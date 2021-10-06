U.S. markets closed

Integra LifeSciences to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on November 2, 2021

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
·1 min read
PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The live call is accessible by dialing (888) 394-8218 and using the passcode 7732018. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the Company’s website at www.integralife.com.

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed through the Investor Relations homepage of Integra's website at www.integralife.com. A replay of the call will be available until November 12, 2021, by dialing (888) 203-1112 and using the passcode 7732018.

About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem® UBM, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Michael Beaulieu
(609) 529-4812
michael.beaulieu@integralife.com

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com


