Intact Financial Corporation Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Louis Marcotte to speak at UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Louis Marcotte, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), will participate in a virtual fireside chat as a part of the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

The full video webcast will be archived in the Events and Presentations section of Intact Financial Corporation's website for 180 days.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East through the RSA brands.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • Why Kandi Technologies Stock Popped After Earnings

    Shares of Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ: KNDI) raced out of the gate Monday morning and roared to a 10.6% gain by 12:50 p.m. EDT after the Chinese electric-car maker announced estimate-thumping earnings for its fiscal second quarter 2021. Analysts had forecast that Kandi would book only $20.8 million in revenues for Q2 and lose $0.18 per share. Instead, Kandi reported this morning that its sales were $29.9 million -- and it earned a $0.54 per-share profit.

  • Earnings engine continues to power on, but peak growth likely behind us: strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist Emily&nbsp;Roland&nbsp;discusses earnings season and what types of companies investors should seek as a safety trade amid rising volatility.

  • AMC revenue beats estimates

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares are up in after-hours after the movie theater company beat on the top and bottom line for 2nd quarter.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Soaring on Monday

    Shares of cryptocurrency mining stocks were soaring on Monday. Among them were BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK). First, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued rising over the weekend and currently sits around $45,900 per bitcoin, according to CoinDesk.

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose sharply on Monday, climbing nearly 3%. The gain for the electric vehicle maker's stock was likely driven by an analyst's move to increase his price target for shares, as well as a somewhat bullish day for many growth stocks like Tesla. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks Tesla will see improved profit margins next year.

  • 10 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 energy monthly dividend stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. The years 2020 and 2021 have been extremely challenging and transformational for the global […]

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 866 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]