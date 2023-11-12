Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 11, 2023

Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Intapp's Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded. I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host for today, David Trone, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Trone: Thank you. Welcome to Intapp's Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results. On the call with me today are John Hall, Chairman and CEO of Intapp, and David Morton, Chief Financial Officer. During the course of this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding trends, strategies and the anticipated performance of our business, including guidance provided for our fiscal second quarter and full year 2024. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and expectations, entail certain assumptions made as of today's date and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in our SEC filings and other publicly available documents, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Intapp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Further, on today's call, we will also discuss certain non-GAAP metrics that we believe aid in the understanding of our financial results. As a reminder, all of our financial figures we will discuss today are non-GAAP, except for revenue and revenue growth and current remaining performance obligations. Our GAAP financial results, along with reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in today's earnings release and its supplemental financial tables, which is available on our website and as an exhibit to the Form 8-K furnished with the SEC prior to this call, or a supplemental financial presentation, which is available on our website.

With that, I'll hand the conversation over to John.

John Hall: Thank you, David. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we share the results of our fiscal first quarter. I'm pleased to share that once again, we've achieved strong quarterly results, supported by cloud ARR growth, new logos and expansion of our existing client accounts around the world. We also released additional new applied AI capabilities to our platform and furthered our strategic partnership with Microsoft. I'll share more details on each of these select growth drivers throughout this call. In Q1, our cloud ARR grew to $242.5 million, up 38% year-over-year. Cloud now represents 69% of our total ARR of $350.1 million. In the quarter, we earned SaaS and support revenue of $73.1 million, up 29% year-over-year and total revenue of $101.6 million, up 28% year-over-year.

We continue to expand our client base, with particularly strong growth in clients with over $100,000 in ARR, which totaled 626 clients at quarter end, up 20% from a year ago. Now I'd like to share a few business highlights from our fiscal first quarter. I'll talk first about innovation and specifically our applied AI strategy. Intapp has embedded industry-specific AI throughout our platform and our solutions. We've done this to help our clients use their vast data stores to improve critical processes and make better, faster decisions. Intapp is not a newcomer to AI. Our AI team has been delivering capabilities into our solutions for more than 10 years. We've been leveraging the portfolio of AI technology, including automation, machine learning, deep learning and generative AI.

We've applied these across firm operations, including strategy, business development, risk and compliance and work execution. And during this quarter, we expanded our applied AI capabilities. For example, within our risk and compliance solution, we introduced a new applied AI capability that helps firms more easily identify employee conflict and interest before signing an engagement team. This capability leverages our historical strength, in managing firm conflicts and adds employee compliance data, gained in our Paragon Data Labs acquisition earlier this year. Using applied AI to analyze both types of data and make more integrated compliance recommendations helps our clients to win more business by increasing their accuracy and efficiency.

This addresses a critical regulatory compliance need, for our financial services clients. And with pending PCAOB regulations, it will be increasingly relevant to the accounting market as well. Leveraging our strategic Microsoft partnership, we also delivered our first generative AI feature, using Microsoft Azure OpenAI services. The feature in this release creates content based on context and historical firm data applied to help streamline e-mail marketing for busy professionals. It's a first step in a series of generative AI releases, featuring increasingly advanced contextual content generation, and marketing automation via the use of large language models. These are just 2 examples of applying our industry expertise to build industry-specific solutions that help our clients to realize practical, immediately usable advantages, from AI's continuing generational technology advances.

In September, we showcased our applied AI capabilities at our client conference in Boston. The feedback validated our Applied AI strategy and its capability to drive tangible results and positive outcomes for our clients. As an example, Jack Recinto, Manager of Application Development at Law firm Vedder Price said, 'I'm excited that Intapp has made strides in expanding their already robust and powerful AI tools, by incorporating generative AI and large language models. I believe these tools will empower our fee earners to focus more on the billable hour, than on the repetitive but necessary daily administrative tasks, thereby freeing them up to better service our clients, while still providing the organization what it needs.' We're very excited to be working with Jack and his team at Vedder Price.

We're also investing in our industry solution strategy, which incorporates built-in best practices for the various markets that we serve, via our prepopulated industry blueprints. Designed using our team's deep industry experience, these blueprints provide specific DealCloud configurations, that suit a range of specific application needs for each type of firm that we serve. Our field team uses our industry solution to clearly showcase our industry-specific fit for each of our prospects, and our services team uses them to deliver fast and clear time to value for each of our clients. We release updates regularly using some of our most recent industry blueprints, we're seeing clients ready to go live with their new solution in just 1 to 2 weeks.

And our portfolio of industry solutions continues to expand. In our most recent release, we're now providing industry blueprints for 15 different subverticals, such as transaction advisory services, fund formation and M&A with more on the way. I'll turn now to partnerships, where I have some exciting news to share. Last quarter, I mentioned that our solutions are now available on the Microsoft Azure marketplace. This step prepared us well for a major strategic change that Microsoft made this quarter, specifically Microsoft's co-sell incentives for its sellers, are now tied to solutions that are available on the marketplace. We were ready for this change in Microsoft's seller incentives, and we are positioned very well to garner additional interest and support for Microsoft's field team, to further accelerate the growth of our business.

For example, as a result of this change, in Q1, we successfully sold a large Intapp collaboration and content deal in the consulting vertical, via the Azure marketplace with the support and assistance of Microsoft's team. Furthermore, our partnership with Microsoft is increasingly supporting our global growth. We have grown into a global partner, and Microsoft has grown our team, to include both global and U.S. partner managers to help us identify, win and grow large global accounts together. Turning to our broader partner ecosystem; we also launched Intapp's new partner program with more than 100 active partners. The program expands our clients' access to trusted technology, data and services providers, who are helping our clients drive innovation and grow their business.

Our new program supports the development, marketing, sales and delivery of joint solutions with our partners, driving new revenue opportunities for Intapp and its partners together. I'll turn now to Q1 wins and implementations, and share some examples of how we're continuing to grow our client base, and expand our global reach. First, I'm pleased to share that we are growing through the addition of new clients, including national CPA and advisory firm, Forvis, who selected Intapp employee compliance to improve their quality control system, better address regulations and prepare for upcoming regulatory changes. At Storskogen, a Stockholm-based international group of businesses across trade, industry and services, we selected DealCloud to strengthen their sourcing and origination efforts via end-to-end support for their M&A and corporate development processes.

This client is a great example, showing how our industry solution blueprint built for the corporate development function, helps us to better showcase our value and land a new relationship. Additionally, cross-selling and upselling success in our existing accounts continued to drive strong net revenue retention. For example, global law firm Mayer Brown, selected Intapp Workspaces to modernize and improve collaboration. Intapp Workspaces will help manage Microsoft's Teams, Governance, Workspace Provisioning, Matter Lifecycle Management and Client Collaboration. At Warner, Norcross+Judd, a longtime law firm client added to their Intapp portfolio by selecting Intapp Risk and Compliance as their new cloud-based risk management and compliance solution.

As the Executive Director at Warner said, when it comes to risk and compliance, it's essential that we provide our attorneys and staff with the resources to make smart and efficient decisions on our client integrity. This quarter, we also had a number of notable go-lives, including U.K.-based accounting firm, [AAV], which went live this quarter on Intapp Collaboration and Content. Our solution has streamlined [AAV's] process for saving, retrieving and sharing e-mails and documents, by aligning with familiar Microsoft 365 applications. [AAV's] professionals are now efficiently accessing information related to their engagements and collaborating with peers and clients more effectively. Additionally, prominent Japanese law firm, Nishimura & Asahi went live on multiple Intapp Solutions aimed at modernizing their risk management and timekeeping practices.

Hajime Ueno, the firm's Chief Technology Officer said, with the move to Intapp, we're building a foundation of contemporary products, that will enable us to compete on a global scale, continue our trajectory of international growth and maximize profitability. In conclusion, we're proud of our strong performance in our first quarter, and we're optimistic about our continued growth opportunities. As our Q1 performance has shown, we continue to grow by adding new capabilities to our platform and increasing our global reach. We see continued opportunity both to add new clients across a broad TAM, and to deliver greater value by expanding within our existing client base. We're serving a durable end market with our subscription revenue model, industry-specific cloud platform and applied AI and compliance capabilities.

We have a great growth opportunity to drive AI, cloud adoption and modernization across all the industries we serve. As always, I'd like to thank our clients, our partners, our investors, our board and our global Intapp team for their teamwork and dedication. Thank you all very much. And finally, before I turn things over to our CFO, Dave Morton, I'm pleased to share that Intapp will hold its first Investor Day. It will be held at NASDAQ in Times Square in New York City on February 22nd. In the coming weeks, we will post more details and links to the broadcast on our website at investors.intapp.com. We hope you can join us. Okay. Dave, over to you.

David Morton: Thanks, John, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. I'm pleased to report our solid first quarter performance, driven by strong revenue growth, expanding customer base and early returns on our purposeful investments in the go-to-market and R&D functions, all of which we believe positions us to extend our leadership as we pursue an exciting market opportunity in fiscal 2024 and beyond. SaaS and support revenue was $73.1 million, up 29% year-over-year, reflecting sales to new clients and expansion of existing clients from both cross-selling and upselling sales motion. Subscription license revenue was $13.9 million, up 14% year-over-year, largely due to several large clients opting for multiyear on-premises renewals.

Professional services revenue was $14.6 million, up 39% year-over-year, reflecting a strong attach rate in recent quarters, coupled with increased client size. Total revenue was $101.6 million, up 28% year-over-year, driven primarily by sales of our cloud solutions as well as by strong growth in professional services revenue. Our international business continued to perform well and provides a growth opportunity to further expand and invest in the use of our platform outside of the U.S. Revenue from international operations grew 33% in the first quarter, and represented approximately 31% of total revenue. Q1 gross margin was 71.8% as compared to 71.3% in the prior year period. Operating expenses were $66.5 million, $11.6 million increase year-over-year as we continue to invest in go-to-market and product development to support our growth.

Operating profit was $6.4 million, as compared to first quarter of fiscal 2023 operating profit of $1.8 million. Net income per fully diluted share was $0.06 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $0.01 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Free cash flow, which is defined as our cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures for the first quarter was $8.6 million or 8.5% of revenue. We exited the quarter with $121.5 million of cash and cash equivalents. Turning to our key metrics; cloud ARR was up 38% year-to-year, and total ARR was up 23% year-over-year. Current remaining performance obligations were $254.3 million, up 27% year-over-year. Overall, we continue to execute our land and expand model, ending the quarter with more than 2,350 clients, 626 of which had ARR of at least $100,000, up from 522 in the prior year period.

Our net revenue retention rate underscores our ability to retain and steadily expand business with our existing customers. This key metric continues to track within our range of 113% to 117%. Now turning to our outlook; for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, we expect SaaS and support revenue between $75 million and $76 million and total revenue in the range of $102.5 million to $103.5 million. Operating profit in the range of $5 million to $6 million and our per share results of $0.04 to $0.06, using a fully diluted share count weighted for the quarter of approximately 82 million common shares outstanding. For the full year fiscal 2024, we expect that we will be increasing our SaaS and support revenue of between $310 million and $314 million, an increase in our total revenue in the range of $422.5 million to $426.5 million.

We also expect our operating profit to be in the range of $24.5 million to $28.5 million. And net income per share in the range of $0.25 to $0.29, using a fully diluted share count for fiscal 2024 of approximately 83 million in common shares outstanding. And as John had mentioned, we will be hosting our Investor Day on February 22, and we look forward to seeing many of you there. More details will follow later this year. And now I would like to turn the call back to the operator.

