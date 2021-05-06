Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
RALEIGH, N.C., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFH”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Highlights include the following:
First quarter net income of $3.9 million or $1.76 per diluted share compared to 2020 first quarter net loss of $832,000 or ($0.37) per diluted share.
Provision for loan losses of $622,000 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2020.
Return on average assets of 3.99%, compared to (1.06%) for the first quarter of 2020.
Return on average common equity of 20.30%, compared to (4.88%) for the first quarter of 2020.
Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 27.28%, compared to (7.02%) for the first quarter of 2020.
Loan processing and servicing revenue of $8.8 million, compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2020.
Mortgage origination and sales revenue of $1.7 million as compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2020.
Other noninterest income of $2.2 million compared to $635,000 for the same period in 2020.
“The Company’s strong first quarter earnings to start the year can be attributed to Windsor’s recent PPP loan processing revenue and continued strong results from our Mortgage and Government Guaranteed Lending departments,” said Eric Bergevin, President & CEO. “In particular, we are very pleased with Windsor’s continued growth, having processed nearly $1 billion in PPP loans during the first quarter of 2021 alone, as well as growing it’s servicing portfolio as the result of increased government guaranteed lending activity from both new and existing financial institution clients. In addition, the Bank’s management team continues to perform exceptionally well in terms of addressing credit concerns related to the pandemic. Our strategy around proactive communication efforts with our existing business clients has led to improvements in asset quality across the board, including fewer charge-offs, positive trends in reserve allocations and a decrease in overall non-performing assets. With increased economic activity expected nationwide as we begin to see businesses reopen that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, we feel confident that we will continue to experience positive trends in earnings, growth and asset quality going forward.”
BALANCE SHEET
At March 31, 2021, the Company’s total assets were $408.2 million, net loans held for investment were $272.6 million, loans held for sale were $17.7 million, total deposits were $311.7 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH was $80.7 million. Compared with December 31, 2020, total assets increased $19.0 million or 5%, net loans held for investment increased $19.7 million or 8%, loans held for sale decreased $8.6 million or 33%, total deposits increased $10.8 million or 4%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH increased $4.1 million or 5%. The increases in assets and loans reflect the Bank’s continued growth in its Government Guaranteed Loans (“GGL”) program as well as participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). The Bank funded $12.4 million of Round 2 PPP loans for its existing customers during 2021 with $7.3 million outstanding balances from 2020 Round 1 of PPP still on the balance sheet at quarter end. The Bank originated $56.3 million in Government Guaranteed Loans (“GGL”) during the first quarter. The Bank sold $12.6 million in GGL loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Bank has continued to see strong growth in deposits primarily as a result of corresponding growth in in GGL loans, many of which require customer deposits, as well as continued execution of a strategic advance into the hemp banking space (trademarked “Hemp Banks Here”). The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of net income posted for the year.
During the first quarter of 2021, the Company issued 49,898 shares associated with various stock-based compensation programs and option exercises and repurchased 7,200 shares of its voting common stock.
CAPITAL LEVELS
At March 31, 2021, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.
"Well Capitalized"
Basel III Fully
West Town
Tier 1 common equity ratio
6.50%
7.00%
12.00%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
8.00%
8.50%
12.00%
Total risk-based capital ratio
10.00%
10.50%
13.26%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
5.00%
4.00%
9.72%
The Company’s book value per common share increased from $30.25 at March 30, 2020 to $36.08 at March 31, 2021. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $20.88 at March 31, 2020 to $27.16 at March 31, 2021, primarily as a result of the net income of the Company.
ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 2.74% at December 31, 2020 to 2.14% at March 31, 2021, as management continued to address credit concerns surrounding the potential economic impact of COVID-19 and the widespread societal responses to the pandemic. Nonaccrual loans decreased $1.2 million or 14% as compared to December 31, 2020 while foreclosed assets decreased $995,000 or 42% during the same period. Patriarch, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company formed to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets, held $1.4 million in foreclosed assets while the Bank held no such assets. The Company regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals to ensure the assets are carried at the lower of fair market value (less cost to sell) or book value.
The Company recorded a $622,000 provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2021, as compared to a provision of $3.5 million in first quarter 2020, as the problem loan portfolio decreased for the period. The Company has granted 139 deferrals since June 30, 2020 totaling $71.1 million. However, as of March 31, 2021, there are only 27 loans in deferral status with net exposure of $18.9 million. Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment, partially offset by the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry-wide loan modification efforts. The Company recorded $156,000 net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2021.
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
Nonaccrual loans
$
7,341
$
8,506
$
8,790
$
7,799
$
7,732
Foreclosed assets
1,377
2,372
3,522
4,464
5,243
90 days past due and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
8,718
$
10,878
$
12,312
$
12,263
$
12,975
Net charge-offs
$
156
$
96
$
2
$
667
$
2,390
Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans
0.24
%
0.14
%
0.00
%
1.13
%
4.39
%
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets
2.14
%
2.74
%
3.29
%
3.45
%
4.16
%
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net
of allowance
2.69
%
3.26
%
3.66
%
3.33
%
3.66
%
Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans
2.02
%
1.94
%
2.05
%
2.05
%
2.27
%
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased $47,000 or 1% in comparison to the first quarter of 2020 as loan growth year over year offset the decrease in margin as a result of the low interest rate environment. The net interest margin was 4.40% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 5.66% for the same period in 2020. Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 7.09% to 5.22% while interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 2.09% to 1.23% year-over-year between March 31, 2021 and 2020. The overall decrease in both yield on assets and rates on liabilities are reflective of the rate decreases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) in the first quarter of 2020 in response to the pandemic.
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
Average balances:
Loans
$
288,700
$
285,969
$
270,897
$
250,125
$
226,683
Available-for-sale securities
27,366
25,200
25,581
24,743
23,861
Other interest-bearing balances
35,981
21,305
22,596
22,326
17,046
Total interest-earning assets
352,047
332,474
319,074
297,194
267,590
Total assets
399,774
382,574
371,395
353,179
313,476
Noninterest-bearing deposits
80,626
81,552
77,857
64,617
56,329
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
228,726
212,636
204,204
185,507
166,567
Borrowed funds
4,000
5,838
6,793
23,459
16,475
Total interest-bearing liabilities
232,726
218,474
210,997
208,966
183,042
Common shareholders' equity
78,639
75,774
73,970
71,035
68,445
Tangible common equity (1)
58,505
55,454
53,463
50,343
47,570
Interest income/expense:
Loans
$
4,442
$
4,250
$
4,394
$
4,283
$
4,559
Investment securities
50
52
64
72
95
Interest-bearing balances and other
35
38
35
36
76
Total interest income
4,527
4,340
4,493
4,391
4,730
Deposits
704
759
855
835
845
Borrowings
-
2
1
70
109
Total interest expense
704
761
856
905
954
Net interest income
$
3,823
$
3,579
$
3,637
$
3,486
$
3,776
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Three Months Ended
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
Average yields and costs:
Loans
6.24%
5.90%
6.44%
6.87%
8.07%
Available-for-sale securities
0.73%
0.83%
1.00%
1.16%
1.59%
Interest-bearing balances and other
0.39%
0.71%
0.61%
0.65%
1.79%
Total interest-earning assets
5.22%
5.18%
5.59%
5.93%
7.09%
Interest-bearing deposits
1.25%
1.42%
1.66%
1.81%
2.03%
Borrowed funds
0.00%
0.14%
0.06%
1.20%
2.65%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.23%
1.38%
1.61%
1.74%
2.09%
Cost of funds
0.91%
1.01%
1.18%
1.33%
1.60%
Net interest margin
4.40%
4.27%
4.52%
4.70%
5.66%
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $14.6 million, an increase of $9.9 million or 214% as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020. Specific items to note include:
Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $8.8 million, an increase of $7.1 million or 415% as compared to the $1.7 million in income earned from the investment in Windsor during the same prior year period. The increase is directly attributable to PPP fee related income and increased volume of the servicing portfolio from new and existing clients.
Mortgage revenue totaled $1.7 million, an increase of $288,000 or 20% as compared to the first quarter 2020. Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market increased from $20.9 million in the first quarter 2020 to $39.4 million in the first quarter 2021. The increase in both the revenue and origination volume can be attributable to the decrease in market rates tied to the FOMC decision to decrease rates.
GGL revenue was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $570,000 or 75% in comparison to the same period in 2020. GGL volume was impacted by increased economic activity nationwide.
Other noninterest income totaled $2.2 million in the first quarter or 2021, an increase $1.6 million or 214% in comparison to the same period in 2020. The Company recognized a gain of $2.0 million in the share value in its investment in Dogwood State Bank after a successful capital raise by Dogwood Bank in the first quarter of 2021.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $12.7 million, an increase of $6.6 million or 110%, from $6.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. The primary cause for the year-over-year increase was the cost of the software needed to process the PPP loans in the first quarter of 2021. Software costs at Windsor, the subsidiary that does the majority of the PPP loan processing, increased from $75,000 in the first quarter of 2020 to $3.1 million in the same period in 2021. However, the corresponding revenues of Windsor increased during that same period by $7.1 million. The increases in all noninterest expense categories, including compensation, occupancy, special assets, data processing, software, communications and other operating expenses are primarily related to the overall growth of the Company and its new business initiatives including the addition of West Town Payments in the third quarter of 2020 as well as a year-over-year increase in mortgage related compensation tied to the increase in revenues.
ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company changed its name from West Town Bancorp, Inc. in the third quarter of 2020. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.
For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.
Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Ending Balance
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
3,217
$
4,268
$
6,007
$
6,183
$
5,928
Interest-bearing deposits
30,224
28,657
13,294
11,644
8,518
Total cash and cash equivalents
33,441
32,925
19,301
17,827
14,446
Interest-bearing time deposits
2,746
2,746
2,746
2,746
2,746
Available-for-sale securities
28,215
25,711
24,462
26,081
24,946
Loans held for sale
17,735
26,308
35,743
23,072
11,839
Loans held for investment
278,200
258,454
244,994
238,926
216,423
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(5,609
)
(5,144
)
(5,029
)
(4,906
)
(4,907
)
Loans held for investment, net
272,591
253,310
239,965
234,020
211,516
Premises and equipment, net
4,651
4,658
4,628
4,761
4,740
Foreclosed assets
1,377
2,372
3,522
4,464
5,243
Loan servicing assets
3,428
3,456
3,265
3,262
3,528
Bank-owned life insurance
5,161
5,136
5,109
5,082
5,048
Accrued interest receivable
1,656
1,556
1,705
1,422
1,067
Goodwill
13,161
13,161
13,161
13,161
13,161
Other intangible assets, net
6,851
7,037
7,224
7,409
7,596
Other assets
17,176
10,833
13,186
12,349
6,370
Total assets
$
408,189
$
389,209
$
374,017
$
355,656
$
312,246
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
77,167
$
80,854
$
78,849
$
66,874
$
59,360
Interest-bearing
234,523
220,036
206,913
198,108
162,059
Total deposits
311,690
300,890
285,762
264,982
221,419
Borrowings
4,000
4,000
4,000
6,000
17,649
Accrued interest payable
454
427
396
391
433
Other liabilities
11,347
7,139
8,845
10,771
5,735
Total liabilities
327,491
312,456
299,003
282,144
245,236
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, voting
2,223
2,181
2,181
2,193
2,193
Common stock, non-voting
22
22
22
22
22
Additional paid in capital
24,568
24,361
24,220
24,357
24,162
Retained earnings
54,015
50,079
48,349
46,629
40,371
Accumulated other comprehensive income
164
271
308
311
262
Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity
80,992
76,914
75,080
73,512
67,010
Noncontrolling interest
(294
)
(161
)
(66
)
-
-
Total shareholders' equity
80,698
76,753
75,014
73,512
67,010
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
408,189
$
389,209
$
374,017
$
355,656
$
312,246
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands except per share data; unaudited)
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
Interest income
Loans
$
4,442
$
4,250
$
4,394
$
4,283
$
4,559
Available-for-sale securities and other
85
90
99
108
171
Total interest income
4,527
4,340
4,493
4,391
4,730
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
704
759
855
835
845
Interest on borrowings
-
2
1
70
109
Total interest expense
704
761
856
905
954
Net interest income
3,823
3,579
3,637
3,486
3,776
Provision for loan losses
622
210
125
665
3,460
Noninterest income
Loan processing and servicing
revenue
8,838
2,291
2,579
14,186
1,713
Mortgage
1,706
1,398
2,400
1,573
1,418
Government guaranteed lending
1,325
1,815
571
37
755
SBA documentation preparation fees
434
57
195
423
74
Bank-owned life insurance
32
20
15
34
27
Service charges on deposits
25
26
28
11
19
Other noninterest income
2,196
491
771
(56
)
635
Total noninterest income
14,556
6,098
6,559
16,208
4,641
Noninterest expense
Compensation
6,016
5,250
4,422
5,682
3,753
Occupancy and equipment
303
286
289
211
256
Loan and special asset expenses
1,002
655
1,013
816
242
Professional services
680
559
534
676
490
Data processing
221
196
187
165
148
Software
3,391
492
415
2,221
249
Communications
107
94
83
82
89
Advertising
109
128
109
215
55
Amortization of intangibles
186
186
186
186
186
Other operating expenses
644
792
545
593
562
Total noninterest expense
12,659
8,638
7,783
10,847
6,030
Income (loss) before income taxes
5,098
829
2,288
8,182
(1,073
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,296
(805
)
634
1,924
(241
)
Net income (loss)
3,802
1,634
1,654
6,258
(832
)
Noncontrolling interest
(134
)
(96
)
(66
)
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable
to IFH, Inc.
$
3,936
$
1,730
$
1,720
$
6,258
$
(832
)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
1.80
$
0.80
$
0.79
$
2.87
$
(0.38
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
1.76
$
0.78
$
0.78
$
2.84
$
(0.37
)
Weighted average common shares
outstanding
2,185
2,169
2,176
2,177
2,193
Diluted average common shares
outstanding
2,240
2,212
2,206
2,204
2,232
Performance Ratios
Three Months Ended
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
PER COMMON SHARE
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
1.80
$
0.80
$
0.79
$
2.87
$
(0.38
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
1.76
0.78
0.78
2.84
(0.37
)
Book value per common share
36.08
34.91
34.08
33.19
30.25
Tangible book value per common share (2)
27.16
25.74
24.83
23.90
20.88
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)
Return on average assets
3.99
%
1.79
%
1.84
%
7.11
%
-1.06
%
Return on average common shareholders'
equity
20.30
%
9.06
%
9.23
%
35.34
%
-4.88
%
Return on average tangible common
equity (2)
27.28
%
12.38
%
12.76
%
49.86
%
-7.02
%
Net interest margin
4.40
%
4.27
%
4.52
%
4.70
%
5.66
%
Efficiency ratio (1)
68.9
%
89.3
%
76.3
%
55.1
%
71.6
%
(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
Loan Concentrations
The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of March 31, 2021 were as follows:
% of
Commercial
(in millions)
Amount
Loans
Solar electric power generation
$
56.6
28%
Power and communication line and related structures construction
29.2
14%
Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)
19.2
9%
Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels
14.0
7%
Lessors of other real estate property
11.0
5%
Other activities related to real estate
8.5
4%
Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
7.8
4%
General freight trucking, local
5.2
3%
Golf courses and country clubs
4.1
2%
Colleges, universities, and professional schools
3.5
2%
$
159.1
78%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands except book value per share)
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
Tangible book value per common share
Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity
$
80,992
$
76,914
$
75,080
$
73,512
$
67,010
Less: Goodwill
13,161
13,161
13,161
13,161
13,161
Less Other intangible assets, net
6,851
7,037
7,224
7,409
7,596
Total tangible common equity
$
60,980
$
56,716
$
54,695
$
52,942
$
46,253
Ending common shares outstanding
2,245
2,203
2,203
2,215
2,215
Tangible book value per common share
$
27.16
$
25.74
$
24.83
$
23.90
$
20.88
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/21
12/31/20
9/30/20
6/30/20
3/31/20
Return on average tangible common equity
Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity
$
78,639
$
76,723
$
73,970
$
71,035
$
68,445
Less: Average goodwill
13,161
13,161
13,161
13,161
13,157
Less Average other intangible assets, net
6,973
7,037
7,346
7,531
7,718
Average tangible common equity
$
58,505
$
56,525
$
53,463
$
50,343
$
47,570
Net income attributable to IFH, Inc.
$
3,936
$
1,730
$
1,720
$
6,258
$
(832
)
Return on average tangible common equity
27.28
%
12.14
%
12.76
%
49.86
%
-7.02
%
Contact: Eric Bergevin, 252-482-4400