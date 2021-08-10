U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,982.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,141.25
    +16.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.90
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.69
    +1.21 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.90
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    +0.53 (+3.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3859
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5100
    +0.2050 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,315.71
    -455.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.63
    +55.30 (+5.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.06
    -5.24 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Integral Ad Science Acquires Connected TV Advertising Leader Publica

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Accelerates Next Evolution of Its Publisher Business and Plans to Build Global Addressable CTV Ad Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced that it has acquired Publica, the connected TV (CTV) advertising platform, in a cash and stock transaction valued at $220 million. With this acquisition, IAS is accelerating its CTV strategy to help publishers better monetize their video programming across CTV devices, while building new tools to provide advertisers with much-needed transparency into the quality of this inventory.

IAS Acquires CTV Advertising Leader Publica
IAS Acquires CTV Advertising Leader Publica

"CTV viewership and programmatic advertising have skyrocketed, and by acquiring Publica we're accelerating our growth to offer publishers the tools to capitalize on this opportunity," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "Advanced data and technology will fuel the future of addressable CTV advertising. Now video publishers can increase their revenue, and in the future we will help advertisers with a trusted way to measure the results of their growing CTV budgets. In fact, Publica reports that publishers using its platform have seen on average a 30% lift in yield for their CTV inventory. I welcome Ben and the Publica team as we innovate together to increase CTV advertising quality and impact."

eMarketer estimates that advertisers will invest over $13.4 billion into CTV this year, growing to surpass $24.7 billion by 2024. By acquiring Publica's leading technology platform and its proprietary data assets, IAS will help transform CTV advertising by enabling publishers to successfully monetize their video programming, while providing advertisers with a new way to access brand safe and suitable inventory. Publica powers exceptional ad experiences for streaming audiences on their TV screens, connects supply-side platforms (SSPs) to unique CTV inventory, and helps increase publisher yield. Through the acquisition, IAS's CTV offerings will now include Publica's unified auction, over-the-top (OTT) header bidding for programmatic buying, audience management, campaign management, server-side ad insertion (SSAI), ad pod automation, and advanced analytics. This acquisition expands IAS's current CTV capabilities, which include the industry's first CTV verification solution for global invalid traffic (IVT) and viewability across programmatic and direct buying on all apps and providers. IAS plans to introduce a comprehensive brand safety and suitability solution for CTV advertisers and publishers in the coming months, bolstered by Publica's existing platform and CTV content data.

"Audiences have already switched to watching CTV and more ad-supported content than ever; by joining IAS, we're offering a trusted platform for brands and publishers to drive more ad dollars towards CTV," said Ben Antier, Co-Founder & CEO, Publica. "We have a joint vision to transform CTV advertising with a data-driven approach that benefits the entire industry, while delivering an exceptional user experience."

Publica delivers over 3 billion ads on CTV every month. By acquiring Publica, IAS adds a talented team with decades of experience building leading video and CTV advertising products, while delivering results for some of the world's largest publishers. Publica co-Founder and CEO, Ben Antier, now will report directly to IAS CEO Lisa Utzschneider. The Publica brand will become part of IAS's product portfolio.

Terms and Financial Impact
Under the terms of the agreement, IAS has acquired Publica in a transaction valued at $220 million, consisting of approximately 75% in cash consideration and 25% in IAS stock. IAS will discuss the acquisition's anticipated contribution to its financial outlook when it reports second quarter 2021 results on August 12.

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

About Publica
Publica is a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad platform and works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and OTT apps. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Publica provides solutions for publishers to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory through key solutions including a Unified Auction, Ad Pod Management, Audience Management, and Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI). Publica serves over 3 billion ads on CTV every month, delivering quality ad experiences for Crunchyroll, E. W. Scripps, Fox, IGN, MLB, Philo, Samsung, ViacomCBS, XUMO, and more. For more information, visit https://getpublica.com/

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements," including expected advantages and benefits of the acquisition on IAS's offerings and business, the expected impact of the transaction on IAS's results for 2021 and beyond, as well as expected financial results of Publica. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond IAS's control. The forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and IAS does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Media Contact
Julie Nicholson
jnicholson@integralads.com

Investor Contact
Lally Zirkle
Investor Relations at IAS

Jonathan Schaffer and Cameron Felton
The Blueshirt Group, for IAS

ir@integralads.com

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integral-ad-science-acquires-connected-tv-advertising-leader-publica-301352019.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Nvidia Has Turned $10,000 Into $250,000. Here's Why It Can Do It Again

    If you had $10,000 to invest at the beginning of 2016 and bought shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) using that money, your initial investment would be worth just about $250,000 right now. Nvidia has beaten the broader market handsomely over the years thanks to its strong suite of products, which has helped it attract millions of customers and dominate a fast-growing space. As such, Nvidia can repeat -- or improve upon -- its terrific stock market performance once again in the coming years.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Common Stock (FLGT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    FLGT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Up Sharply on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are jumping on Monday. As of 11:25 a.m. EDT, the stock is up 5.4%. Two factors likely helping the stock are a bullish day for growth stocks overall and further rebounding from the stock's recent post-earnings slide.

  • Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    SDC earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 3 Key Takeaways From AbbVie's Second-Quarter Earnings

    One of those was pharma giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and the drugmaker's results were impressive. AbbVie recorded total revenue of roughly $14 billion, 19.3% higher than the year-ago period on an operational basis. Here are three key aspects of AbbVie's success during the second quarter.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, an investment management firm, published its “International Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 5.17% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index, by comparison returned 4.94% […]