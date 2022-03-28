Integra Files NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for Delamar Project

Integra Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG) has filed a technical report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), for its DeLamar Project located in southwest Idaho. Integra previously released the results of the Pre-feasibility Study (“PFS”) and Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve statement (see news release dated February 9, 2022) which demonstrate a robust project with low pre-production capital required and a strong production profile. The technical report is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.integraresources.com.

Key highlights of the PFS include:

After-tax Net Present Value (“NPV”)(5%) of US$408 million and 27% after-tax Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) at US$1,700/ounce (“oz”) Gold (“Au”) and US$21.50/oz Silver (“Ag”) (base case).

After-tax NPV(5%) of US$611 million and 36% after-tax IRR at US$1,900/oz Au and US$24.00/oz Ag.

Pre-production Capex of US$282 million, including contingency of 20% on processing, heap leach and tailing facilities (excluding working capital and reclamation costs, and assuming mobile mining equipment financing).

Average annual production of 163,000 oz gold equivalent (“AuEq”) 1 for first 8 years with life of mine (“LOM”) average annual production of 110,000 oz Au Eq over 16 years.

LOM site level all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) of US$955/oz on an AuEq co-product basis, lowest quartile on a global basis.

Strong leverage to silver; silver accounts for ~35% of revenue from production.

As stated in the technical report, there is the potential to lower DeLamar Project capital costs by foregoing mill processing and instead operate a heap-leach only project. In this scenario, a high percentage of the current heap-leach Mineral Reserves would be processed at the 35,000 metric tonne per day rate envisioned in the PFS. LOM capital expenditures would decrease significantly as expansion capital, such as non-oxide plant and tailing facilities, would not be required. A decision to construct and initiate mill processing (Stage 2) could be exercised at any time, providing the flexibility to respond to changing market conditions and thereby reduce project risk. A heap-leach only approach could reduce risk and provide greater flexibility to respond to the prevailing economic environment in connection with a decision to pursue a milling scenario later.

Further, the technical report highlights various other opportunities to improve process recoveries and/or decrease process costs through continued metallurgical testing include:

Evaluation of run-of-mine leaching for lower grade oxide materials.

Further optimization of the planned heap-leach and mill processes may improve recoveries and/or decrease reagent consumptions.

Continued evaluation of higher-grade oxide and mixed material types (particularly for silver) for processing by grind-leach and flotation with concentrate regrind and leach, to determine if any of these materials are better processed by milling.

Ongoing optimization of the geo-metallurgical model for further optimization of ore routing to improve recoveries.

The opportunity to add value to the DeLamar Project through the processing of the DeLamar Deposit non-oxide materials will include evaluation of the following:

Further studies on oxidative pretreatment options such as Albion processing should be advanced with the goal of improving metals recoveries and project economics. Scoping-level Albion test results have yielded gold and silver recoveries of 80% for Sullivan Gulch and 70% respectively for Glen Silver.

Evaluation and optimization of flotation concentrate processing.

Further testwork to investigate high-density or paste deposition of the flotation tailing, which could lessen the footprint and risk of the associated tailings storage facility (“TSF”). Opportunities to generate power from the tailing being pumped to the TSF will also be investigated.



There is also an opportunity, through the evaluation of the historical waste dumps and backfill, for these materials to be processed using similar systems outlined in this PFS. The previous operator of the property, Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross”), halted production and began reclamation efforts at very low gold and silver prices as compared to current prices. As seen at many operations, these materials may be economic today.

Qualified Persons

The technical report was prepared under the supervision of Thomas L. Dyer, P.E. and Senior Engineer for MDA, Michael M. Gustin, C.P.G. and Senior Geologist for MDA, Steven I. Weiss, C.P.G. and Senior Associate Geologist for MDA, Jack McPartland , Registered Member MMSA., Senior Metallurgist with McClelland Laboratories, Inc., John Welsh, P.E., of Welsh Hagen in Reno, Nevada, Matthew Sletten, P.E. and Benjamin Bermudez, P.E. of M3 Engineering in Tucson, Arizona, Art Ibrado, P.E., of Fort Lowell Consulting in Tucson, Arizona, Jay Nopola, P.E, of RESPEC in Rapid City, South Dakota, Michael Botz, P.E., of Elbow Creek Engineering in Billings, Montana, and John F. Gardner, P.E. of Warm Springs Consulting in Boise, Idaho, in accordance with the disclosure and reporting requirements set forth in NI 43-101. Mr. Gustin, Mr. Weiss, Mr. Dyer, Mr. McPartland, Mr. Welsh, Mr. Sletten, Mr. Bermudez, Mr. Ibrado, Mr. Botz, Mr. Nopola, and Mr. Gardner are qualified persons under NI 43-101 and have no affiliation with Integra, their subsidiaries, or Kinross except that of independent consultant/client relationships.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker Ph.D. (F.AusIMM), Integra’s Vice President Exploration, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Timothy D. Arnold (PE, SME), Integra’s Chief Operating Officer, of Reno, Nevada. Each is a qualified person under NI 43-101.

About Integra Resources

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar gold-silver project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600m in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing robust economic studies in its maiden preliminary economic assessment and now pre-feasibility study. An independent technical report for the PFS on the DeLamar Project has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 and is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.integraresources.com.

