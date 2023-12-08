Intapp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INTA) market cap dropped US$92m last week; individual investors who hold 44% were hit as were institutions

Key Insights

Intapp's significant private equity firms ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

51% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

36% of Intapp is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 44% stake, private equity firms possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 3.5% decrease in the stock price last week, private equity firms suffered the most losses, but institutions who own 36% stock also took a hit.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Intapp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Intapp?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Intapp. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Intapp's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Intapp. Our data shows that Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder with 25% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 20% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.4% by the third-largest shareholder. John Hall, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Intapp

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Intapp, Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$241m. Most would see this as a real positive. Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 10% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Intapp. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 44%, private equity firms could influence the Intapp board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Intapp better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Intapp .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

