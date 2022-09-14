U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,952.70
    +20.01 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,225.74
    +120.77 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,728.48
    +94.90 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,834.87
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.45
    +2.14 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.90
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.65
    +0.16 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9999
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3990
    -0.0230 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1568
    +0.0076 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8870
    -1.7580 (-1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,244.54
    -626.06 (-3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.03
    -1.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Integrated Facility Management Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the integrated facility management market are JLL Inc, ISS A/S, CBRE Group Inc, Cushman & Wakefield plc, Sodexo, Compass Group plc, Aramark Corporation, Coor Service Management Holding AB, Mitie Group PLC, Broadcom, MRI Software LLC, Oracle, Service Channel, FMX, and GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Integrated Facility Management Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319480/?utm_source=GNW


The global integrated facility management market is expected to grow from $87.86 billion in 2021 to $94.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.20%. The integrated facility management market is expected to grow to $119.55 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15%.

The integrated facility management market consists of sales of integrated facility management by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the integration of all facility management activities under a single system and unified team.The facility management includes tools and services to support the functioning, security, and sustainability of buildings, landscapes, infrastructure, and real estate.

Integrated facility management (IFM) improves operational efficiency, produces savings, and harnesses program data throughout a firm to better fulfill corporate goals. The contracts, vendor partnerships, space management, and real estate planning are part of integrated facility management.

The main types of integrated facility management solutions include project management & real estate portfolio management & lease administration, asset & space management, maintenance management, energy & environment sustainability management, and others. The are deployed on-premise or cloud in industries ranging from real estate & infrastructure, healthcare, bfsi, telecommunication, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, supply chain & logistics, utilities, retail, energy & resources, and others

North America was the largest region in the integrated facility management market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the integrated facility management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The integrated facility management market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides integrated facility management market statistics, including integrated facility management industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a integrated facility management market share, detailed integrated facility management market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the integrated facility management industry. This integrated facility management market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The increasing development of sustainable infrastructure is driving the growth of the integrated facility management (IFM) market.The development of sustainable infrastructure is increasing due to the need for enabling economic and social development, as well as environmental sustainability while preserving human fairness, variety, and natural system performance.

The increasing development of sustainable infrastructure will drive the demand for integrated facility management as it provides solutions for responsible contact with the environment to minimize resource depletion or deterioration and ensure the long-term environmental quality of infrastructures.The integrated facility management follows a unique process to make structural, architectural, and operational changes in buildings to reduce the negative impact on their occupants and the environment.

For instance, according to The New Climate Economy, a flagship project of the Global Commission on the Economy and Climate, the world is expected to invest $90 trillion in sustainable infrastructure by 2030.These investments are crucial to boosting the economic growth in emerging markets and developing countries in addition to fighting against climate change.

Furthermore, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCED) predicts that an annual average investment of $6.9 trillion in sustainable infrastructure is required until 2030 for global development. Both instances indicate the increased development of sustainable infrastructure globally. Hence, the increasing sustainable infrastructure development will propel the growth of the integrated facility management market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the integrated facilities management market.Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) are being implemented into integrated facilities management solutions to enable optimum space management.

The AI-based technologies employ computer systems to do complex activities formerly performed by humans by their functionalities such as speech recognition, visual perception, and decision making.These tools can gather, store, and analyze large data sets in seconds, enabling facility managers to be more proactive in asset performance management, and send an automatic update in case of issues.

These tools replace many monotonous and time-consuming facility management duties.Key players are focusing on offering AI-based integrated facilities management solutions to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in January 2020, the American multinational technology corporation IBM incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) into its TRIRIGA solution to assist real estate and facilities management professionals in better use of office space and provide a more engaging work environment. One of the world’s top integrated workplace management systems TRIRIGA includes TRIRIGA Building Insights, as well as integrates occupancy data from WIFI and/or IoT sensors with freshly incorporated AI. It helps firms and facility managers gain insights into how more effectively they can utilize space across their enterprises.

In December 2019, FM:Systems Group, LLC, a North Carolina-based provider of facility management and workspace solutions acquired Asure Workplace Management’s portfolio of products for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is expected to strengthen the workspace management portfolio of FM:Systems and strengthen its business position across the globe.

Asure Software is a USA-based provider of workspace management software and solutions.

The countries covered in the integrated facility management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319480/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

    Does the September share price for Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Bank of America upgrades SoFi stock to Buy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bank of America upgrading SoFi from Neutral to Buy.

  • Debt & the Telecom Giants: Why Spreading the Risk May be Important in an Economic Decline

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are the three key telecom operators in the US. The stocks had lackluster performance, with TMUS delivering 6.8% in the last 12 months, T experiencing a deep drop of 38.4% and VZ losing some 23.3%. In this article we will discuss the effects of debt, 5G and consumer spending on the valuations of these stocks as well as see how their fundamentals compare.

  • Is Trending Stock Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) a Buy Now?

    Plug Power (PLUG) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Bounce Back in Choppy Trade, Dollar Dips: Markets WrapT

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we will look at the 10 favorite dividend aristocrats of journalist investor, Jim Cramer. If you want to explore more dividend aristocrats that Cramer is recommending to own for the second half of 2022, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer thinks that owning […]

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • LNG Is Fueling Explosive Growth for This Dividend Stock

    Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG) sees a bright future for its investors. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer recently unveiled its "20/20 vision" for returning capital to shareholders, fueled by the explosive growth it sees ahead for its LNG operations. Here's a look at what investors can expect from the LNG stock over the next few years.

  • Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Slumped Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were down by 2.5% as of midday Tuesday. The move comes after a strong period for copper mining stocks, buoyed by bid activity in the sector. Today's down move is a reminder that the demand for copper is reliant on economic growth.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • Semiconductor Stocks Are Down Big -- Here Is My Next Move

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), why some investors might be fearful for the upcoming months, and why I remain bullish on this industry.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Worth Betting on Now?

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Rivian Stock: Headed to $75?

    One analyst thinks shares of the fast-growing electric vehicle maker could nearly double over the next 12 months.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 1 To Hold Forever

    This has been a roller-coaster year for investors. The stock market rolled to its worst start in over 50 years throughout the first six months, only to rally strongly during the summer and stall out again last month. The growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite has been even more volatile, losing over 30% of its value as it plunged from the heights hit nearly one year ago.