Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Could Be 38% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Integra LifeSciences Holdings' estimated fair value is US$69.96 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Integra LifeSciences Holdings is estimated to be 38% undervalued based on current share price of US$43.26

The US$47.20 analyst price target for IART is 33% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the August share price for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Integra LifeSciences Holdings Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$269.0m US$291.0m US$307.6m US$321.9m US$334.4m US$345.7m US$356.1m US$365.9m US$375.3m US$384.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.71% Est @ 4.64% Est @ 3.89% Est @ 3.37% Est @ 3.00% Est @ 2.75% Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.44% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% US$250 US$251 US$247 US$240 US$232 US$223 US$213 US$204 US$194 US$185

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$2.2b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$384m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.2%) = US$7.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$7.2b÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= US$3.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$5.7b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$43.3, the company appears quite good value at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Integra LifeSciences Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.091. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Integra LifeSciences Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Integra LifeSciences Holdings, we've compiled three additional elements you should further research:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for Integra LifeSciences Holdings (1 is concerning!) we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for IART's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

