto compete with GameStop.

  • Moderna is the Tesla of biotechs, stock price could hit $325: analyst

    Moderna is likely to stay on a roll, says this top-ranked Wall Street analyst.

  • Bank of America(NYSE: BAC) Hikes the Dividend Despite a Minor Earnings Miss

    Bank of America just delivered a slight miss on the earnings at US$21.6b, below the US$21.8b estimates. The bank blamed it on low interest rates that are influencing the whole financial sector. Meanwhile, earning-per-share (EPS) came in at US$0.80, outperforming the expectations of US$0.77.

  • B2Gold Corp. Reports Continued Strong Total Gold Production for Q2 2021 of 211,612 oz, 5% Above Budget; On Track to Meet or Exceed the Upper End of its Annual Guidance Range of 970,000 to 1,030,000 oz

    B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its gold production and gold revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2021. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Byrna Technologies Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

    Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN), a leading provider of non-lethal personal security solutions, has announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 common shares, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $52.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 2,250,

  • Why Virgin Galactic Shares Fell This Week

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) completed a historic milestone last Sunday, successfully launching founder Richard Branson into space. Branson's flight into space happened nearly a year after it was originally planned, due to a combination of COVID-related delays and some testing setbacks. Richard Branson (second from left) and the mission specialists ahead of the July 11 flight.

  • 3 Things to Look for in IBM's Next Earnings Report

    Unanswered questions could make this the most important earnings report since Arvind Krishna became CEO in April 2020.