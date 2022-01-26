U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

Intapp to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 9, 2022

Intapp Inc.
  • INTA

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc., (Nasdaq: INTA), a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, will report fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on February 9, 2022. On that day, management will host a webcast at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast as follows:

What: Intapp Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast

When: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Live Webcast: Investors | Intapp, Inc.

Replay: An archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at Investors | Intapp, Inc. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,000 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Investor Contact

David Trone
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Intapp, Inc.
ir@intapp.com

Media Contact

Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director
Intapp, Inc.
ali.robinson@intapp.com


