Integrated Facility Management Global Market Report 2022: Featuring JLL, ISS A/S, CBRE Group, Cushman & Wakefield & Sodexo

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Facility Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global integrated facility management market is expected to grow from $87.86 billion in 2021 to $94.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.20%. The integrated facility management market is expected to grow to $119.55 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15%.

North America was the largest region in the integrated facility management market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the integrated facility management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing development of sustainable infrastructure is driving the growth of the integrated facility management (IFM) market. The development of sustainable infrastructure is increasing due to the need for enabling economic and social development, as well as environmental sustainability while preserving human fairness, variety, and natural system performance. The increasing development of sustainable infrastructure will drive the demand for integrated facility management as it provides solutions for responsible contact with the environment to minimize resource depletion or deterioration and ensure the long-term environmental quality of infrastructures.

The integrated facility management follows a unique process to make structural, architectural, and operational changes in buildings to reduce the negative impact on their occupants and the environment. For instance, according to The New Climate Economy, a flagship project of the Global Commission on the Economy and Climate, the world is expected to invest $90 trillion in sustainable infrastructure by 2030. These investments are crucial to boosting the economic growth in emerging markets and developing countries in addition to fighting against climate change.

Furthermore, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCED) predicts that an annual average investment of $6.9 trillion in sustainable infrastructure is required until 2030 for global development. Both instances indicate the increased development of sustainable infrastructure globally. Hence, the increasing sustainable infrastructure development will propel the growth of the integrated facility management market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the integrated facilities management market. Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) are being implemented into integrated facilities management solutions to enable optimum space management. The AI-based technologies employ computer systems to do complex activities formerly performed by humans by their functionalities such as speech recognition, visual perception, and decision making. These tools can gather, store, and analyze large data sets in seconds, enabling facility managers to be more proactive in asset performance management, and send an automatic update in case of issues.

These tools replace many monotonous and time-consuming facility management duties. Key players are focusing on offering AI-based integrated facilities management solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, in January 2020, the American multinational technology corporation IBM incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) into its TRIRIGA solution to assist real estate and facilities management professionals in better use of office space and provide a more engaging work environment. One of the world's top integrated workplace management systems TRIRIGA includes TRIRIGA Building Insights, as well as integrates occupancy data from WIFI and/or IoT sensors with freshly incorporated AI. It helps firms and facility managers gain insights into how more effectively they can utilize space across their enterprises.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Solution: Project Management & Real Estate Portfolio Management & Lease Administration; Asset & Space Management; Maintenance Management; Energy & Environment Sustainability Management; Others
2) By Deployment Type: On-Premise; Cloud
3) By End-User: Real Estate & Infrastructure; Healthcare; BFSI; Telecomminucation; Manufacturing; Aerospace & Defense; Supply Chain & Logistics; Utilities; Retail; Energy & Resources; Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Integrated Facility Management Market Characteristics

3. Integrated Facility Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Integrated Facility Management

5. Integrated Facility Management Market Size And Growth

6. Integrated Facility Management Market Segmentation

7. Integrated Facility Management Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Integrated Facility Management Market

9. China Integrated Facility Management Market

10. India Integrated Facility Management Market

11. Japan Integrated Facility Management Market

12. Australia Integrated Facility Management Market

13. Indonesia Integrated Facility Management Market

14. South Korea Integrated Facility Management Market

15. Western Europe Integrated Facility Management Market

16. UK Integrated Facility Management Market

17. Germany Integrated Facility Management Market

18. France Integrated Facility Management Market

19. Eastern Europe Integrated Facility Management Market

20. Russia Integrated Facility Management Market

21. North America Integrated Facility Management Market

22. USA Integrated Facility Management Market

23. South America Integrated Facility Management Market

24. Brazil Integrated Facility Management Market

25. Middle East Integrated Facility Management Market

26. Africa Integrated Facility Management Market

27. Integrated Facility Management Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Integrated Facility Management Market

29. Integrated Facility Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • JLL Inc.

  • ISS A/S

  • CBRE Group Inc.

  • Cushman & Wakefield plc

  • Sodexo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yd82aj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


