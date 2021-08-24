U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.75
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,358.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,326.75
    +22.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.70
    +6.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.98
    +0.34 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    17.15
    -1.41 (-7.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,204.26
    -733.13 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,246.62
    -16.82 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,763.91
    +269.67 (+0.98%)
     

Integral Ad Science Accelerates Product Innovation with Top Engineering Appointments

·3 min read
Names Song Du as SVP Product Engineering and Gerald Mui as VP of Data Engineering

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced the appointment of two new senior leaders to drive its engineering efforts and accelerate innovation. Gerald Mui has joined the company as VP of Data Engineering and Song Du will join as SVP, Product Engineering effective September 1, 2021. Based in New York, both will report directly to IAS Chief Technology Officer, Tony Lucia.

IAS Names Song Du as SVP Product Engineering and Gerald Mui as VP of Data Engineering
"As we continue to expand our talented engineering team, Song and Gerald will be critical to fueling our product growth across CTV, programmatic, and social platforms," said Tony Lucia, Chief Technology Officer, IAS. "Both Song and Gerald have strong track records of building global teams with a focus on constant innovation and aligning technology with customer needs. Their leadership will reinforce the excellence of our product and data engineering, drive value for customers, and support our international expansion."

Song Du will join as the SVP of Product Engineering to lead the company's software engineering teams, while driving its product and technology roadmaps. Du brings extensive experience in the adtech industry to this new role, having spent more than 13 years of his career at video advertising platform, FreeWheel. Most recently, he was VP of Engineering R&D at FreeWheel where he led global engineering teams, aligned technology with customer demands, managed key integrations, and increased engineering velocity. He also worked in FreeWheel's Beijing office for several years, and before that he held software architect roles at Youku and various startups.

"For IAS, innovation is in the company's DNA, and I look forward to building on this opportunity to develop our product engineering efforts for the future," said Song Du, incoming SVP, Product Engineering, IAS. "With a focus on growth areas from social to programmatic, I'm passionate about bringing technology evolution and engineering excellence to these projects and the company's vision for the future of digital media quality."

Gerald Mui has joined IAS as VP of Data Engineering, managing global data initiatives and in charge of building the company's next-generation data platform and strategy. Mui brings more than 25 years of experience in engineering and big data to his new role. Most recently he was Director Data Management and Delivery at Xandr, leading its data engineering, reporting, and analytics teams. Prior to that, he was the co-founder and chief technology officer at Data Confluence, where he focused on developing a new approach to data quality management. Previously, he was the Global Head of Data Services and Analytics at Avaya. Mui has also held leadership roles at Bridgewater Associates, JPMorgan Chase, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and DoubleClick.

"With its data-driven culture, IAS is well-positioned to lead the next era of digital media quality and I'm thrilled to be part of realizing that mission," said Gerald Mui, VP, Data Engineering, IAS. "With my passion and expertise for leading global organizations to architect their data platforms and strategies, I'm focused on continuing to accelerate the incredible growth at IAS."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Integral Ad Science Logo (PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science (IAS))
SOURCE Integral Ad Science (IAS)

