Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.
·21 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RALEIGH, N.C., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFH”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Highlights include the following:

  • First quarter net income of $3.9 million or $1.76 per diluted share compared to 2020 first quarter net loss of $832,000 or ($0.37) per diluted share.

  • Provision for loan losses of $622,000 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2020.

  • Return on average assets of 3.99%, compared to (1.06%) for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Return on average common equity of 20.30%, compared to (4.88%) for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 27.28%, compared to (7.02%) for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Loan processing and servicing revenue of $8.8 million, compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2020.

  • Mortgage origination and sales revenue of $1.7 million as compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2020.

  • Other noninterest income of $2.2 million compared to $635,000 for the same period in 2020.

“The Company’s strong first quarter earnings to start the year can be attributed to Windsor’s recent PPP loan processing revenue and continued strong results from our Mortgage and Government Guaranteed Lending departments,” said Eric Bergevin, President & CEO. “In particular, we are very pleased with Windsor’s continued growth, having processed nearly $1 billion in PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021 alone, as well as growing it’s servicing portfolio as the result of increased government guaranteed lending activity from both new and existing financial institution clients. In addition, the Bank’s management team continues to perform exceptionally well in terms of addressing credit concerns related to the pandemic. Our strategy around proactive communication efforts with our existing business clients has led to improvements in asset quality across the board, including fewer charge-offs, positive trends in reserve allocations and a decrease in overall non-performing assets. With increased economic activity expected nationwide as we begin to see businesses reopen that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, we feel confident that we will continue to experience positive trends in earnings, growth and asset quality going forward.”

BALANCE SHEET
At March 31, 2021, the Company’s total assets were $408.2 million, net loans held for investment were $272.6 million, loans held for sale were $17.7 million, total deposits were $311.7 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH was $80.7 million. Compared with December 31, 2020, total assets increased $19.0 million or 5%, net loans held for investment increased $19.7 million or 8%, loans held for sale decreased $8.6 million or 33%, total deposits increased $10.8 million or 4%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH increased $4.1 million or 5%. The increases in assets and loans reflect the Bank’s continued growth in its Government Guaranteed Loans (“GGL”) program as well as participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). The Bank funded $12.4 million of Round 2 PPP loans for its existing customers during 2021 with $7.3 million outstanding balances from 2020 Round 1 of PPP still on the balance sheet at quarter end. The Bank originated $56.3 million in Government Guaranteed Loans (“GGL”) during the first quarter. The Bank sold $12.6 million in GGL loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Bank has continued to see strong growth in deposits primarily as a result of corresponding growth in in GGL loans, many of which require customer deposits, as well as continued execution of a strategic advance into the hemp banking space (trademarked “Hemp Banks Here”). The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of net income posted for the year.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company issued 49,898 shares associated with various stock-based compensation programs and option exercises and repurchased 7,200 shares of its voting common stock.

CAPITAL LEVELS
At March 31, 2021, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.


"Well Capitalized"
Minimum

Basel III Fully
Phased-In

West Town
Bank & Trust

Tier 1 common equity ratio

6.50%

7.00%

12.00%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

8.00%

8.50%

12.00%

Total risk-based capital ratio

10.00%

10.50%

13.26%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

5.00%

4.00%

9.72%

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $30.25 at March 30, 2020 to $36.08 at March 31, 2021. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $20.88 at March 31, 2020 to $27.16 at March 31, 2021, primarily as a result of the net income of the Company.

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 2.74% at December 31, 2020 to 2.14% at March 31, 2021, as management continued to address credit concerns surrounding the potential economic impact of COVID-19 and the widespread societal responses to the pandemic. Nonaccrual loans decreased $1.2 million or 14% as compared to December 31, 2020 while foreclosed assets decreased $995,000 or 42% during the same period. Patriarch, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company formed to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets, held $1.4 million in foreclosed assets while the Bank held no such assets. The Company regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals to ensure the assets are carried at the lower of fair market value (less cost to sell) or book value.

The Company recorded a $622,000 provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2021, as compared to a provision of $3.5 million in first quarter 2020, as the problem loan portfolio decreased for the period. The Company has granted 139 deferrals since June 30, 2020 totaling $71.1 million. However, as of March 31, 2021, there are only 27 loans in deferral status with net exposure of $18.9 million. Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment, partially offset by the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry-wide loan modification efforts. The Company recorded $156,000 net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2021.


(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

3/31/20

Nonaccrual loans

$

7,341

$

8,506

$

8,790

$

7,799

$

7,732

Foreclosed assets

1,377

2,372

3,522

4,464

5,243

90 days past due and still accruing

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

8,718

$

10,878

$

12,312

$

12,263

$

12,975

Net charge-offs

$

156

$

96

$

2

$

667

$

2,390

Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans

0.24

%

0.14

%

0.00

%

1.13

%

4.39

%

Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets

2.14

%

2.74

%

3.29

%

3.45

%

4.16

%

Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net

of allowance

2.69

%

3.26

%

3.66

%

3.33

%

3.66

%

Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans

2.02

%

1.94

%

2.05

%

2.05

%

2.27

%

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased $47,000 or 1% in comparison to the first quarter of 2020 as loan growth year over year offset the decrease in margin as a result of the low interest rate environment. The net interest margin was 4.40% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 5.66% for the same period in 2020. Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 7.09% to 5.22% while interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 2.09% to 1.23% year-over-year between March 31, 2021 and 2020. The overall decrease in both yield on assets and rates on liabilities are reflective of the rate decreases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) in the first quarter of 2020 in response to the pandemic.

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

3/31/20

Average balances:

Loans

$

288,700

$

285,969

$

270,897

$

250,125

$

226,683

Available-for-sale securities

27,366

25,200

25,581

24,743

23,861

Other interest-bearing balances

35,981

21,305

22,596

22,326

17,046

Total interest-earning assets

352,047

332,474

319,074

297,194

267,590

Total assets

399,774

382,574

371,395

353,179

313,476

Noninterest-bearing deposits

80,626

81,552

77,857

64,617

56,329

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing deposits

228,726

212,636

204,204

185,507

166,567

Borrowed funds

4,000

5,838

6,793

23,459

16,475

Total interest-bearing liabilities

232,726

218,474

210,997

208,966

183,042

Common shareholders' equity

78,639

75,774

73,970

71,035

68,445

Tangible common equity (1)

58,505

55,454

53,463

50,343

47,570

Interest income/expense:

Loans

$

4,442

$

4,250

$

4,394

$

4,283

$

4,559

Investment securities

50

52

64

72

95

Interest-bearing balances and other

35

38

35

36

76

Total interest income

4,527

4,340

4,493

4,391

4,730

Deposits

704

759

855

835

845

Borrowings

-

2

1

70

109

Total interest expense

704

761

856

905

954

Net interest income

$

3,823

$

3,579

$

3,637

$

3,486

$

3,776

(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.


Three Months Ended

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

3/31/20

Average yields and costs:

Loans

6.24%

5.90%

6.44%

6.87%

8.07%

Available-for-sale securities

0.73%

0.83%

1.00%

1.16%

1.59%

Interest-bearing balances and other

0.39%

0.71%

0.61%

0.65%

1.79%

Total interest-earning assets

5.22%

5.18%

5.59%

5.93%

7.09%

Interest-bearing deposits

1.25%

1.42%

1.66%

1.81%

2.03%

Borrowed funds

0.00%

0.14%

0.06%

1.20%

2.65%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.23%

1.38%

1.61%

1.74%

2.09%

Cost of funds

0.91%

1.01%

1.18%

1.33%

1.60%

Net interest margin

4.40%

4.27%

4.52%

4.70%

5.66%

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $14.6 million, an increase of $9.9 million or 214% as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. Specific items to note include:

  • Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $8.8 million, an increase of $7.1 million or 415% as compared to the $1.7 million in income earned from the investment in Windsor during the same prior year period. The increase is directly attributable to PPP fee related income and increased volume of the servicing portfolio from new and existing clients.

  • Mortgage revenue totaled $1.7 million, an increase of $288,000 or 20% as compared to the first quarter 2020. Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market increased from $20.9 million in the first quarter 2020 to $39.4 million in the first quarter 2021. The increase in both the revenue and origination volume can be attributable to the decrease in market rates tied to the FOMC decision to decrease rates.

  • GGL revenue was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $570,000 or 75% in comparison to the same period in 2020. GGL volume was impacted by increased economic activity nationwide.

  • Other noninterest income totaled $2.2 million in the first quarter or 2021, an increase $1.6 million or 214% in comparison to the same period in 2020. The Company recognized a gain of $2.0 million in the share value in its investment in Dogwood State Bank after a successful capital raise by Dogwood Bank in the first quarter of 2021.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $12.7 million, an increase of $6.6 million or 110%, from $6.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. The primary cause for the year-over-year increase was the cost of the software needed to process the PPP loans in the first quarter of 2021. Software costs at Windsor, the subsidiary that does the majority of the PPP loan processing, increased from $75,000 in the first quarter of 2020 to $3.1 million in the same period in 2021. However, the corresponding revenues of Windsor increased during that same period by $7.1 million. The increases in all noninterest expense categories, including compensation, occupancy, special assets, data processing, software, communications and other operating expenses are primarily related to the overall growth of the Company and its new business initiatives including the addition of West Town Payments in the third quarter of 2020 as well as a year-over-year increase in mortgage related compensation tied to the increase in revenues.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company changed its name from West Town Bancorp, Inc. in the third quarter of 2020. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

3/31/20

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

3,217

$

4,268

$

6,007

$

6,183

$

5,928

Interest-bearing deposits

30,224

28,657

13,294

11,644

8,518

Total cash and cash equivalents

33,441

32,925

19,301

17,827

14,446

Interest-bearing time deposits

2,746

2,746

2,746

2,746

2,746

Available-for-sale securities

28,215

25,711

24,462

26,081

24,946

Loans held for sale

17,735

26,308

35,743

23,072

11,839

Loans held for investment

278,200

258,454

244,994

238,926

216,423

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(5,609

)

(5,144

)

(5,029

)

(4,906

)

(4,907

)

Loans held for investment, net

272,591

253,310

239,965

234,020

211,516

Premises and equipment, net

4,651

4,658

4,628

4,761

4,740

Foreclosed assets

1,377

2,372

3,522

4,464

5,243

Loan servicing assets

3,428

3,456

3,265

3,262

3,528

Bank-owned life insurance

5,161

5,136

5,109

5,082

5,048

Accrued interest receivable

1,656

1,556

1,705

1,422

1,067

Goodwill

13,161

13,161

13,161

13,161

13,161

Other intangible assets, net

6,851

7,037

7,224

7,409

7,596

Other assets

17,176

10,833

13,186

12,349

6,370

Total assets

$

408,189

$

389,209

$

374,017

$

355,656

$

312,246

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

77,167

$

80,854

$

78,849

$

66,874

$

59,360

Interest-bearing

234,523

220,036

206,913

198,108

162,059

Total deposits

311,690

300,890

285,762

264,982

221,419

Borrowings

4,000

4,000

4,000

6,000

17,649

Accrued interest payable

454

427

396

391

433

Other liabilities

11,347

7,139

8,845

10,771

5,735

Total liabilities

327,491

312,456

299,003

282,144

245,236

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, voting

2,223

2,181

2,181

2,193

2,193

Common stock, non-voting

22

22

22

22

22

Additional paid in capital

24,568

24,361

24,220

24,357

24,162

Retained earnings

54,015

50,079

48,349

46,629

40,371

Accumulated other comprehensive income

164

271

308

311

262

Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity

80,992

76,914

75,080

73,512

67,010

Noncontrolling interest

(294

)

(161

)

(66

)

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

80,698

76,753

75,014

73,512

67,010

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

408,189

$

389,209

$

374,017

$

355,656

$

312,246


Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands except per share data; unaudited)

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

3/31/20

Interest income

Loans

$

4,442

$

4,250

$

4,394

$

4,283

$

4,559

Available-for-sale securities and other

85

90

99

108

171

Total interest income

4,527

4,340

4,493

4,391

4,730

Interest expense

Interest on deposits

704

759

855

835

845

Interest on borrowings

-

2

1

70

109

Total interest expense

704

761

856

905

954

Net interest income

3,823

3,579

3,637

3,486

3,776

Provision for loan losses

622

210

125

665

3,460

Noninterest income

Loan processing and servicing

revenue

8,838

2,291

2,579

14,186

1,713

Mortgage

1,706

1,398

2,400

1,573

1,418

Government guaranteed lending

1,325

1,815

571

37

755

SBA documentation preparation fees

434

57

195

423

74

Bank-owned life insurance

32

20

15

34

27

Service charges on deposits

25

26

28

11

19

Other noninterest income

2,196

491

771

(56

)

635

Total noninterest income

14,556

6,098

6,559

16,208

4,641

Noninterest expense

Compensation

6,016

5,250

4,422

5,682

3,753

Occupancy and equipment

303

286

289

211

256

Loan and special asset expenses

1,002

655

1,013

816

242

Professional services

680

559

534

676

490

Data processing

221

196

187

165

148

Software

3,391

492

415

2,221

249

Communications

107

94

83

82

89

Advertising

109

128

109

215

55

Amortization of intangibles

186

186

186

186

186

Other operating expenses

644

792

545

593

562

Total noninterest expense

12,659

8,638

7,783

10,847

6,030

Income (loss) before income taxes

5,098

829

2,288

8,182

(1,073

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,296

(805

)

634

1,924

(241

)

Net income (loss)

3,802

1,634

1,654

6,258

(832

)

Noncontrolling interest

(134

)

(96

)

(66

)

-

-

Net income (loss) attributable

to IFH, Inc.

$

3,936

$

1,730

$

1,720

$

6,258

$

(832

)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

1.80

$

0.80

$

0.79

$

2.87

$

(0.38

)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

1.76

$

0.78

$

0.78

$

2.84

$

(0.37

)

Weighted average common shares

outstanding

2,185

2,169

2,176

2,177

2,193

Diluted average common shares

outstanding

2,240

2,212

2,206

2,204

2,232


Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

3/31/20

PER COMMON SHARE

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

1.80

$

0.80

$

0.79

$

2.87

$

(0.38

)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

1.76

0.78

0.78

2.84

(0.37

)

Book value per common share

36.08

34.91

34.08

33.19

30.25

Tangible book value per common share (2)

27.16

25.74

24.83

23.90

20.88

FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)

Return on average assets

3.99

%

1.79

%

1.84

%

7.11

%

-1.06

%

Return on average common shareholders'

equity

20.30

%

9.06

%

9.23

%

35.34

%

-4.88

%

Return on average tangible common

equity (2)

27.28

%

12.38

%

12.76

%

49.86

%

-7.02

%

Net interest margin

4.40

%

4.27

%

4.52

%

4.70

%

5.66

%

Efficiency ratio (1)

68.9

%

89.3

%

76.3

%

55.1

%

71.6

%

(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.

(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of March 31, 2021 were as follows:

% of

Commercial

(in millions)

Amount

Loans

Solar electric power generation

$

56.6

28%

Power and communication line and related structures construction

29.2

14%

Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)

19.2

9%

Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels

14.0

7%

Lessors of other real estate property

11.0

5%

Other activities related to real estate

8.5

4%

Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings

7.8

4%

General freight trucking, local

5.2

3%

Golf courses and country clubs

4.1

2%

Colleges, universities, and professional schools

3.5

2%

$

159.1

78%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands except book value per share)

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

3/31/20

Tangible book value per common share

Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity

$

80,992

$

76,914

$

75,080

$

73,512

$

67,010

Less: Goodwill

13,161

13,161

13,161

13,161

13,161

Less Other intangible assets, net

6,851

7,037

7,224

7,409

7,596

Total tangible common equity

$

60,980

$

56,716

$

54,695

$

52,942

$

46,253

Ending common shares outstanding

2,245

2,203

2,203

2,215

2,215

Tangible book value per common share

$

27.16

$

25.74

$

24.83

$

23.90

$

20.88

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

3/31/20

Return on average tangible common equity

Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity

$

78,639

$

76,723

$

73,970

$

71,035

$

68,445

Less: Average goodwill

13,161

13,161

13,161

13,161

13,157

Less Average other intangible assets, net

6,973

7,037

7,346

7,531

7,718

Average tangible common equity

$

58,505

$

56,525

$

53,463

$

50,343

$

47,570

Net income attributable to IFH, Inc.

$

3,936

$

1,730

$

1,720

$

6,258

$

(832

)

Return on average tangible common equity

27.28

%

12.14

%

12.76

%

49.86

%

-7.02

%

Contact: Eric Bergevin, 252-482-4400


