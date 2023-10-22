Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) shareholders have endured a 38% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART), since the last five years saw the share price fall 38%. Furthermore, it's down 17% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 7.5% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Integra LifeSciences Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 1.8% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Integra LifeSciences Holdings

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 13% in the last year, Integra LifeSciences Holdings shareholders lost 11%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Integra LifeSciences Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Integra LifeSciences Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

