Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS), a global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media, has reported an insider sell transaction. CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the company on April 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 136,250 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp shows a pattern of 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 30,407 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp were trading at $10.05, giving the company a market cap of $1.61 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 252.00, which is significantly above both the industry median of 19.68 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.65, with a GF Value of $15.48, indicating that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

