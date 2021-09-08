Intapp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Fourth quarter total revenue of $61.3 million, up 29% year-over-year

Fourth quarter SaaS and support revenue of $39.4 million, up 26% year-over-year

Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $109.7 million, up 48% year-over-year



PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021.

“Intapp has created a unique cloud-based software platform designed specifically for the professional and financial services firms that facilitate the world’s economy,” said CEO John Hall. “In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, we delivered strong financial results driven by the continued adoption of our full cloud platform by some of the largest firms in those industries. We also recently completed a successful IPO, and are well positioned to further expand our business as we enable our clients to harness the power of our cloud-based solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs.”

The company’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 30, 2021, and the offering closed on July 2, 2021. As a result, effects of the offering including the net proceeds, the repayment of our outstanding debt, the conversion of our outstanding preferred stock to common stock, and the issuance of new common shares are not reflected in the fiscal fourth quarter or year-end consolidated financial statements. The effects of the offering will be reflected in our fiscal first quarter consolidated financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2021.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $61.3 million, representing a 29% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

SaaS and support revenue was $39.4 million, representing a 26% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Cloud ARR was $109.7 million, representing a 48% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. Cloud ARR represented 52% of total ARR compared to 43% at the end of the prior year.

Total ARR was $212.3 million, representing a 23% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

GAAP operating loss was $9.6 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $0.6 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $19.9 million, compared to a GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $5.7 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.68, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.49 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.19, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.03 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Story continues

Total revenue was $214.6 million, an increase of 15% over fiscal year 2020.

SaaS and support revenue was $144.1 million, an increase of 26% over fiscal year 2020.

GAAP operating loss was $23.0 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $16.8 million in fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $8.0 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $2.3 million in fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $62.3 million, compared to a GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $60.0 million in fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $15.8 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $26.8 million in fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net loss per share was $2.23, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $2.49 in fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.56, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.11 in fiscal year 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents were $37.6 million as of June 30, 2021.



Business Highlights

Listed our shares on Nasdaq on June 30, 2021, ticker symbol INTA, and closed our initial public offering on July 2, 2021.

Closed the acquisition of Repstor which expanded our offering to include Microsoft 365-based enterprise content management and collaboration tools.

As of June 30, 2021, Intapp served more than 1,900 clients in 40 countries, 420 of which generated more than $100,000 of ARR, and 31 of which generated more than $1.0 million of ARR.

Our trailing twelve months’ net revenue retention rate was within our expected range of 108% to 112%.

First Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

Fiscal 2022 Outlook First Quarter Full Year SaaS and support revenue (in millions) $40.5 - $41.5 $172.0 - $176.0 Total revenue (in millions) $56.5 - $57.5 $241.0 - $245.0 Non-GAAP operating loss (in millions) $1.0 - $2.0 $13.5 - $17.5 Non-GAAP net loss per share $0.06 - $0.08 $0.29 - $0.33

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP operating profit (loss),” “non-GAAP net loss,” and “non-GAAP net loss per share.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and the financial tables below for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Webcast

The company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the investors section of the Intapp company website at https://investors.intapp.com/. A replay of the call will be available through the Intapp website for 90 days.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 1,900 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2022, growth strategy, business plans and market position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "would," "should," "could," "can," "predict," "potential," "target," "explore," "continue," “expand,” “outlook” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our inability to continue our growth at or near historical rates; our history of losses; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. and global economies, our business, our employees, results of operations, financial condition, demand for our products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of our clients' and partners' businesses; data breaches, unauthorized access to client data or other disruptions of our solutions; U.S. and global market and economic conditions, particularly adverse to our targeted industries; a decline in our client renewals and expansions; the length and variability of our sales cycle; our ability to compete in highly competitive markets; our ability to develop, introduce and market new and enhanced versions of our solutions; our ability to develop or sell our solutions into new markets or further penetrate existing markets; the ability of our products to function within the heavily regulated professional and financial services industry; the development of the market for SaaS solutions for professional and financial services; additional complexity, burdens, and volatility in connection with our international sales and operations; and third parties asserting that we are infringing or violating their intellectual property rights. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are and/or will be included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent public filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, restructuring costs and non-cash dividends. Unlevered free cashflow is a supplemental liquidity measure that management uses to evaluate our core operating business and our ability to meet our current and future financing and investing needs. It consists of net cash used in operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software and increased by cash paid for interest expense. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include Cloud ARR, total ARR and net revenue retention rate. Total ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active SaaS and on-premises subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR is the portion of the annualized recurring value of our active SaaS contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts with a term other than one year are annualized by taking the committed contract value for the current period divided by number of days in that period, then multiplying by 365.

Net revenue retention rate is calculated by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all clients as of the twelve months prior to the applicable fiscal period, or prior period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from these same clients as of the current fiscal period, or current period ARR. We then divide the current period ARR by the prior period ARR to calculate the net revenue retention rate.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and metrics provide useful information to investors as they are used by management to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance, and allocate resources. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Intapp’s financial condition and results of operations.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets that may be incurred in the future. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by the estimated weighted average shares outstanding for the period. For the first quarter and full fiscal year 2022 outlook, the weighted average shares outstanding for the period reflects the closing of the Company’s initial public offering and includes the conversion of 19,034,437 shares of convertible preferred stock into the same number of shares of common stock and the issuance of 12,075,000 shares of new common stock.

Investor Contact

Barry Hutton

The Blueshirt Group, for Intapp, Inc.

ir@intapp.com

Media Contact

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director

Intapp, Inc.

Ali.robinson@intapp.com





Intapp, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2020 2021 (As adjusted)* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,636 $ 42,052 Restricted cash 3,827 1,107 Accounts receivable, net 48,573 23,003 Unbilled receivables, net 6,840 8,578 Other receivables, net 858 1,144 Prepaid expenses 9,591 3,675 Deferred commissions, current 6,551 4,837 Total current assets 113,876 84,396 Property and equipment, net 10,674 8,172 Goodwill 262,270 227,992 Intangible assets, net 52,349 46,806 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 10,414 8,240 Other assets 10,244 1,406 Total assets $ 459,827 $ 377,012 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,198 $ 4,129 Accrued compensation 29,218 18,100 Accrued expenses 9,953 3,588 Deferred revenue, net 107,893 79,721 Other current liabilities 22,621 11,269 Total current liabilities 171,883 116,807 Deferred tax liabilities 5,705 2,616 Long-term deferred revenue, net 1,908 842 Other liabilities 18,170 3,805 Debt, net 275,593 279,458 Total liabilities 473,259 403,528 Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 19,870,040 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and 2020; 19,034,437 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 2020; liquidation preference of $203,340 and $187,756 as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively 144,148 144,148 Stockholders’ deficit Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 65,000,000 and 60,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 29,444,577 and 24,331,569 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively 29 24 Additional paid-in capital 128,943 69,178 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (494 ) (1,667 ) Accumulated deficit (286,058 ) (238,199 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (157,580 ) (170,664 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit $ 459,827 $ 377,012

* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of ASC 606.







Intapp, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020

(As adjusted)* 2021 2020

(As adjusted)* Revenues SaaS and support $ 39,431 $ 31,245 $ 144,075 $ 114,125 Subscription license 14,433 11,171 45,963 48,427 Total recurring revenues 53,864 42,416 190,038 162,552 Professional services 7,393 5,132 24,595 24,300 Total revenues 61,257 47,548 214,633 186,852 Cost of revenues SaaS and support 10,663 9,753 40,644 37,677 Total cost of recurring revenues 10,663 9,753 40,644 37,677 Professional services 9,680 7,405 33,730 32,847 Restructuring — 765 — 765 Total cost of revenues 20,343 17,923 74,374 71,289 Gross profit 40,914 29,625 140,259 115,563 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,717 9,447 50,853 42,090 Sales and marketing 22,731 12,975 69,948 58,898 General and administrative 14,108 5,450 42,418 28,491 Restructuring — 2,894 — 2,894 Total operating expenses 50,556 30,766 163,219 132,373 Operating loss (9,642 ) (1,141 ) (22,960 ) (16,810 ) Interest expense (6,084 ) (7,006 ) (24,608 ) (27,856 ) Other income (expense), net (41 ) (69 ) 1,276 (896 ) Net loss before income taxes (15,767 ) (8,216 ) (46,292 ) (45,562 ) Income tax expense (143 ) (66 ) (472 ) (353 ) Net loss (15,910 ) (8,282 ) (46,764 ) (45,915 ) Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred stockholders (4,003 ) (3,695 ) (15,584 ) (14,048 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (19,913 ) $ (11,977 ) $ (62,348 ) $ (59,963 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.68 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (2.23 ) $ (2.49 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 29,342 24,198 27,950 24,109

* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of ASC 606.







Intapp, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020

(As adjusted)* 2021 2020

(As adjusted)* Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (15,910 ) $ (8,282 ) $ (46,764 ) $ (45,915 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,455 3,250 13,365 12,767 Amortization of deferred financing costs 283 285 1,135 1,140 Provision for doubtful accounts 47 226 424 974 Stock-based compensation 5,838 1,041 18,061 3,256 Deferred income taxes (65 ) (305 ) (455 ) (294 ) Other — — 20 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts and other receivables (21,043 ) 11,914 (26,042 ) 7,744 Unbilled receivables, current (46 ) 2,216 1,738 (3,805 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,018 ) 3,532 (4,672 ) 393 Deferred commissions (1,673 ) (922 ) (3,888 ) (3,403 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,790 (610 ) 10,680 (1,281 ) Deferred revenue, net 17,037 9,016 28,787 17,975 Other liabilities (367 ) 604 (2,138 ) 9,039 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (7,672 ) 21,965 (9,749 ) (1,410 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (79 ) (462 ) (2,473 ) (2,638 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (885 ) (707 ) (2,526 ) (2,496 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (20,605 ) — (20,605 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (21,569 ) (1,169 ) (25,604 ) (5,134 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings — — — 15,000 Payments on borrowings — — (5,000 ) (5,000 ) Shareholder contribution — — — 1,820 Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs — — — 16,456 Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,097 464 15,686 1,736 Proceeds from common stock issuance — — 29,020 — Repurchase of shares and fully vested options — — (1,892 ) (2,766 ) Payments for deferred offering costs (3,819 ) — (5,410 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,722 ) 464 32,404 27,246 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 379 153 1,253 (161 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (31,584 ) 21,413 (1,696 ) 20,541 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 73,047 21,746 43,159 22,618 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 41,463 $ 43,159 $ 41,463 $ 43,159 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,636 $ 42,052 $ 37,636 $ 42,052 Restricted cash 3,827 1,107 3,827 1,107 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 41,463 $ 43,159 $ 41,463 $ 43,159

* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of ASC 606.







Intapp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:

Non-GAAP gross profit

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020* 2021 2020* Gross profit* $ 40,914 $ 29,625 $ 140,259 $ 115,563 Adjusted to exclude the following (as related to cost of revenues): Stock-based compensation 301 72 1,128 642 Amortization of intangible assets 1,722 1,841 6,783 7,371 Restructuring costs — 765 — 765 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 42,937 $ 32,303 $ 148,170 $ 124,341





Non-GAAP operating expense Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020* 2021 2020* Research and development $ 13,717 $ 9,447 $ 50,853 $ 42,090 Stock-based compensation (1,035 ) (272 ) (4,054 ) (1,145 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 12,682 $ 9,175 $ 46,799 $ 40,945 Sales and marketing* $ 22,731 $ 12,975 $ 69,948 $ 58,898 Stock-based compensation (2,963 ) (225 ) (6,791 ) (1,037 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,075 ) (992 ) (4,052 ) (3,968 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 18,693 $ 11,758 $ 59,105 $ 53,893 General and administrative $ 14,108 $ 5,450 $ 42,418 $ 28,491 Stock-based compensation (1,538 ) (472 ) (6,593 ) (1,315 ) Amortization of intangible assets (35 ) — (35 ) — Acquisition-related transaction costs (1,557 ) — (1,557 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 10,978 $ 4,978 $ 34,233 $ 27,176

*As adjusted to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of ASC 606.





Non-GAAP operating profit Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020* 2021 2020* Operating loss* $ (9,642 ) $ (1,141 ) $ (22,960 ) $ (16,810 ) Adjusted to exclude the following (including the portion related to cost of revenues): Stock-based compensation 5,837 1,041 18,566 4,139 Amortization of intangible assets 2,832 2,833 10,870 11,339 Acquisition-related transaction costs 1,557 — 1,557 — Restructuring costs — 3,659 — 3,659 Non-GAAP operating profit $ 584 $ 6,392 $ 8,033 $ 2,327





Non-GAAP net loss

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020* 2021 2020* Net loss attributable to common stockholders* $ (19,913 ) $ (11,977 ) $ (62,348 ) $ (59,963 ) Adjusted to exclude the following (including the portion related to cost of revenues): Stock-based compensation 5,837 1,041 18,566 4,139 Amortization of intangible assets 2,832 2,833 10,870 11,339 Acquisition-related transaction costs 1,557 — 1,557 — Restructuring costs — 3,659 — 3,659 Non-cash cumulative preferred dividends 4,003 3,695 15,584 14,048 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (5,684 ) $ (749 ) $ (15,771 ) $ (26,778 )





GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders* $ (0.68 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (2.23 ) $ (2.49 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.19 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (1.11 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 29,342 24,198 27,950 24,109





Unlevered free cash flow Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020* Net cash used in operating activities* $ (9,749 ) $ (1,410 ) Adjusted for the following cash outlays: Purchases of property and equipment (2,473 ) (2,638 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (2,526 ) (2,496 ) Cash paid for interest 24,139 22,143 Unlevered free cash flow $ 9,391 $ 15,599

*As adjusted to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of ASC 606.



