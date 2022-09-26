Intact Financial Corporation donates $150,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to help with relief efforts following Hurricane Fiona

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), and its affiliated brands including belairdirect, Intact Insurance, Johnson Insurance and Anthony Insurance, is announcing support for the communities affected by hurricane Fiona in the Atlantic provinces and eastern Québec with a $150,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross.

"Our thoughts are with the people impacted by hurricane Fiona. We are here to support them in this difficult time. Our teams are on the ground, working 24/7 to answer our clients and help them move forward. We have also reached out to governments to offer our help and update them on our approach so far," said Louis Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer, Intact Financial Corporation's Canadian operations.

The Intact Foundation will also match employee donations through its employee matching gift program to any Canadian Registered Charity providing relief efforts.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, and Europe through the RSA brands.

