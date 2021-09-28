U.S. markets closed

Intact Financial Corporation Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Louis Marcotte to speak at Bloomberg Canadian Fixed Income Conference

1 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Louis Marcotte, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), will take part in an insurance panel at the Bloomberg Canadian Fixed Income Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 10:50 AM ET.

The full video replay will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Intact Financial Corporation's website following the event.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East through the RSA brands.

