Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market Size to Grow by USD 492.79 million | 47% of the Market Growth to Originate from APAC| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The integrally geared centrifugal compressor market size is expected to grow by USD 492.79 mn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will expand at a CAGR of  5.85% during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by factors such as rising demand from the oil and gas industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional highlights related to market growth, Get a Sample Report

Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market: Driver

The rising demand from the oil and gas industry is driving the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market growth. Oil and gas industry companies reduced their operation cost along with rig rates owing to a period of low crude oil prices. Many companies are taking advantage of such low rig rates and reduced oilfield service costs. Moreover, the initiation of stalled projects will fuel the demand for the integrally geared centrifugal compressor in upstream, midstream, and downstream processes. Thus, with an increasing number of active rigs, the demand for compressors will grow. Such an increase in demand will drive the growth of the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market during the forecast period.

To know more about other drivers and their impact on the market, View our Sample Report

Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market: Challenge

Unpredictability in oil and gas prices is challenging the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market growth. Integrated oil companies with operations in both upstream and downstream sectors could manage some of the financial pressure. However, pure upstream companies were impacted significantly and were forced to shut down. To make drilling and production of crude economically feasible, crude oil prices should be sufficiently high. However, offshore and deep-water explorations are cost-intensive, as they involve many risks. Due to the decline in profit from the upstream sector, most companies failed to invest in further explorations. This has resulted in a decline in demand for integrally geared centrifugal compressors.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market by application (oil and gas, industrial gases, chemical and petrochemical, power generation, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By application, the oil and gas segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Integrally geared compressors are used for multiple applications such as oil refining, midstream operations, gas processing, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in the oil and gas industry. Compressors play a major role in deciding the efficiency and operational cost of these applications.

By geography, APAC will lead the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market during the forecast period. The growth will be driven by factors such as the growth of the oil and gas sectors. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the integrally geared centrifugal compressor market in APAC.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Request a sample report

Related Reports

Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 492.79 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.55

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Atlas Copco AB, Cryostar, FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC, Fusheng Co. Ltd., Gardner Denver Inc., General Electric Co., Hanwha Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., IHI Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KNM Group Berhad, Kobe Steel Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, and Sundyne LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial gases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Atlas Copco AB

  • 10.4 FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC

  • 10.5 General Electric Co.

  • 10.6 Howden Group Ltd.

  • 10.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • 10.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.9 MAN Energy Solutions SE

  • 10.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.11 Siemens Energy AG

  • 10.12 Sundyne LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrally-geared-centrifugal-compressor-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-492-79-million--47-of-the-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-301549184.html

SOURCE Technavio

