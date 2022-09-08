U.S. markets closed

Integral Ad Science Appoints Megan Reichelt as Country Manager, Southeast Asia

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced Megan Reichelt as Country Manager Southeast Asia (SEA). Megan was previously the APAC programmatic Head for APAC at IAS. In her current role, she will actively work with brands, agencies, publishers, and technology partners to increase digital media quality and programmatic growth across SEA. Based in Singapore, Megan will report to Laura Quigley, SVP APAC.

As Country Manager, SEA, Megan will develop sales strategies to best support current clients while building new partnerships with key stakeholders to help them go beyond verification and make every ad impression count. Megan joined IAS in June 2021 as Strategic Partnerships Manager and, within a short span, was promoted to APAC Head of Programmatic business. With programmatic sales and marketing experience across Australia and Singapore, Megan brings strong expertise in business development, sales strategy, and scaling local market programs. Before joining IAS, she was the Marketing lead for Accor hotels, working on digital advertising and content strategies.

"With our continued investment and growth plans in Southeast Asia, we have rapidly expanded our team across multiple functions in Singapore. I am thrilled to have Megan provide operational excellence, team management and sales leadership in the region," said Laura Quigley, SVP APAC, IAS. "She has already been very successful in her programmatic lead role with strong track records of building strategic partnerships across these markets and growing business within the ad tech space. I am confident she will successfully guide the teams and help clients improve their digital spending outcomes."

"With the growth of digital advertising comes a greater need for media quality measurement, which makes this an exciting opportunity," said Megan Reichelt, Country Manager, SEA, IAS. "Southeast Asia's digital media market is evolving quickly, and I look forward to working with marketers and publishers to tap into IAS' solutions that can help drive efficiency and return on their investments in new ways."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a worldwide leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimisation. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com

SOURCE Integral Ad Science (IAS)

