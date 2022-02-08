Intact Financial Corporation reports Q4-2021 results

Cision

(in Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted)

Highlights

Net operating income per share of $3.78 in Q4-2021 and $12.41 for the full year increased 19% and 25%, respectively, driven by robust underwriting and distribution income, and meaningful accretion from RSA

EPS growth of 51% in the quarter and 72% in 2021 reflected strong operating results and investment gains

Operating DPW 1 grew 75% in the quarter and 45% in 2021, mainly due to RSA, with healthy organic growth in commercial lines

Operating combined ratio of 87.8% in Q4-2021 as strong underlying performance outweighed elevated catastrophe losses

OROE of 17.8% and ROE of 17.0%, with BVPS growth of 40% to $82.34

Quarterly dividend increased by 10% to $1.00 per common share and initiating share buyback program

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: IFC)

Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We had a milestone year, successfully closing our largest acquisition to date, and delivering strong results for both the fourth quarter and full year. We achieved mid-teens organic growth in net operating income per share, while RSA delivered 12% accretion in the seven months since the transaction closed. The acquisition has clearly enhanced our leadership position in Canada, and we are focused on achieving outperformance in the UK&I. The RSA integration remains on track thanks to our people, who have shown extraordinary commitment in supporting our customers amid a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. With momentum across all segments, we are pleased to increase dividends to common shareholders for the seventeenth consecutive year."

Consolidated Highlights (in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q4-2021 Q4-2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Operating direct premiums written1 5,017 2,872 75% 17,283 12,039 45% Direct premiums written 5,318 2,928 82% 17,994 12,143 48% Operating combined ratio1 87.8% 85.6% 2.2 pts 88.8% 89.1% (0.3) pts Underwriting income 1 600 415 45% 1,787 1,227 46% Net investment income 220 143 54% 706 577 22% Distribution income1 77 72 7% 362 275 32% Net operating income1 679 467 46% 2,070 1,471 41% Net income 701 378 85% 2,088 1,082 93% Per share measures (in dollars)











Net operating income per share (NOIPS)1 $3.78 $3.18 19% $12.41 $9.92 25% Earnings per share (EPS) $3.85 $2.55 51% $12.40 $7.20 72% Return on equity for the last 12 months











Operating ROE1 17.8% 18.4% (0.6) pts





ROE 17.0% 12.8% 4.2 pts





Book value per share (in dollars)1 $82.34 $58.79 40%





Total capital margin 2,891 2,729 6%





Adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio1 23.0% 24.1% (1.1) pts







_________________________________ 1 This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures under National Instrument 52-112, including NOIPS, Operating combined ratio, Underwriting income, Distribution income, Net operating income, Operating ROE, BVPS, and adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio. See "Non-IFRS financial measures" below in this press release and refer to Section 38 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures and Section 42 – Glossary and definitions in the Q4-2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis for further details, which sections are incorporated by reference herein. DPW change (growth) and Operating DPW change (growth) is presented in constant currency. Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

Common Share Dividend

The Board of Directors approved a $0.09 per share increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. This represents a 10% increase and marks the 17th consecutive annual increase in our dividend since our IPO in 2004.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Board has authorized a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Subject to TSX approval, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 5,282,458 common shares during the 12-month period following approval, or until the maximum amount of shares have been repurchased. This represents approximately 3% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at February 8, 2022.

Industry Outlook

Canadian industry profitability improved in the twelve months to September 30, 2021, helped in part by favourable PYD and reduced driving activity during the pandemic. However, high pre-pandemic combined ratios, emerging inflation, and the still relatively low interest rate environment support continuation of favourable market conditions.

In Canada, we expect firm market conditions to continue in personal property, while personal auto rates remain tempered in the pandemic environment.

In commercial lines in both US and Canada, hard market conditions are expected to continue.

In the UK&I, hard market conditions are expected to continue across commercial lines. In personal lines, near term industry growth levels are uncertain as companies navigate the recently introduced pricing reforms in the UK.

Segment Results

(in millions of Canadian dollars except as otherwise noted) Q4-2021 Q4-2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Operating direct premiums written Canada 3,283 2,471 33% 12,023 10,216 18% UK&I 1,274 n/a nm 2,538 n/a nm U.S. 460 401 19% 1,988 1,823 17% Corporate (RSA for June 2021) n/a n/a nm 734 n/a nm Total 5,017 2,872 75% 17,283 12,039 45% Operating combined ratio Canada 84.4% 84.0% 0.4 pts 86.7% 88.0% (1.3) pts UK&I 93.0% n/a nm 93.4% n/a nm U.S. 92.5% 92.0% 0.5 pts 92.9% 94.9% (2.0) pts Corporate (RSA for June 2021) n/a n/a nm 90.7% n/a nm Total 87.8% 85.6% 2.2 pts 88.8% 89.1% (0.3) pts Underwriting income Canada 513 392 121 1,525 1,154 371 UK&I 80 n/a nm 152 n/a nm U.S. 36 35 1 117 81 36 RSA – June 2021 n/a n/a nm 57 n/a nm Group Reinsurance, Corporate and Other (29) (12) (17) (64) (8) (56) Total 600 415 185 1,787 1,227 560

Q4-2021 Insurance Business Performance

Operating DPW growth of 75% in constant currency mainly reflected the RSA acquisition, which contributed 69 points of growth. Commercial lines organic growth was healthy across all segments.

Operating combined ratio of 87.8% was solid and included $186 million (3.8 points) of catastrophe losses, which exceeded expectations. The operating combined ratio in Canada was a strong 84.4%, reflecting solid underlying performance across the business. In the UK&I, the operating combined ratio was a solid 93.0%, despite including 3.5 points of CAT losses. In the U.S., the operating combined ratio of 92.5% reflected solid underlying performance.

Lines of Business

P&C Canada (includes RSA Canada results)

Personal auto premiums grew by 25%, driven by RSA, while we continue to operate in a muted rate environment. The operating combined ratio was very strong at 87.5%, reflecting strong underlying performance and higher prior year development. Although up from the prior year, driving activity remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Personal property premiums grew by 33%, mainly driven by RSA and 5 points of organic growth due to firm market conditions. The operating combined ratio remained very strong at 79.5%, but was 6.3 points higher than last year, reflecting 4.4 points of higher CAT losses.

Commercial lines premium growth of 41% was mainly driven by RSA. Strong organic growth of 11% reflected continued profitability actions in hard market conditions. The operating combined ratio was strong at 84.3%, improving 11 points from a year ago. This was driven by higher PYD and solid underlying performance, with an estimated 6-point impact from customer relief measures offered last year.

Distribution income grew by 7% compared to a strong prior-year quarter, driven by accretive acquisitions.

P&C UK&I

Personal lines operating DPW was $517 million, with continued rate momentum and high retention levels in personal property and pet. The personal auto market remained very competitive, muting premium growth ahead of recent pricing reforms. The operating combined ratio of 96.1% reflected solid underlying performance and strong prior year development.

Commercial lines operating DPW was $757 million in hard market conditions. The operating combined ratio was a strong 90.4%, driven by strong underlying performance and favourable prior year development, tempered by elevated catastrophe losses.

P&C U.S.

US Commercial premium growth was strong at 19% on a constant currency basis, driven by a combination of new business growth, new products, and hard market conditions. The operating combined ratio was stable at 92.5% as strong underlying performance was offset by higher catastrophe losses.

Investments

Net investment income of $ 220 million for the quarter increased 54% year-over-year, mainly driven by the RSA acquisition and a special dividend of $23 million from one of our investments.

Net gains excluding FVTPL bonds of $262 million primarily reflected realized gains resulting from favourable equity markets and unrealized gains on Venture investments.

Net Operating Income, EPS and ROE

Net operating income of $679 million is up 45% from a year ago, reflecting the contribution of RSA, as well as strong growth in underwriting and investment income.

Earnings per share of $3.85 in Q4-2021 grew 51%, driven by strong operating results and investment gains, partly offset by the net cost of adverse development cover for the UK&I segment.

Operating ROE of 17.8% and ROE of 17.0% for the 12 months to December 31, 2021 reflected strong performance across the business.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the year in a strong financial position, with a total capital margin of $2.9 billion .

IFC's book value per share (BVPS) of $82.34 as at December 31, 2021 increased 40% since December 31, 2020, driven by strong earnings and the RSA financing.

The adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio of 23.0% as at December 31, 2021 reflects the financing and closing of the RSA acquisition. With proceeds from the sale of Codan Denmark expected in H1-2022, we expect the adjusted debt-to-total-capital ratio to return to 20%.

RSA Acquisition

RSA contributed close to 16 % accretion to Q4-2021 NOIPS and 12% for the seven-month period since closing. Given the overall strength of Intact's results, double-digit accretion for the first seven months is evidence of the quality of the acquired businesses.

We remain on track to realize at least $250 million of pre-tax annual run-rate synergies within 36 months of closing. As at December 31, 2021 we have delivered $85 million in run-rate synergies.

Ken Norgrove was appointed to the role of CEO of UK&I, subject to regulatory approval. He was formerly CEO of RSA Scandinavia from 2019 until deal completion, and led the very successful turnaround of the Irish business as CEO of RSA Ireland from 2014 to 2019. Ken brings more than 35 years of experience in the insurance industry, with 30 years at RSA.

Integration activities are progressing as planned. In Canada, policy conversion in the broker channel is well underway. Over 40% of Personal Lines broker policies, and nearly 40% of Commercial Lines small business and fleet policies have converted to Intact systems to date.

Closing of the announced sale of Codan Forsikring A/S's P&C business to Alm. brand A/S Group is on track for H1-2022. This represents proceeds of DKK 6.3 billion (~$1.26 billion) for Intact's 50% stake.

On October 6, 2021, we entered into a reinsurance agreement to provide protection for adverse development in UK&I claims liabilities for 2020 and prior years. The associated expense of $71 million was included in Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs in Q4-2021.

Preferred Share Dividends

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly dividend of 21.225 cents per share on the Company's Class A Series 1 preferred shares, 21.60625 cents per share on the Class A Series 3 preferred shares, 32.5 cents per share on the Class A Series 5 preferred shares, 33.125 cents per share on the Class A Series 6 preferred shares, 30.625 cents per share on the Class A Series 7 preferred shares and 33.75 cents per share on the Class A Series 9 preferred shares. The dividends are payable on March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022.

Analysts' Estimates

The average estimate of earnings per share and net operating income per share for the quarter among the analysts who follow the Company was $1.73 and $2.58, respectively.

Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Consolidated Financial Statements

This Press Release, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on the Audit Committee's recommendation, should be read in conjunction with the Q4-2021 MD&A as well as the Q4-2021 Consolidated Financial Statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and later today on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For the definitions of measures and other insurance-related terms used in this Press Release, please refer to the MD&A and to the glossary available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.intactfc.com.

Conference Call Details

Intact Financial Corporation will host a conference call to review its earnings results tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the call via live audio webcast and to view the Company's Financial Statements, MD&A, presentation slides, Supplementary financial information and other information not included in this press release, visit the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and link to "Investors". The conference call is also available by dialing 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 (toll-free in North America). Please call 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available on February 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET until midnight on February 16, 2022. To listen to the replay, call 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (toll-free in North America), entry code 501798. A transcript of the call will also be made available on Intact Financial Corporation's website.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East through the RSA brands.

Non-GAAP and other financial measures

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios (which are calculated using non-GAAP financial measures) do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (or GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies in our industry. Non-GAAP and other financial measures are used by management and financial analysts to assess our performance. Further, they provide users with an enhanced understanding of our financial results and related trends, and increase transparency and clarity into the core results of the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios used in this Press Release and other Company's financial reports include measures related to our consolidated performance, our underwriting performance and our financial strength.

Operating performance

NOIPS, OROE, NOI and PTOI

Our operating performance is measured based on NOIPS and OROE, which are non-GAAP ratios. These ratios are calculated using Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude elements that are not representative of our operating performance (referred to as "Non-operating results"). Non-operating results include elements that arise mostly from changes in market conditions, relate to acquisition-related items or special items, or that are not part of our normal activities (see Non-operating results hereafter). We believe that analyzing our consolidated performance excluding these elements reflect more accurately our underlying business performance over time.

We note that investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and media organizations use NOIPS, OROE and other components of operating income (such as underwriting income, net investment income and distribution income) to evaluate and report our financial performance, and make investment decisions and recommendations. These measures are widely used as they represent a reliable, representative and consistent measure of our financial performance over time.

NOIPS is also used in incentive compensation as one of our financial objectives is to grow NOIPS by 10% yearly over time.

NOIPS and OROE are calculated as follows, using the following non-GAAP financial measures (marked with an asterix*).

NOIPS

for a specific period NOI* attributable to common shareholders ____________________ WANSO1 OROE

for a 12-month period NOI* attributable to common shareholders ________________________________ Adjusted average common shareholders' equity

(excluding AOCI)*





1 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding on a daily basis during the period.

Net operating income (NOI) * represents the Net income attributable to shareholders (most directly comparable GAAP measure), excluding the after-tax impact of Non-operating results. NOI is net of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests.

Pre-tax operating income (PTOI)*, which is used in the calculation of NOI, represents the Income before income taxes (most directly comparable GAAP measure), including the Share of income tax expense (benefit) of broker associates (accounted for using the equity method – net of tax – under IFRS), and excluding the pre-tax impact of Non-operating results. PTOI is comprised of the following items:

Non-operating results

Non-operating results* include elements that arise mostly from changes in market conditions, relate to acquisition-related items or special items, or that are not part of our normal activities. They are comprised of the following items:

