U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,601.00
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,772.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,863.25
    -31.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,356.00
    +1.70 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.85
    -0.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.55
    +0.29 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5430
    -0.4550 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,348.66
    +1,419.30 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,544.78
    +81.27 (+5.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.99
    -37.63 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Integra LifeSciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
·22 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Revenues of $386.9 million increased 4.5% on a reported basis and 6.7% on an organic basis compared to the prior year;

  • GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.51, compared to $0.38 in the third quarter of 2020; adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.86, compared to $0.80 in the prior year;

  • Cash flow from operations of $82.8 million increased 18.9% from the prior year;

  • The Company is reaffirming its previous full-year 2021 revenue guidance of $1,540 million to $1,550 million, with an expectation to be at the low end of the range. The Company is raising its full-year 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance range from $2.98 to $3.05 to a new range of $3.16 to $3.20.

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021.

“Strength across most of our product portfolio, driven by commercial and operational execution and a contribution from our recently launched CereLink ICP monitor, led to third quarter results near the high end of our guidance range, despite ongoing COVID and supply challenges,” said Peter Arduini, Integra’s president and chief executive officer. “Last week we announced Jan De Witte as the next president and CEO of Integra. It has been an honor to serve the many talented Integra colleagues who are so dedicated to fulfilling our mission of improving patients' lives around the world every day. I am confident that under the leadership of Jan and the strong management team in place, Integra is well-positioned for continued growth and success in the coming years.”

Third Quarter 2021 Consolidated Performance

Total reported revenues of $386.9 million increased 4.5% on a reported basis and 6.7% on an organic basis compared to the prior year. Total reported revenues include $16.8 million from the acquisition of ACell, which was completed on January 20, 2021.

The Company reported GAAP gross margin of 62.7%, compared to 63.6% in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross margin was 68.3%, compared to 68.6% in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $104.3 million, or 27.0% of revenue, compared to $103.2 million, or 27.9% of revenue, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA benefited from higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses attributable to the gradual return of spending, which was below normal levels in the prior year in response to the global pandemic.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $43.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a GAAP net income of $32.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $73.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $67.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Third Quarter 2021 Segment Performance

  • Codman Specialty Surgical (66% of Revenues)

    • Total revenues were $256.5 million, representing reported growth of 7.2% and organic growth of 8.0% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Sales in Instruments benefited from a strong recovery in order demand, while the strength in Neurosurgery was broad-based and included sales of our recently launched CereLink® ICP Monitor System.

  • Tissue Technologies (34% of Revenue)

    • Total revenues were $130.4 million, representing a decrease on a reported basis of (0.4)% and organic growth of 3.7% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Growth in Wound Reconstruction and Care was led by sales in our Integra® Dermal Matrices and SurgiMend®, and sales in Private Label benefited from continuing recovery in customer orders.

Strategic Initiatives and Key Developments

  • CEO transition update

    • On October 28, 2021, the Company’s board of directors announced Jan De Witte as its next president and chief executive officer. Mr. De Witte succeeds Peter Arduini, who previously announced he will step down as chief executive officer to accept the role of president and chief executive officer of GE Healthcare. Mr. De Witte will join Integra prior to the end of the year, at which time he will also be appointed to Integra’s board of directors.

  • Advancing key products

    • CereLink®, the Company's next generation intracranial pressure monitor, was launched in the third quarter in both the U.S. and Europe.

    • Aurora Surgiscope, which is a novel and proprietary minimally invasive surgical solution with integrated visualization and capabilities designed specifically for use in neurosurgery, was released in a phased, limited clinical launch in the third quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter, the Company expects to further expand its phased launch to generate clinical evidence and gain insights for a broader commercial launch expected in the second half of 2022. We also continued to expand the MIRROR registry to collect data on the use of Aurora for early surgical intervention in the treatment of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH).

    • NeuraGen® 3D, the Company's new peripheral nerve repair product, was on display at the recent American Society for Surgery of the Hand meeting. This innovative product is a nerve guide matrix designed to optimize the environment for nerve regeneration and may allow for more complete functional recovery. The Company partnered with leading hand surgeons to provide training and professional education to attendees in anticipation of its planned product launch in early 2022.

    • The Company submitted a PMA for SurgiMend® for a breast reconstruction indication that was the subject of an FDA Advisory Committee meeting on October 20, 2021. At this meeting we gained valuable insights to further inform our submission and we look forward to working with the FDA in the coming months as it completes its review of our PMA.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

The Company generated cash flow from operations of $82.8 million in the quarter. Net debt at the end of the quarter was $1.1 billion, and the consolidated total leverage ratio was 2.3x.

As of quarter end, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $1.75 billion, including approximately $470 million in cash and the remainder available under the revolving credit facility.

2021 Outlook

The Company is providing forward-looking guidance regarding adjusted earnings per diluted share, but is not providing a reconciliation to GAAP earnings per share, because certain GAAP expense items are highly variable and management is unable to predict them with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort. Specifically, the financial impact and timing of divestitures, acquisitions, integrations, structural optimization and efforts to comply with the EU Medical Device Regulation are uncertain, depend on various dynamic factors and are not reasonably ascertainable at this time. These expense items could have a material impact on GAAP results. Adjusted earnings per diluted share also excludes the impact of intangible asset amortization associated with prior business acquisitions, which we expect to be approximately $0.74 per diluted share for the full-year 2021.

In addition, the Company will continue to monitor the ongoing uncertainty around the scope and duration of the pandemic and its impact on financial performance. The Company does not expect the ongoing impact of the pandemic to be uniform across all markets and product lines.

Full-Year 2021 Outlook

Taking into account year-to-date revenue performance, the risk of ongoing effects of the pandemic and unfavorable changes in foreign currency rates, the Company is reaffirming its previous full-year 2021 revenue guidance of $1,540 million to $1,550 million, with an expectation to be at the low end of the range. The Company is increasing its full-year 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance range from $2.98 to $3.05 to a new range of $3.16 to $3.20.

Fourth Quarter Outlook

Based on our expectations for the full year, we are targeting fourth quarter revenue of $403 million, representing reported growth of approximately 3.5% and organic growth of approximately 6.5%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in a range of $0.82 to $0.86.

In the future, the Company may record, or expects to record, gains or losses, expenses, or charges as described in the Discussion of Adjusted Financial Measures below, which will be excluded from the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share for historical periods and in adjusted earnings per share guidance.

Conference Call and Presentation Available Online

Integra has scheduled a conference call for 8:30 a.m. ET today, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, to discuss financial results for the third quarter. The conference call will be hosted by Integra's senior management team and will be open to all listeners. Additional forward-looking information may be discussed in a question and answer session following the prepared remarks.

Integra's management team will reference a presentation during the conference call. The presentation can be found on investor.integralife.com.

Access to the live call is available by dialing (888) 394-8218 and using the passcode 7732018. The call can also be accessed via a webcast link provided on investor.integralife.com. A replay of the call will be available until November 12, 2021 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and using the passcode 7732018. The webcast will also be archived on the website.

About Integra

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem® UBM, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements may contain words like “will,” “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “possible,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” "forecast," "guidance," “plan,” “anticipate,” "target," or “continue,” the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or they may use future dates.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future financial performance, including projections for revenues, expected revenue growth (both reported and organic), GAAP and adjusted net income, GAAP and adjusted earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP adjustments such as divestiture, acquisition and integration-related charges, intangible asset amortization, structural optimization charges, EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges, convertible debt non-cash interest , and income tax expense (benefit) related to non-GAAP adjustments and other items, expectations and plans with respect to strategic initiatives and product development and the executive management transition. It is important to note that the Company’s goals and expectations are not predictions of actual performance. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted or expected results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to the following: the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our employees, customers, patients, suppliers and distributors, including the economic impacts of the various recommendations, orders and protocols issued by governmental agencies in light of the evolution of the pandemic and the potential reimposition of preventative measures; the Company's ability to execute its operating plan effectively; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; the Company’s ability to achieve sales growth in a timely fashion and execute on its channel reorganization in its Tissue Technologies segment; the Company's ability to manufacture and ship sufficient quantities of its products to meet its customers' demands; the ability of third-party suppliers to supply us with raw materials and finished products; global macroeconomic and political conditions; the Company's ability to manage its direct sales channels effectively; the sales performance of third-party distributors on whom the Company relies to generate revenue for certain products and geographic regions; the Company's ability to access and maintain relationships with customers of acquired entities and businesses; physicians' willingness to adopt and third-party payors' willingness to provide or maintain reimbursement for the Company's recently launched, planned and existing products; initiatives launched by the Company's competitors; downward pricing pressures from customers; the Company's ability to secure regulatory approval for products in development; the Company's ability to remediate quality systems violations; fluctuations in hospitals' spending for capital equipment; the Company's ability to comply with and obtain approvals for products of human origin and comply with regulations regarding products containing materials derived from animal sources; difficulties in controlling expenses, including costs to procure and manufacture our products; the impact of changes in management or staff levels; the impact of goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges if future operating results of acquired businesses are significantly less than the results anticipated at the time of the acquisitions, the Company's ability to leverage its existing selling organizations and administrative infrastructure; the Company's ability to increase product sales and gross margins, and control non-product costs; the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated growth rates, margins and scale and execute its strategy generally; the amount and timing of divestiture, acquisition and integration-related costs; the geographic distribution of where the Company generates its taxable income; new U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations, and changes in existing laws, regulations and enforcement guidance, which affect areas of our operations including, but not limited to, those affecting the health care industry, including the EU Medical Devices Regulation; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the amount of our bank borrowings outstanding and other factors influencing liquidity; and the economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and other risk factors and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Item 1A of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Discussion of Adjusted Financial Measures

In addition to our GAAP results, we provide certain non-GAAP measures, including organic revenues, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion. Organic revenues consist of total revenues excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, revenues from current-period acquisitions and product divestitures and discontinuances. Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income excluding: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) other income (expense); (iii) interest income and expense; (iv) income tax expense (benefit); and (v) those operating expenses also excluded from adjusted net income. The measure of adjusted net income consists of GAAP net income, excluding: (i) structural optimization charges; (ii) divestiture, acquisition and integration-related charges; (iii) discontinued product lines charges; (iv) EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges; (v) COVID-19 related charges; (vi) convertible debt non-cash interest; (vii) intangible asset amortization expense; and (viii) income tax impact from adjustments. The adjusted earnings per diluted share measure is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to diluted shares by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The measure of free cash flow consists of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

Reconciliations of GAAP revenues to organic revenues, GAAP adjusted net income to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, and GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share all for the quarters and twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and the free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion for the quarters and twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, appear in the financial tables in this release.

The Company believes that the presentation of organic revenues and the other non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why Integra believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K regarding this earnings press release filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This Current Report on Form 8-K is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on our website at www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Michael Beaulieu
(609) 529-4812
michael.beaulieu@integralife.com

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com


INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Total revenues, net

$

386,861

$

370,232

Costs and expenses:

Cost of goods sold

144,468

134,811

Research and development

25,831

19,460

Selling, general and administrative

156,010

150,076

Intangible asset amortization

4,113

8,343

Total costs and expenses

330,422

312,690

Operating income

56,439

57,542

Interest income

1,786

2,273

Interest expense

(12,192

)

(20,796

)

Gain (loss) from sale of business

(230

)

Other income, net

4,985

2,492

Income before income taxes

50,788

41,511

Income tax expense

7,559

9,174

Net income

$

43,229

$

32,337

Net income per share:

Diluted net income per share

$

0.51

$

0.38

Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share

85,447

84,752

The following table presents revenues disaggregated by the major sources for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Change

Neurosurgery

199,210

189,674

5.0

%

Instruments

57,287

49,649

15.4

%

Total Codman Specialty Surgical

256,497

239,323

7.2

%

Wound Reconstruction and Care

99,744

82,115

21.5

%

Extremity Orthopedics

21,922

Private Label

30,620

26,872

13.9

%

Total Tissue Technologies

130,364

130,909

(0.4

)%

Total reported revenues

386,861

370,232

4.5

%

Impact of changes in currency exchange rates

(1,011

)

Less contribution of revenues from acquisitions

(16,842

)

Less contribution of revenues from divested products

(249

)

(22,137

)

Less contribution of revenues from discontinued products

(2,139

)

(4,344

)

Total organic revenues(1)

$

366,620

$

343,751

6.7

%

(1) Organic revenues have been adjusted to exclude foreign currency (current period), acquisitions and to account for divested and discontinued products.

Items included in GAAP net income and location where each item is recorded are as follows:

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Item

Total Amount

COGS(a)

SG&A(b)

R&D(c)

Amort.(d)

OI&E(e)

Tax(f)

Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges(1)

2,637

1,954

2,166

(160

)

(1,323

)

Structural Optimization charges

6,696

2,970

2,235

1,492

EU Medical Device Regulation charges

7,077

907

1,985

4,185

Discontinued product lines charges

23

23

Intangible asset amortization expense

20,248

16,135

4,113

Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items

(6,853

)

(6,853

)

Total adjustments

$

29,828

$

21,989

$

6,386

$

5,517

$

4,113

$

(1,323

)

$

(6,853

)

Depreciation expense

9,873

a) COGS - Cost of goods sold
b) SG&A - Selling, general and administrative
c) R&D - Research & development
d) Amort. - Intangible asset amortization
e) OI&E - Other income & expense
f) Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)

(1) Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges are associated with the Codman Neurosurgery, Arkis Biosciences, Rebound Therapeutics and ACell acquisitions and the divestiture of Extremity Orthopedics and includes banking, legal, consulting, systems, and other income and expenses.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(In thousands)

Item

Total Amount

COGS (a)

SG&A (b)

R&D (c)

Amort. (d)

OI&E (e)

Tax (f)

Structural optimization charges

4,543

491

3,875

177

Acquisition and integration-related charges(1)

7,148

3,871

2,596

682

COVID-19 related charges

(193

)

2

(195

)

EU Medical Device Regulation charges

2,399

1,529

871

Discontinued product line charges

999

999

Intangible asset amortization expense

20,180

11,837

8,343

Convertible debt non-cash interest

4,295

4,295

Expenses related to debt refinancing

3,428

3,428

Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items

(7,433

)

(7,433

)

Total adjustments

$

35,366

$

18,729

$

7,147

$

859

$

8,343

$

7,723

$

(7,433

)

Depreciation expense

10,538

a) COGS - Cost of goods sold
b) SG&A - Selling, general and administrative
c) R&D - Research & Development
d) Amort. - Intangible asset amortization
e) OI&E - Other income & expense
f) Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)

(1) Acquisition and integration-related charges are associated with the Codman Neurosurgery, Arkis Biosciences and Rebound Therapeutics acquisitions and include banking, legal, consulting, systems, and other expenses.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

GAAP net income

43,229

32,337

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense

30,121

30,718

Other (income) expense, net

(3,432

)

(2,492

)

Interest expense, net

10,406

10,800

Income tax expense

7,559

9,174

Discontinued product lines charges

23

999

Structural optimization charges

6,696

4,543

EU Medical Device Regulation charges

7,077

2,399

Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges(1)

2,637

7,148

COVID-19 related charges

(193

)

Convertible debt non-cash interest (2)

4,295

Expenses related to debt refinancing

3,428

Total of non-GAAP adjustments

61,087

70,819

Adjusted EBITDA

$

104,315

$

103,156

(1) Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges are associated with the Codman Neurosurgery, Arkis Biosciences, Rebound Therapeutics and ACell acquisitions and the divestiture of Extremity Orthopedics and includes banking, legal, consulting, systems, and other income and expenses.
(2) Upon adoption of ASU No. 2020-06, the Company will no longer incur non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME TO MEASURES OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

GAAP net income

43,229

32,337

Non-GAAP adjustments:

Structural optimization charges

6,696

4,543

Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges(1)

2,637

7,148

COVID-19 related charges

(193

)

EU Medical Device Regulation charges

7,077

2,399

Discontinued product lines charges

23

999

Intangible asset amortization expense

20,248

20,180

Expenses related to debt refinancing

3,428

Convertible debt non-cash interest (2)

4,295

Estimated income tax impact from adjustments and other items

(6,853

)

(7,433

)

Total of non-GAAP adjustments

29,828

35,366

Adjusted net income

$

73,058

$

67,703

Adjusted diluted net income per share

$

0.86

$

0.80

Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share

85,447

84,752

(1) Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges are associated with the Codman Neurosurgery, Arkis Biosciences, Rebound Therapeutics and ACell acquisitions and the divestiture of Extremity Orthopedics and includes banking, legal, consulting, systems, and other income and expenses.
(2) Upon adoption of ASU No. 2020-06, the Company will no longer incur non-cash interest expense for the amortization of debt discount.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

470,231

$

470,166

Trade accounts receivable, net

222,232

225,532

Inventories, net

327,167

310,117

Current and long-term borrowing under senior credit facility

868,736

967,137

Borrowings under securitization facility

111,700

112,500

Long-term convertible securities

563,697

474,834

Stockholders' equity

$

1,631,687

$

1,514,867

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

243,150

$

123,570

Net cash used in investing activities

(133,958

)

(32,152

)

Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

(98,747

)

100,403

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(10,380

)

5,547

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$

65

$

197,368

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO
MEASURES OF FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION
(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

82,778

$

69,643

Purchases of property and equipment

(7,286

)

(6,727

)

Free cash flow

75,492

62,916

Adjusted net income(1)

$

73,058

$

67,703

Adjusted free cash flow conversion

103.3

%

92.9

%

Twelve Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

323,414

$

212,757

Purchases of property and equipment

(29,023

)

(52,656

)

Adjusted free cash flow

294,391

160,101

Adjusted net income(1)

$

270,780

$

196,266

Adjusted free cash flow conversion

108.7

%

81.6

%

(1) Adjusted net income for quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 are reconciled above. Adjusted net income for remaining quarters in the trailing twelve months calculation have been previously reconciled and are publicly available in the Quarterly Earnings Call Presentations on our website at investor.integralife.com under Events & Presentations.

The Company calculates adjusted free cash flow conversion by dividing its free cash flow by adjusted net income. The Company believes this measure is useful in evaluating the significance of the cash special charges in its adjusted earnings measures.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • What the Shiba Inu-led memecoin craze says about crypto oversight: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

  • BP shares drop despite $1.25bn share buyback pledge

    The company has already completed a $1.4bn share buyback this year.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • BP Adds to Buyback as Profit Rises on Higher Prices, Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it would buy back an additional $1.25 billion of shares, using the proceeds of surging energy prices to woo investors who have become disenchanted with oil and gas. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees at Least 30% Upside Potential

    We blame weather forecasters when they can’t predict a sunny day or a storm, but think of the data set they have to parse, and the conflicting winds and calms that come ahead of late-summer storm. Today’s market environment would baffle the best meteorologist. Stocks are at all-time record levels, while Congress is locked in battle with itself, unable to pass a coherent spending package. The President’s preferred spending bill would run up Federal outlays into the trillions of dollars, boosting

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • Elon Musk's Net Worth Grew By The Value Of These 3 Companies Combined Today

    Mondays are often, well, mundane. But not today for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. Tesla's stock continued its strong run today, trading up more than 8%, reaching new all-time highs. Musk, unsurprisingly, is the largest shareholder of Tesla, with more than 220 million shares. His Tesla holding grew in value by about $20 billion on Monday. See Also: Elon Musk's Wealth Has Increased So Much, He Could Buy Every MLB, NBA, NFL And NHL Team This means that his net worth grew by

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Warren Buffett, Goldman Win From Fintech Gold Rush in India

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s transformation from a financial-technology backwater into a $46 trillion-a-year global leader in digital payments left most international investors watching in awe from the sidelines. Now India is undergoing its own fintech revolution, and the race is on to grab a piece of the action.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Ma

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy. According to a recent World Trade Organization estimate, global merchandise trade volume is expected to grow by 10.8% in […]

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Soaring Oil and Gas Prices Boost BP Profit in the Shadow of COP26

    BP stock tumbled despite the earnings beat. Investor concerns could be rooted in a lack of clarity over how it meets ambitious climate targets.

  • BP profits better than expected amid soaring energy prices

    The oil giant said underlying replacement cost profits jumped to 3.3bn US dollars (£2.4bn) in the three months to September 30.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.