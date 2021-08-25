U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

Intapp to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results on September 8, 2021

Intapp Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc., (Nasdaq: INTA), a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, will report fiscal fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results after the market close on September 8, 2021. On that day, management will host a webcast at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast as follows:

What: Intapp Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Webcast

When: Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Live Webcast: Investors | Intapp, Inc.

Replay: An archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at Investors | Intapp, Inc. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

In addition, pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements entered into with the underwriters of the initial public offering of the Company’s common stock, an early release with respect to 20% of the common stock held by employees and former employees (excluding executive officers and directors) is scheduled to occur on September 10, 2021, the second trading day after the Company’s public announcement of its fiscal fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results. The lock-up restrictions shall continue to apply with respect to all remaining shares subject to the lock-up agreements.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 1,600 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Investor Contact

Barry Hutton
The Blueshirt Group, for Intapp
ir@intapp.com

Media Contact

Jeff Fox
The Blueshirt Group, for Intapp
jeff@blueshirtgroup.com


