Intapp Inc Chief Marketing Officer Scott Fitzgerald Sells 16,454 Shares

Scott Fitzgerald, Chief Marketing Officer of Intapp Inc (NASDAQ:INTA), executed a sale of 16,454 shares in the company on January 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Intapp Inc provides software solutions for professional and financial services firms, offering a comprehensive suite of applications designed to automate and enhance client lifecycle management, from client onboarding and conflict management to time recording and compliance. The company's technology aims to streamline operations, increase efficiency, and drive revenue growth for its clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 122,062 shares of Intapp Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 121 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Intapp Inc were trading at $45.01 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.099 billion.

The insider's activity can be an important indicator of a company's performance and outlook, as insiders have unique insights into the company's operations and prospects. However, it is also essential to consider the broader context of the market and the company's performance when interpreting insider transactions.

