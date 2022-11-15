U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,978.47
    +21.22 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,475.44
    -61.26 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,344.55
    +148.33 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.87
    +40.62 (+2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.11
    +1.24 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.20
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.57 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0373
    +0.0044 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8390
    -0.0260 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1867
    +0.0113 (+0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4640
    -0.5360 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,933.67
    +366.90 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.39
    +3.69 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Intalight™ Positions Itself for Further Expansion in OCT Imaging in the US with a Novel Ophthalmic Platform and Executive Leadership

·4 min read

Cutting-edge Swept Source is the next generation of OCT

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVision Imaging, a company that develops advanced ophthalmic technologies, today announced that it will be expanding its position as a leader in Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) under the new name Intalight™. The rebranding highlights the company's mission and growth strategy to develop the most advanced ophthalmic technologies to target unmet needs across OCT imaging, and its commitment to introducing this technology in the US.

Joe Garibaldi
Joe Garibaldi

Intalight Inc. was founded by a group of scientists and industry veterans of Silicon Valley in 2014. The company's base of operations moved to mainland China in 2015, and there are now three sites in Silicon Valley, Shanghai and Luoyang. Intalight released the first Swept-Source OCT device in 2019 and its product portfolios are extending from ophthalmic diagnostic devices to operational instruments.

As part of the expansion, Joe Garibaldi was named the chief commercial officer and will lead the US office and oversee all aspects of the company's commercial strategies. Before joining Intalight, Garibaldi was the president and founder of West Coast Ophthalmic Instruments & Consulting where he consulted on US product launches, KOL strategy and OCT software commercial features. Prior to that, he was the vice president of global commercialization at Optovue. At Optovue, Garibaldi led the company to being one of the top OCT manufacturers in the US and international markets for ophthalmology and optometry.

"I'm honored to be leading the Intalight US operation," said Joe Garibaldi. "This company was built on bringing innovative technology to those who need it most and I'm excited to be part of the team that pushes the limit of technologies to empower eyecare professionals and benefit patients."

Intalight is also in the process of submitting a 510(k) for its ground-breaking platform, DREAM OCT™. DREAM stands for: Deep imaging depth, Rapid sweeping speed, Extensive scan range, Accurate lesion detection and Multimodal imaging capabilities.

As the newest rendition of OCT after the time-domain and spectral-domain, Swept-Source imaging provides some of the highest quality OCT images currently on the market. The structure of the DREAM OCT Swept-Source 12 mm super-depth scanning allows superior imaging of the choroid and retina, and a large portion of the vitreous space. The super-depth anterior scanning capabilities achieves 16.2 mm (in air), allowing for the complete anterior segment from the cornea to the anterior part of the vitreous to be scanned in only one scan. The longer wavelength allows for superior penetration through opacities in either lens or vitreous.

"We have been perfecting this state-of-the art technology for several years and we're excited to bring it to the US market with the expertise of Joe Garibaldi leading the way," said Shawn Peng, president and founder of Intalight. "With DREAM OCT, Intalight is truly providing the ultimate solution for eye care professionals to see wider and deeper OCTA and traditional OCT images, which deliver accurate results in repeatability to assist with improved disease management for patients."

DREAM OCT has become an indispensable tool for many eye care professionals in both their daily clinical use and their exploration of the research frontiers. To date, 60 papers have been published in peer-reviewed journals based on the findings using DREAM OCT devices.

To learn more about Intalight and DREAM OCT, please visit our website at https://www.intalight.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/intalight/ to be updated on our most recent case studies.

About Intalight

Intalight Inc. was founded by a group of scientists and industry veterans of Silicon Valley with a core mission to develop the most advanced ophthalmic technologies. There are now three sites in Silicon Valley, Shanghai, and Luoyang. Intalight's Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) device combines Deep imaging depth, Rapid sweeping speed, Extensive scan range, Accurate lesion detection and Multimodal imaging capabilities, and is abbreviated as DREAM OCT™. The powerful imaging device has become an indispensable tool for many ophthalmologists in not only their daily clinical use but also their exploration of the research frontiers. To learn more about Intalight and DREAM OCT, please visit our website at https://www.intalight.com.

Intalight
Intalight
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intalight-positions-itself-for-further-expansion-in-oct-imaging-in-the-us-with-a-novel-ophthalmic-platform-and-executive-leadership-301678470.html

SOURCE Intalight Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • HLTH Conference examines technology’s integrated role in modern medicine

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani reports from the 2022 HLTH Conference about the role of technology in health care.

  • Visa Pulls Plug on FTX Partnership, Will Wind Down Debit Cards: Report

    Payments giant Visa is reportedly shuttering its partnership with FTX following the latter’s bankruptcy filing last week.

  • Stocks end down, U.S. yields up as investors assess Fed path

    A gauge of global stocks ended lower on Monday in choppy trade and U.S. bond yields rose as investors assessed comments from Federal Reserve officials to try and determine the central bank's path of rate hikes. Equities rallied last week and U.S. Treasury yields tumbled after consumer price data indicated stubbornly high inflation may finally be starting to slow and give the Fed room to dial back its tightening policies, pushing MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe to its biggest weekly percentage gain in two years. But on the heels of the equity rally, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Sunday that though the central bank may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting, that should not be taken as a "softening" in the fight to bring down inflation, and while the data was "good news" it was "just one data point."

  • Most CFOs never liked crypto—even before FTX’s collapse

    The fall of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges is a finance horror story.

  • Dell Technologies (DELL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Dell Technologies (DELL) closed the most recent trading day at $42.25, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session.

  • Bankrupt FTX Faces Criminal Investigation in the Bahamas

    Financial police in the Bahamas, where Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX is headquartered, are working with the local securities regulator to investigate if any criminal conduct has occurred.

  • BOJ's Kuroda vows to continue monetary easing for now, focuses on wages

    Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would stick to monetary easing to support the economy for the present in order to achieve sustainable and stable inflation accompanied by wage growth. Wage inflation, which has lagged policymakers expectations, is set to again take centre stage during pay talks next spring and should determine how successful Japan would be in spurring a virtuous cycle of demand-led economic and price growth. Kuroda said the job market will likely tighten, particularly at service sector firms, many of which employ low-paid part timers and contract workers.

  • Pennsylvania to receive $19.7M payout from Google in historic settlement over tracking practices

    Pennsylvania will receive close to $20 million from Google as part of the largest multistate privacy settlement led by attorneys general in U.S. history. In total, the tech giant is paying out $391.5 million across 40 states, with Pennsylvania and New Jersey serving on the executive committee for the investigation. Pennsylvania will be paid $19.7 million from the settlement and New Jersey will get $17.8 million.

  • What is the Element NFT marketplace and NFT aggregation?

    NFT marketplace Element was launched on July 1, 2021 as a solution to the problem of fluctuating interest rates on most DeFi programs and the liquidity of the principal after user deposits.

  • Another Day, Another Step Into the Digital Future - Briefing Up Wallstreet Today -

    News from the automotive world - AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) announced its newest acquisition that supports its commitment to provide a superior digital buying and selling experience to its consumers. News from the silicon valley- Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) launched the industry’s first miniature wireless AI vision and audio system on module that promises to be an IoT game changer. News from the EV universe - Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) continues to forge a greener EV future by announcing a finali

  • Bain will buy Japanese apparel maker Mash Holdings for $1.44 billion

    Private equity firm Bain Capital will acquire Mash Holdings for about 200 billion yen ($1.44 billion), a spokesperson for the Japanese apparel maker said. The Tokyo-based company will use Bain's expertise to expand in overseas markets and is aiming on going public in the next three to five years, the spokesperson said. "We would like to expand further overseas in the future, centred on China," the spokesperson said.

  • How a Part-Time Job Can Affect a Retiree’s Finances

    Getting a side job to earn some money can have a surprising impact on taxes and Social Security benefits

  • Ikigai Asset Management Had 'Large Majority' of Assets on FTX, Unclear Whether It Will Be Able to Continue

    Chief Investment Officer Travis Kling tweeted that the hedge fund has only been able to withdraw "very little" of its funds.

  • Real Estate Agents Aren't Surprised Digital Brokers Like Redfin Are In Trouble

    One year ago, tech real estate marketplace Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) announced it was discontinuing its iBuyer division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 25% of its workforce. This week, digital real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) has done the same, shutting down its Redfin Now division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 13% of its staff. While many will see this as a sad sign of a faltering real estate economy, many real estate professionals

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Archer Daniels Midland, Charles River Associates, Murphy USA, Merck and New Fortress Energy

    Archer Daniels Midland, Charles River Associates, Murphy USA, Merck and New Fortress Energy are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • BitNile expects no direct exposure to FTX collapse

    Bitcoin miner BitNile Holdings Inc. said Monday that it expects to have no direct exposure to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. BitNile said its bitcoin holdings are secured in custodial wallets that the company believes mitigates risks of loss from the fallout from the FTX bankruptcy, which was declared on Friday. The stock dropped 5.0% in premarket trading, after bouncing 25% the past two days off the Nov. 9 record-low close of 12.4 cents. "Other than the very difficult market condi

  • Green Plains Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 82

    IBD's proprietary RS Rating measures technical performance by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that identifies how a stock's price action over the last 52 weeks matches up against other publicly traded companies. Is Green Plains Stock A Buy? Green Plains stock is trying to complete the right side of a cup without handle with a 41.35 entry.

  • Goldman Cuts Coinbase Price Target to $41, Says Exchange is Fairly Insulated From FTX Collapse

    Goldman maintained a sell rating on COIN, revising its 12-month price forecast to $41 from $49.

  • Labcorp chooses Oracle Cerner technology to help manage Ascension hospital labs in 10 states

    Oracle Cerner and Labcorp have partnered to manage hospital laboratories in 10 states, including Kansas.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Worries Over Slowing Public Cloud Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.