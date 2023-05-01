U.S. markets closed

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

·20 min read
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.

RALEIGH, N.C., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFHI”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (the “Bank”), released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Highlights from the 2023 first quarter results include the following:

  • First quarter net income of $2.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share compared to first quarter 2022 net income of $3.6 million, or $1.59 per diluted share.

  • Net interest income of $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2022.

  • Return on average assets of 2.07% for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023, compared to 3.30% for the same period in 2022.

  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 13.67% for the three-month period ending March 31, 2023, compared to 20.36% for the same period in 2022.

Both quarters were impacted by mark-to-market adjustments on marketable equity securities with a large portion of the year-over-year decline in net income resulting from the difference in that adjustment. Pretax net income declined by $1.8 million from $5.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, to $3.2 million for the same period in 2023 yet the mark-to-market adjustment declined by $4.0 million during that same time.

In reflecting on the first three months of the year, Marc McConnell, President and CEO of IFHI, stated: “From an organizational standpoint, the first quarter was highlighted by two overarching themes – resilience and teamwork. Beginning with the unexpected death of our founding CEO in the first week of the quarter and continuing with the broader challenges faced by the banking industry in March, our entire team was called to action. I must say, I could not be prouder of the way our staff has performed.” McConnell continued, “The recent bank failures placed a spotlight on the importance of sound risk management practices and governance and the speed with which underlying assumptions can change. We have not been impacted by any unexpected runoff of deposits, and we remained laser-focused during the quarter on cost containment and right-sizing the Bank, particularly with the resolution of certain government programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program. Our compensation expense is down 21% year-over-year and 10% from the prior quarter. In addition, the Bank’s ratio of problem assets as a percentage of total assets continued its five-quarter downward trend, bolstering confidence in overall credit quality. As expected, non-interest-bearing deposits dropped due to the recent winddown of our hemp and cannabis banking divisions. Going forward, we remain focused on reinforcing our strongholds and realigning our strategy for new challenges as we adapt to changing market conditions and shape the next chapter for IFHI under the leadership of our restructured executive management team.”

BALANCE SHEET
On March 31, 2023, the Company’s total assets were $467.3 million, net loans held for investment were $313.5 million, loans held for sale (“HFS”) were $39.1 million, total deposits were $356.3 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI was $90.8 million. Compared with December 31, 2022, total assets increased $19.4 million or 4%, net loans held for investment increased $19.4 million or 7%, HFS loans increased $4.8 million or 14%, total deposits increased $43.2 million or 14%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI increased $3.3 million or 4%. Cash and cash equivalents decreased slightly since the prior year-end as the Company has redeployed an additional $5.8 million in cash into higher yielding loans. The Bank has continued to see growth in loans held for investment primarily as a result of activity in the Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) type loans. At $39.1 million in volume, HFS loans at March 31, 2023 represent potential significant future GGL revenues as those loans are sold in the market and the associated premiums are recognized. Noninterest bearing deposits have decreased by $29.7 million or 28% since December 31, 2022, resulting largely from the Company’s decision to discontinue banking two industries the Company had previously targeted.   The increase in total shareholders’ equity since December 31, 2022 was primarily associated with the posted net income. The market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio improved slightly since year end with the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity related to the change in market pricing improving from a loss of $2.3 million at December 31, 2022 to a loss of $2.2 million at March 31, 2023 as a result of changes in market interest rates. The Company does not have any investments in its portfolio treated as held-to-maturity being carried at cost.

CAPITAL LEVELS
At March 31, 2023, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

 

"Well Capitalized" Minimum

Basel III Fully Phased-In

West Town Bank & Trust

Tier 1 common equity ratio

6.50%

7.00%

12.96%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

8.00%

8.50%

12.96%

Total risk-based capital ratio

10.00%

10.50%

14.21%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

5.00%

4.00%

11.50%

 

 

 

 

Primarily as a result of net income, the Company’s book value per common share increased from $38.69 as of December 31, 2022, to $40.28 at March 31, 2023. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) also increased from $30.36 as of December 31, 2022, to $31.99 at March 31, 2023, primarily as a result of net income.

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 1.04% at December 31, 2022, to 1.03% at March 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2023 decreased $67,000 or 1% as compared to December 31, 2022. The Bank held $315,000 in foreclosed assets as of March 31, 2023 compared to $101,000 at December 31, 2022.

The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 on January 1, 2023. The day one adjustment to the allowance for credit losses was a reduction of approximately $807,000, resulting in an allowance for credit losses of approximately $5.8 million. In addition, the adjustment to the reserve for unfunded commitments was an increase of approximately $100,000, bringing the overall allowance for credit losses on loans to $5.9 million. This adjustment was charged to retained earnings, net of the Company’s effective tax rate.

During the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $565,000 and $180,000, respectively. The Company recorded $376,000 in net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $105,000 in net charge-offs for the same period in 2022. Management continues to believe it is making progress in improving overall asset quality. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

  (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/23

12/31/22

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

Nonaccrual loans

$

4,485

 

$

4,552

 

$

4,612

 

$

4,656

 

$

6,558

 

Foreclosed assets

 

315

 

 

101

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

90 days past due and still accruing

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

4,800

 

$

4,653

 

$

4,612

 

$

4,656

 

$

6,558

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

376

 

$

(149

)

$

(29

)

$

(279

)

$

105

 

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average portfolio loans

 

0.49

%

 

-0.20

%

 

-0.04

%

 

-0.43

%

 

0.16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets

 

1.03

%

 

1.04

%

 

1.05

%

 

1.07

%

 

1.52

%

Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net of allowance

 

1.43

%

 

1.55

%

 

1.60

%

 

1.79

%

 

2.56

%

Ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total loans

 

1.88

%

 

2.23

%

 

2.27

%

 

2.39

%

 

2.14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased $432,000 or 8% in comparison to the first quarter of 2022 as increasing loan yields year-over-year were partially offset by increased funding costs. Loan yields increased from 7.74% in the first quarter of 2022 to 8.21% for the same period in 2023. The increase in yield from the prior year reflected the impact of 475 basis points of rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) since the beginning of 2022 in response to current economic conditions, as well as a change in loan mix. Overall cost of funds increased from 0.63% in the first quarter of 2022 to 2.01% for the same period in 2023 as average retail certificate of deposit (“CD”) rates trended up, and new CDs were originated at higher market rates. Net interest margin increased from 5.69% during the three months ended March 31, 2022, to 5.85% for the same period in 2023. The increase in margin was also driven by the increase in loan yield resulting from the FOMC actions.

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/23

12/31/22

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

Average balances:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

345,651

 

$

331,508

 

$

312,475

 

$

319,115

 

$

294,502

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

17,691

 

 

17,446

 

 

19,096

 

 

21,879

 

 

21,088

 

Other interest-bearing balances

 

28,998

 

 

20,367

 

 

30,378

 

 

33,328

 

 

56,359

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

392,340

 

 

369,321

 

 

361,949

 

 

374,322

 

 

371,949

 

Total assets

 

460,412

 

 

436,695

 

 

428,983

 

 

438,732

 

 

437,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

98,555

 

 

113,851

 

 

94,013

 

 

85,042

 

 

98,546

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

251,281

 

 

212,069

 

 

233,464

 

 

244,363

 

 

235,092

 

Borrowings

 

10,222

 

 

8,913

 

 

2,174

 

 

8,626

 

 

6,306

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

261,503

 

 

220,982

 

 

235,638

 

 

252,989

 

 

241,398

 

Common shareholders' equity

 

88,574

 

 

84,831

 

 

88,043

 

 

90,721

 

 

90,441

 

Tangible common equity (1)

 

69,788

 

 

65,879

 

 

68,924

 

 

71,437

 

 

70,939

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income/expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

6,997

 

$

6,422

 

$

5,943

 

$

5,491

 

$

5,623

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

120

 

 

64

 

 

105

 

 

104

 

 

89

 

Interest-bearing balances and other

 

319

 

 

257

 

 

169

 

 

89

 

 

42

 

Total interest income

 

7,436

 

 

6,743

 

 

6,217

 

 

5,684

 

 

5,754

 

Deposits

 

1,696

 

 

735

 

 

532

 

 

523

 

 

522

 

Borrowings

 

85

 

 

93

 

 

13

 

 

15

 

 

9

 

Total interest expense

 

1,781

 

 

828

 

 

545

 

 

538

 

 

531

 

Net interest income

$

5,655

 

$

5,915

 

$

5,672

 

$

5,146

 

$

5,223

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

 

Three Months Ended

 

3/31/23

12/31/22

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

Average yields and costs:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

8.21

%

7.69

%

7.55

%

6.90

%

7.74

%

Available-for-sale securities

2.71

%

1.47

%

2.20

%

1.90

%

1.69

%

Interest-bearing balances and other

4.46

%

5.01

%

2.21

%

1.07

%

0.30

%

Total interest-earning assets

7.69

%

7.24

%

6.81

%

6.09

%

6.27

%

Interest-bearing deposits

2.74

%

1.38

%

0.90

%

0.86

%

0.90

%

Borrowings

3.37

%

4.14

%

2.37

%

0.70

%

0.58

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.76

%

1.49

%

0.92

%

0.85

%

0.89

%

Cost of funds

2.01

%

0.98

%

0.66

%

0.64

%

0.63

%

Net interest margin

5.85

%

6.35

%

6.22

%

5.51

%

5.69

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $6.6 million compared $10.3 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease is primarily attributable to a difference in each period’s mark-to-market income adjustment on the Company’s equity investment in Dogwood State Bank due to successful capital raises for Dogwood in the first quarter of both years. The capital raises helped to establish new market values. The prior year’s first quarter had a positive mark-to-market of $6.0 million compared to $2.0 million for the current year. Excluding the Dogwood investment adjustment, other noninterest income would have been $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, up $305,000 or 7% in comparison to $4.3 million for the same period in 2022.

Specific items to note include:

  • Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”), a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.4 million, an increase of $232,000 or 11% as compared to the $2.2 million in income earned during the same prior-year period.

  • Mortgage revenue totaled $173,000 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0 in 2023. Due to the nationwide slowdown in refinancing volume and the impact of a doubling of long-term mortgage rates year-over-year, the Company phased out its mortgage operations by the first quarter of 2023.

  • Government Guaranteed Lending revenue was $904,000 in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $220,000 or 20% in comparison to the $1.1 million of revenues for the same period in 2022.

  • The Company had bank-owned life insurance income of $555,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $25,000 for the same period in 2022. The increase was related to a life insurance policy payout related to the previously announced death of the Company’s founding CEO, Eric Bergevin.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.5 million, a decrease of $1.9 or 18%, from $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. This change was primarily due to a decrease of $1.5 million or 21% in compensation expense going from $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 down to $5.6 million for the same period in 2023 as the Company made efforts to decrease its overhead in light of the changing economic environment. Loan-related expenses, which tend to fluctuate unexpectedly, also decreased by $345,000 or 54% from $638,000 in the first quarter of 2022 to $293,000 for the same period in 2023. These decreases were partially offset by merger-related expenses of $116,000 paid in the first quarter of 2023 associated with the Company’s proposed merger with MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB”) announced during the third quarter of 2022.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities or the Company’s planned merger with MVB; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives, including our planned merger with MVB, on our ability to retain key employees; the possibility that the proposed merger with MVB will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger with MVB will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company and MVB do business; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, our strategic initiatives, and regulatory response to these developments; adverse results (including judgments, costs, fines, reputational harm, financial settlements and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory proceedings, investigations, or similar matters, or developments related thereto; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources, including non-bank financial service providers, such as Fintechs. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ending Balance

 

 

 

 

 

 

  (In thousands, unaudited)

3/31/23

12/31/22

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

6,986

 

$

7,553

 

$

6,272

 

$

4,700

 

$

3,900

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

21,224

 

 

26,430

 

 

25,011

 

 

21,981

 

 

28,876

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

28,210

 

 

33,983

 

 

31,283

 

 

26,681

 

 

32,776

 

Interest-bearing time deposits

 

999

 

 

999

 

 

1,249

 

 

1,499

 

 

1,746

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

17,504

 

 

17,712

 

 

17,460

 

 

19,038

 

 

20,386

 

Marketable equity securities

 

19,980

 

 

17,982

 

 

17,982

 

 

17,982

 

 

18,000

 

Loans held for sale

 

39,088

 

 

34,302

 

 

28,399

 

 

59,592

 

 

51,095

 

Loans held for investment

 

319,465

 

 

300,764

 

 

295,416

 

 

266,259

 

 

262,281

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(6,011

)

 

(6,709

)

 

(6,710

)

 

(6,361

)

 

(5,622

)

Loans held for investment, net

 

313,454

 

 

294,055

 

 

288,706

 

 

259,898

 

 

256,659

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

4,041

 

 

4,098

 

 

4,264

 

 

4,238

 

 

4,235

 

Foreclosed assets

 

315

 

 

101

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Loan servicing assets

 

3,604

 

 

3,715

 

 

3,979

 

 

4,178

 

 

4,014

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

5,053

 

 

5,357

 

 

5,330

 

 

5,304

 

 

5,271

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

3,090

 

 

2,997

 

 

2,485

 

 

2,139

 

 

1,886

 

Goodwill

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

5,517

 

 

5,682

 

 

5,848

 

 

6,014

 

 

6,180

 

Other assets

 

13,243

 

 

13,719

 

 

17,293

 

 

15,764

 

 

15,218

 

Total assets

$

467,259

 

$

447,863

 

$

437,439

 

$

435,488

 

$

430,627

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

76,554

 

$

106,255

 

$

106,272

 

$

83,544

 

$

92,499

 

Interest-bearing

 

279,735

 

 

206,872

 

 

218,835

 

 

250,026

 

 

233,953

 

Total deposits

 

356,289

 

 

313,127

 

 

325,107

 

 

333,570

 

 

326,452

 

Borrowings

 

10,000

 

 

30,000

 

 

5,000

 

 

-

 

 

5,000

 

Accrued interest payable

 

806

 

 

379

 

 

370

 

 

308

 

 

325

 

Other liabilities

 

10,101

 

 

17,600

 

 

23,557

 

 

9,939

 

 

8,320

 

Total liabilities

 

377,196

 

 

361,106

 

 

354,034

 

 

343,817

 

 

340,097

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, voting

 

2,231

 

 

2,239

 

 

2,239

 

 

2,227

 

 

2,213

 

Common stock, non-voting

 

22

 

 

22

 

 

22

 

 

22

 

 

22

 

Additional paid in capital

 

27,742

 

 

24,916

 

 

24,674

 

 

24,498

 

 

24,013

 

Retained earnings

 

62,965

 

 

62,611

 

 

60,248

 

 

67,781

 

 

66,372

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(2,198

)

 

(2,301

)

 

(2,866

)

 

(1,985

)

 

(1,296

)

Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity

 

90,762

 

 

87,487

 

 

84,317

 

 

92,543

 

 

91,324

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

(699

)

 

(730

)

 

(912

)

 

(872

)

 

(794

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

90,063

 

 

86,757

 

 

83,405

 

 

91,671

 

 

90,530

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

467,259

 

$

447,863

 

$

437,439

 

$

435,488

 

$

430,627

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Consolidated Statements of Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  (In thousands except per

Three Months Ended

  share data; unaudited)

3/31/23

12/31/22

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

6,997

 

$

6,422

 

$

5,943

 

$

5,491

 

$

5,623

 

Available-for-sale securities and other

 

439

 

 

321

 

 

274

 

 

193

 

 

131

 

Total interest income

 

7,436

 

 

6,743

 

 

6,217

 

 

5,684

 

 

5,754

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

1,696

 

 

735

 

 

532

 

 

523

 

 

522

 

Interest on borrowings

 

85

 

 

93

 

 

13

 

 

15

 

 

9

 

Total interest expense

 

1,781

 

 

828

 

 

545

 

 

538

 

 

531

 

Net interest income

 

5,655

 

 

5,915

 

 

5,672

 

 

5,146

 

 

5,223

 

Provision for credit losses

 

565

 

 

(150

)

 

320

 

 

460

 

 

180

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

Loan processing and servicing revenue

 

2,439

 

 

2,849

 

 

2,163

 

 

2,373

 

 

2,207

 

Mortgage

 

-

 

 

99

 

 

477

 

 

1,066

 

 

173

 

Government guaranteed lending

 

904

 

 

2,095

 

 

2,213

 

 

2,767

 

 

1,124

 

SBA documentation preparation fees

 

-

 

 

2

 

 

78

 

 

128

 

 

144

 

Service charges on deposits

 

133

 

 

240

 

 

182

 

 

118

 

 

104

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

555

 

 

26

 

 

27

 

 

33

 

 

25

 

Change in fair value of marketable equity securities

 

1,998

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

5,994

 

Other noninterest income

 

566

 

 

549

 

 

222

 

 

290

 

 

515

 

Total noninterest income

 

6,595

 

 

5,860

 

 

5,362

 

 

6,775

 

 

10,286

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation

 

5,581

 

 

6,168

 

 

6,880

 

 

6,271

 

 

7,061

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

344

 

 

303

 

 

402

 

 

254

 

 

344

 

Loan and special asset expenses

 

293

 

 

57

 

 

969

 

 

491

 

 

638

 

Professional services

 

448

 

 

676

 

 

207

 

 

491

 

 

551

 

Data processing

 

265

 

 

272

 

 

263

 

 

271

 

 

249

 

Software

 

469

 

 

467

 

 

460

 

 

426

 

 

425

 

Communications

 

78

 

 

83

 

 

86

 

 

97

 

 

83

 

Advertising

 

248

 

 

211

 

 

252

 

 

321

 

 

214

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

166

 

 

169

 

 

170

 

 

170

 

 

170

 

Merger related expenses

 

116

 

 

192

 

 

561

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Other operating expenses

 

489

 

 

1,236

 

 

10,683

 

 

846

 

 

631

 

Total noninterest expense

 

8,497

 

 

9,834

 

 

20,933

 

 

9,638

 

 

10,366

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

3,188

 

 

2,091

 

 

(10,219

)

 

1,823

 

 

4,963

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

778

 

 

(454

)

 

(2,646

)

 

492

 

 

1,403

 

Net income (loss)

 

2,410

 

 

2,545

 

 

(7,573

)

 

1,331

 

 

3,560

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

58

 

 

182

 

 

(40

)

 

(78

)

 

(2

)

Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc.

$

2,352

 

$

2,363

 

$

(7,533

)

$

1,409

 

$

3,562

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

1.06

 

$

1.08

 

$

(3.45

)

$

0.65

 

$

1.65

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

1.04

 

$

1.04

 

$

(3.45

)

$

0.63

 

$

1.59

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

2,211

 

 

2,194

 

 

2,185

 

 

2,175

 

 

2,159

 

Diluted average common shares outstanding

 

2,265

 

 

2,267

 

 

2,185

 

 

2,244

 

 

2,242

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Performance Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

3/31/23

12/31/22

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

PER COMMON SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

1.06

 

$

1.08

 

$

(3.45

)

$

0.65

 

$

1.65

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

 

1.04

 

 

1.04

 

 

(3.45

)

 

0.63

 

 

1.59

 

Book value per common share

 

40.28

 

 

38.69

 

 

37.29

 

 

41.15

 

 

40.86

 

Tangible book value per common share (2)

 

31.99

 

 

30.36

 

 

28.88

 

 

32.62

 

 

32.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

2.07

%

 

2.15

%

 

-6.97

%

 

1.29

%

 

3.30

%

Return on average common shareholders' equity

 

10.77

%

 

11.05

%

 

-33.95

%

 

6.23

%

 

15.97

%

Return on average tangible common equity (2)

 

13.67

%

 

14.23

%

 

-43.36

%

 

7.91

%

 

20.36

%

Net interest margin

 

5.85

%

 

6.35

%

 

6.22

%

 

5.51

%

 

5.69

%

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

69.4

%

 

83.5

%

 

189.7

%

 

80.8

%

 

66.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.

 

 

 

 

 

(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

 

 

 

 

 

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of March 31, 2023, were as follows:

 

 

% of

 

 

Commercial

(Dollars in millions)

Amount

Loans

Solar electric power generation

$

72.5

 

32

%

Power and communication line and related structures construction

 

57.3

 

26

%

Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)

 

15.4

 

7

%

Other activities related to real estate

 

10.7

 

5

%

Lessors of other real estate property

 

8.2

 

4

%

Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels

 

7.1

 

3

%

Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings

 

6.4

 

3

%

Other heavy and civil engineering construction

 

4.2

 

2

%

Marinas

 

3.8

 

2

%

Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools

 

3.5

 

2

%

 

$

189.1

 

86

%

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

 

3/31/23

12/31/22

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

 

  (Dollars in thousands except book value per share)

Tangible book value per common share

 

 

 

 

 

Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity

$

90,762

 

$

87,487

 

$

84,317

 

$

92,543

 

$

91,324

 

Less: Goodwill

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

Less Other intangible assets, net

 

5,517

 

 

5,682

 

 

5,848

 

 

6,014

 

 

6,180

 

Total tangible common equity

$

72,084

 

$

68,644

 

$

65,308

 

$

73,368

 

$

71,983

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ending common shares outstanding

 

2,253

 

 

2,261

 

 

2,261

 

 

2,249

 

 

2,235

 

Tangible book value per common share

$

31.99

 

$

30.36

 

$

28.88

 

$

32.62

 

$

32.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/23

12/31/22

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

Return on average tangible common equity

 

 

 

 

 

Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity

$

88,574

 

$

84,831

 

$

88,043

 

$

90,721

 

$

90,441

 

Less: Average goodwill

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

Less Average other intangible assets, net

 

5,625

 

 

5,791

 

 

5,958

 

 

6,123

 

 

6,341

 

Average tangible common equity

$

69,788

 

$

65,879

 

$

68,924

 

$

71,437

 

$

70,939

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc.

$

2,352

 

$

2,363

 

$

(7,533

)

$

1,409

 

$

3,562

 

Return on average tangible common equity

 

13.67

%

 

14.23

%

 

-43.36

%

 

7.91

%

 

20.36

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact: Steve Crouse, 919-861-8018