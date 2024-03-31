Integra LifeSciences Holdings' (NASDAQ:IART) earnings have declined over three years, contributing to shareholders 48% loss

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) shareholders, since the share price is down 48% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 23%. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 38% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 19% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

While the last three years has been tough for Integra LifeSciences Holdings shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Integra LifeSciences Holdings saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 18% per year, over the last three years. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 20% average annual decrease in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time, despite the disappointment. It seems like the share price is reflecting the declining earnings per share.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Integra LifeSciences Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 29% in the last year, Integra LifeSciences Holdings shareholders lost 38%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 6% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Integra LifeSciences Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Integra LifeSciences Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

