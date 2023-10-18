Integral Diagnostics Limited's (ASX:IDX) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Integral Diagnostics' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Integral Diagnostics is:

6.7% = AU$25m ÷ AU$373m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Integral Diagnostics' Earnings Growth And 6.7% ROE

On the face of it, Integral Diagnostics' ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.9%. On the other hand, Integral Diagnostics reported a fairly low 3.6% net income growth over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. Hence, this does provide some context to low earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Integral Diagnostics' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 2.4%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Integral Diagnostics fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Integral Diagnostics Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 76% (that is, the company retains only 24% of its income) over the past three years for Integral Diagnostics suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Additionally, Integral Diagnostics has paid dividends over a period of seven years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 69%. Regardless, the future ROE for Integral Diagnostics is predicted to rise to 11% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Integral Diagnostics has some positive aspects to its business. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

