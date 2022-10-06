Integra LifeSciences Announces Key Executive Appointment

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Harvinder Singh

Harvinder Singh Appointed President of Integra's International Business

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) today announced the appointment of Harvinder Singh as executive vice president and president of Integra’s international business.



Mr. Singh brings a wealth of global healthcare experience, specifically in the medical technology and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining Integra, Mr. Singh was at Abbott Laboratories for more than 20 years. Most recently, he served as a corporate officer and vice president of global commercial operations for the vascular business. During his tenure, Mr. Singh held several other senior leadership roles, including divisional vice president for Abbott Vascular in Asia Pacific. Before joining Abbott, he worked for Guidant Corporation and Eli Lilly in sales, marketing, strategy and general management roles. Mr. Singh served as a member on the board of APACMed, the industry association of medical device companies in the Asia-Pacific region. He was also a board member of the American Medical Devices and Diagnostics Manufacturers’ Association in Japan.

“Harvinder is a proven leader who has demonstrated exemplary management capabilities internationally and a track record of accomplishments in the global healthcare industry,” said Jan De Witte, Integra LifeSciences president and CEO. “I look forward to Harvinder’s contributions to further expand our international business in line with our aspirational growth strategy.”

Mr. Singh graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biology from Punjab University and received his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Indore, India. He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

About Integra

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox® , MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, NeuraWrap™, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Story continues

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results. These risks and uncertainties include market conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control and the economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and other factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in item 1A of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as the date thereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Investors

Chris Ward

609 772 7736

chris.ward@integralife.com

Media

Laurene Isip

609 208 8121

laurene.isip@integralife.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69014d50-ef22-49df-811f-ffe77f487db6



