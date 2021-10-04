Intact Public Entities and the Intact Foundation announce $1 million to help protect communities from climate change

Canadian municipalities can now apply for Municipal Climate Resiliency Grants

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country this past summer, Canadians have experienced the devastating impacts of climate change-induced extreme weather: from record-breaking heat waves to destructive wildfires to catastrophic flooding.

Municipalities play a critical role in protecting communities from the impacts of climate change. More than ever, investment is needed to support municipalities as they adapt to extreme weather. Intact Public Entities (TSX: IFC) and the Intact Foundation are here to help.

Through the Municipal Climate Resiliency Grant, they're investing $1 million in cities and towns across Canada that are developing practical and effective solutions to protect communities from floods or wildfires.

"We need to enable municipalities across Canada to build resilient communities together. We're in a unique position to help bring plans to life so we can action change and make a difference," said Larry Ryan, President, Intact Public Entities. "We all understand the urgency and these grants will help municipalities to protect people from the impacts of climate change we're experiencing today and build our resilience for the future."

"Successfully adapting to extreme weather is key to fighting climate change and keeping our communities safe. We need to act urgently to implement adaptation solutions to limit the impacts of otherwise unrelenting extreme weather," said Diane Flanagan, Chair of the Intact Foundation. "It will depend on taking collective actions, and the ability of governments to direct resources and implement proven solutions."

The Municipal Climate Resiliency Grants will prioritize the following types of projects:

Shovel-ready projects : greening and natural infrastructure solutions such as wetland restoration to reduce flood risk or vegetation management techniques to create a community fire guard.

Climate mitigation tools : these could include incentives for homeowners to install sump pumps or fire-retardant roofing.

Research readiness and feasibility assessments : these could include updating flood and/or wildfire-risk mapping or undertaking a flood or wildfire hazard assessment.

Awareness and education: these could include distributing home flood and/or wildfire protection materials or creating an online portal for residents to obtain flood-risk information.

Over the years, the Intact Foundation has supported more than 90 projects through climate adaptation grants across Canada, committing more than $16 million to support these practical solutions.

For more details about the Municipal Climate Resiliency Grant program, including the link to apply, visit Intact Public Entities or the Intact Foundation websites.

