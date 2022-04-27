U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

Intapp to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

Intapp Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • INTA
Intapp Inc.
Intapp Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc., (Nasdaq: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, will report fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on May 11, 2022. On that day, management will host a webcast at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast as follows:

What: Intapp Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast

When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Live Webcast: Investors | Intapp, Inc.

Replay: An archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at Investors | Intapp, Inc. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,000 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Investor Contact

David Trone
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Intapp, Inc.
ir@intapp.com

Media Contact

Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director
Intapp, Inc.
ali.robinson@intapp.com


    Copper climbed to record highs in the first quarter on concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on the country would upend supply chains, while analysts expect the transition from fossil fuels to electrification to stoke the metal's demand. Teck said its average realized price for copper rose about 15% to $4.51 per pound in the quarter from a year earlier, while its realized steelmaking coal prices more than doubled to $357 per tonne. Miners have been battling logistical delays, rising costs of key supplies such as equipment and explosives, particularly since March when the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupted their supply chains.