Integral Ad Science Names Thomas V. Joseph as Chief Technology Officer

·2 min read
Former SiriusXM and Pandora executive will lead the technology organization, ensuring continued digital media quality leadership and innovation

SINGAPORE, SYDNEY, and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced that it has named Thomas V. Joseph as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective August 8, 2022. As CTO, Joseph will lead the engineering team to develop and scale new offerings while continuing to evolve existing products. Joseph will report directly to Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS, and will execute on the long-term product vision as part of the senior leadership team.

Integral Ad Science Names Thomas V. Joseph as Chief Technology Officer
Integral Ad Science Names Thomas V. Joseph as Chief Technology Officer

"Thomas is an accomplished leader of high performing engineering teams. He is data driven, innovative, and experienced in dynamic technology environments," said Utzschneider. "His knowledge of media, advertising, and emerging platforms aligns with IAS's mission to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. We are excited to welcome Thomas to the team."

Joseph brings over two decades of tech-industry leadership experience to the CTO role. Before joining IAS, he served as SVP Engineering at SiriusXM and Pandora, where he was responsible for the full engineering stack and architecture. Prior to SiriusXM and Pandora, Joseph spent several years at Microsoft, spanning a broad spectrum of technologies, starting in gaming and media, and culminating with the launch of Microsoft Office on iOS and Android.

"Digital media is at a crossroads with marketers and publishers adopting new strategies powered by a growing expanse of data. The tools that support the industry today must also be able to anticipate what comes next in this fast-changing industry," said Joseph. "IAS's mission of using technology to be the global leader in digital media quality and outcomes for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms resonates with my passion for leading world-class engineering organizations and developing future-ready products at scale."

Joseph's appointment to the CTO role follows the recent announcement of Yannis Dosios as Chief Commercial Officer, furthering IAS's drive for continued industry leadership and advancement.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com

Integral Ad Science Logo (PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science (IAS))
Integral Ad Science Logo (PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science (IAS))

SOURCE Integral Ad Science (IAS)

