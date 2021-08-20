U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.00
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,795.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,929.75
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,128.60
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.96
    +0.27 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.10
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7520
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,051.53
    +2,908.83 (+6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.77
    +81.72 (+7.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,096.65
    -184.52 (-0.68%)
     

Integrated Building Management Systems Market growth analysis in IT Consulting & Other Services Industry | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Integrated Building Management Systems Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Integrated Building Management Systems Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Set to grow by USD 10.7 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the integrated building management systems market to register a CAGR of over 12%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report for More Insights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the advent of IoT will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Integrated Building Management Systems Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Component

  • Geographic Landscape

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40961

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the integrated building management systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Integrated Building Management Systems Market size

  • Integrated Building Management Systems Market trends

  • Integrated Building Management Systems Market industry analysis

The greater ease in monitoring and controlling building operations is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, vulnerability issues and cybersecurity threats in IBMS may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the integrated building management systems market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Building Information Modeling Software Market - Global building information modeling software market is segmented by product (software and services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Interior Design Software Market - Global interior design software market is segmented by application (non-residential and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist integrated building management systems market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the integrated building management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the integrated building management systems market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of integrated building management systems market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Azbil Corp.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Delta Electronics, Inc.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Ingersoll-Rand Plc

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • United Technologies Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/integrated-building-management-systems-market-size-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-building-management-systems-market-growth-analysis-in-it-consulting--other-services-industry--technavio-301359286.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Robinhood Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fell 10.3% on Thursday after the online brokerage released its second-quarter financial results and alerted shareholders to a slowdown in trading activity. The gains were driven by a surge in cryptocurrency-related transaction revenue to $233 million, up from only $5 million in the year-ago quarter. Traders have flocked to Robinhood's platform over the past year.

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of the social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were down on Thursday, marking a second consecutive day of the stock dropping. The recent fall in Pinterest stock comes after the company reported a disappointing second-quarter earnings result. Investors and analysts were speculating that Pinterest's slowdown could have been due to world economies reopening in the quarter.

  • Options Traders Bet Bear, Bull On WISH Stock

    ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) continued to be a top trending stock on Reddit's WallStreetBets on Thursday despite trading at all-time lows. On Thursday, the stock lost support at the $6.71 area despite testing it as support on Wednesday and bouncing. The level initially became support in the premarket on Aug. 13 when ContextLogic tanked following its second-quarter earnings print. ContextLogic was trading down over 8% lower, which dropped its relative strength index down to 26% on the daily ch

  • This is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving often, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • Nvidia jumps and Robinhood sinks after earnings, FTC refiles Facebook antitrust case

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?