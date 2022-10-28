U.S. markets closed

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.
·26 min read
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFHI”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (the “Bank”), released its financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Highlights from the 2022 third quarter and year-to-date results include the following:

  • Third quarter net loss of $7.5 million or $3.31 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2021 net income of $2.9 million or $1.32 per diluted share. The 2022 third quarter was materially impacted by a $10.0 million litigation expense, as previously disclosed in the Company’s second quarter earnings release. Year-to-date net loss was $2.6 million or ($1.14) per diluted share compared to $11.4 million in net income or $5.15 per diluted share in the prior year.

  • Net interest income of $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.3 million for the same period in 2021. For the year, net interest income was $16.0 million compared to $12.2 million for the same nine-month period in 2021.

  • Return on average assets of (6.97)% and (0.79)% for the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2022 compared to 2.61% and 3.63%, respectively for the same periods in 2021.

  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of (43.36)% and (4.86)% for the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2022 compared to 17.70% and 24.71%, respectively for the same periods in 2021.

Eric Bergevin, President and CEO of the Company said, “The settlement expense associated with our decision to resolve the RESPA Litigation obviously impacted our 2022 third quarter and year-to-date results. However, putting aside this extraordinary expense item, we saw a lot of positive momentum in our core government-guaranteed lending business segment.  We saw all-time highs for government-guaranteed loan closings, exceeding $100 million for the quarter and seeing the pipeline bump over $500 million, mostly focused on renewable energy projects.  Renewable energy projects have been, and we expect will continue to be, a focus of ours going forward.  In that regard, we are excited about some of the opportunities we anticipate from our pending merger with MVB Financial Corp. that was announced during the third quarter.  Due to the size of some of these renewable energy projects, we expect that the larger balance sheet offered by our proposed strategic partnership with MVB would allow us to retain a larger portion of the economic benefits from these projects, rather than participating out portions of the loans.  As we look ahead to year-end, we are focused on strategic initiatives that we expect will bring renewed focus on our core strength of government-guaranteed lending, enhancing our pipeline and being accretive to long-term earnings.  We have already begun, and will continue to take prudent cost-savings measures, as we respond to reduced activity in our historical mortgage operations in light of the interest-rate environment and look to maximize shareholder value with respect to some of our non-core business lines.”

BALANCE SHEET
On September 30, 2022, the Company’s total assets were $437.4 million, net loans held for investment were $288.7 million, loans held for sale (“HFS”) were $28.4 million, total deposits were $325.1 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI was $84.3 million. Compared with December 31, 2021, total assets decreased $15.5 million or 3%, net loans held for investment increased $34.6 million or 14%, HFS loans increased $519,000 or 2%, total deposits decreased $23.0 million or 7%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI decreased $4.3 million or 5%. Cash and cash equivalents increased slightly from the prior quarter but have decreased since year end as the Company has redeployed cash into higher yielding loans. The Bank has continued to see strong growth in loans held for investment primarily as a result of the retained portion of the loan pipeline for the Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) type loans. At $28.4 million in volume, HFS loans at September 30, 2022 represents significant potential future GGL revenues as those loans are sold in the market and the associated premiums are recognized. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $22.7 million from the prior quarter but are down $8.0 million since the prior year-end, in part, as a result of some ongoing merger and acquisition activity in one of the targeted industries that the Company banks.   The decrease in total shareholders’ equity since year-end 2021 was primarily a result of the net loss posted for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

CAPITAL LEVELS
At September 30, 2022, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

 

"Well Capitalized"
Minimum

Basel III Fully
Phased-In

West Town
Bank & Trust

Tier 1 common equity ratio

6.50

%

7.00

%

12.12

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

8.00

%

8.50

%

12.12

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

10.00

%

10.50

%

13.38

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

5.00

%

4.00

%

10.91

%

 

 

 

 

As a result of the loss driven by the litigation settlement, the Company’s book value per common share decreased from $39.74 as of September 30, 2021, to $37.29 at September 30, 2022. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) also decreased from $30.76 as of September 30, 2021, to $28.88 at September 30, 2022, primarily as a result of the net loss of the Company.

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 1.65% at December 31, 2021, to 1.05% at September 30, 2022, as management continued to aggressively work to reduce its special assets portfolio. Nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022 decreased $2.2 million or 33% as compared to December 31, 2021. The Bank held no foreclosed assets as of September 30, 2022.

The Company recorded $320,000 and $960,000 in provision for loan losses during the three and nine-months periods ending September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to provisions of $500,000 and $1,172,000 for the same periods in 2021 as the size of the loan portfolio increased for those periods. The Company recorded $29,000 in net recoveries during the third quarter of 2022 compared to $325,000 in net charge-offs for the same period in 2021. Management continues to believe it is making progress in improving overall asset quality. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

  (Dollars in thousands)

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

Nonaccrual loans

$

4,612

 

$

4,656

 

$

6,558

 

$

6,848

 

$

7,575

 

Foreclosed assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

618

 

 

618

 

90 days past due and still accruing

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

4,612

 

$

4,656

 

$

6,558

 

$

7,466

 

$

8,193

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net charge-offs

$

(29

)

$

(279

)

$

105

 

$

1,038

 

$

325

 

Annualized net charge-offs (rececoveries) to total

 

 

 

 

 

average portfolio loans

 

-0.04

%

 

-0.43

%

 

0.16

%

 

1.65

%

 

0.50

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets

 

1.05

%

 

1.07

%

 

1.52

%

 

1.65

%

 

1.84

%

Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net

 

 

 

 

 

of allowance

 

1.60

%

 

1.79

%

 

2.56

%

 

2.70

%

 

2.99

%

Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

2.27

%

 

2.39

%

 

2.14

%

 

2.14

%

 

2.24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, increased $1.4 million or 33% in comparison to the third quarter of 2021 as loan yields increased year over year from 6.92% to 7.55%. The increase in yield from the prior year resulted from a change in loan mix while also reflecting the impact of 300 basis points of rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) since the beginning of 2022 in response to current economic conditions. Overall cost of funds decreased from 0.73% in the third quarter of 2021 to 0.66% for the same period in 2022; however the Company expects to see an upward trend in its costs of funds as average retail certificate of deposit (“CD”) rates trend up and new CDs are originated at a higher market rate. Net interest margin increased from 4.37% during the three months ended September 30, 2021, to 6.22% for the same period in 2022. The increase in margin was also driven by the increase in loan yield resulting from the FOMC actions.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased $3.8 million or 31% in comparison to the same period of 2021 as loan yields increased year over year from 6.52% to 7.39% primarily as a result of the FOMC rate increases during the period.

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Year-To-Date

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

 

9/30/22

9/30/21

Average balances:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

312,475

 

$

319,115

 

$

294,502

 

$

277,510

 

$

272,994

 

 

$

308,697

 

$

284,620

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

19,096

 

 

21,879

 

 

21,088

 

 

20,367

 

 

19,393

 

 

 

20,688

 

 

29,576

 

Other interest-bearing balances

 

30,378

 

 

33,328

 

 

56,359

 

 

86,261

 

 

93,682

 

 

 

40,022

 

 

58,736

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

361,949

 

 

374,322

 

 

371,949

 

 

384,138

 

 

386,069

 

 

 

369,407

 

 

372,932

 

Total assets

 

428,983

 

 

438,732

 

 

437,402

 

 

442,139

 

 

446,822

 

 

 

435,039

 

 

421,779

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

94,013

 

 

85,042

 

 

98,546

 

 

104,472

 

 

103,708

 

 

 

92,534

 

 

90,084

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

233,464

 

 

244,363

 

 

235,092

 

 

237,847

 

 

240,957

 

 

 

237,640

 

 

234,899

 

Borrowings

 

2,174

 

 

8,626

 

 

6,306

 

 

5,272

 

 

5,196

 

 

 

5,702

 

 

4,794

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

235,638

 

 

252,989

 

 

241,398

 

 

243,119

 

 

246,153

 

 

 

243,342

 

 

239,693

 

Common shareholders' equity

 

88,043

 

 

90,721

 

 

90,441

 

 

86,549

 

 

85,683

 

 

 

89,735

 

 

81,969

 

Tangible common equity (1)

 

68,924

 

 

71,437

 

 

70,939

 

 

66,877

 

 

65,843

 

 

 

70,433

 

 

61,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income/expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

5,943

 

$

5,491

 

$

5,623

 

$

4,571

 

$

4,759

 

 

$

17,057

 

$

13,887

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

105

 

 

104

 

 

89

 

 

77

 

 

75

 

 

 

298

 

 

191

 

Interest-bearing balances and other

 

169

 

 

89

 

 

42

 

 

53

 

 

67

 

 

 

300

 

 

135

 

Total interest income

 

6,217

 

 

5,684

 

 

5,754

 

 

4,701

 

 

4,901

 

 

 

17,655

 

 

14,213

 

Deposits

 

532

 

 

523

 

 

522

 

 

566

 

 

645

 

 

 

1,577

 

 

2,014

 

Borrowings

 

13

 

 

15

 

 

9

 

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

 

37

 

 

-

 

Total interest expense

 

545

 

 

538

 

 

531

 

 

567

 

 

645

 

 

 

1,614

 

 

2,014

 

Net interest income

$

5,672

 

$

5,146

 

$

5,223

 

$

4,134

 

$

4,256

 

 

$

16,041

 

$

12,199

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.


 

Three Months Ended

 

Year-To-Date

 

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

 

9/30/22

9/30/21

Average yields and costs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

7.55

%

6.90

%

7.74

%

6.53

%

6.92

%

 

7.39

%

6.52

%

Available-for-sale securities

2.20

%

1.90

%

1.69

%

1.51

%

1.55

%

 

1.92

%

0.86

%

Interest-bearing balances and other

2.21

%

1.07

%

0.30

%

0.24

%

0.28

%

 

1.00

%

0.31

%

Total interest-earning assets

6.81

%

6.09

%

6.27

%

4.86

%

5.04

%

 

6.39

%

5.10

%

Interest-bearing deposits

0.90

%

0.86

%

0.90

%

0.94

%

1.06

%

 

0.89

%

1.15

%

Borrowings

2.37

%

0.70

%

0.58

%

0.08

%

0.00

%

 

0.87

%

0.00

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.92

%

0.85

%

0.89

%

0.93

%

1.04

%

 

0.89

%

1.12

%

Cost of funds

0.66

%

0.64

%

0.63

%

0.65

%

0.73

%

 

0.64

%

0.82

%

Net interest margin

6.22

%

5.51

%

5.69

%

4.27

%

4.37

%

 

5.81

%

4.37

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $5.4 million, a decrease of $3.7 million or 41% as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. Specific items to note include:

  • Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”), a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.2 million, a decrease of $3.8 million or 64% as compared to the $6.0 million in income earned during the same prior-year period. The decrease is almost entirely attributable to $3.7 million in PPP fee related income realized in the third quarter of 2021 compared to no such income in the same period in 2022.

  • Mortgage revenue totaled $477,000, a decrease of $1.1 million or 69% as compared to the third quarter of 2021. Mortgage originations have continued to decline due to rising interest rates. To that effect, mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market decreased from $33.2 million in the third quarter 2021 to $20.3 million in the third quarter 2022.   The decrease in both the core mortgage revenue and origination volume can be attributable to the nationwide slowdown in refinancing volume with housing supplies continuing to be an issue along with the impact of a doubling of long-term mortgage rates year-over-year.

  • Government Guaranteed Lending revenue was $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.6 million or 279% in comparison to the $584,000 of revenues for the same period in 2021.

  • Other noninterest income was $222,000 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to income of $694,000 in the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $22.4 million compared to $36.2 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $13.7 million or 38%. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease of $13.8 million in loan processing and servicing revenue driven by the decrease in PPP-related revenue during the period. Mortgage revenues during the period decreased $3.3 million due to a general slowdown in the refinancing market but was offset by an increase in other noninterest income of $3.2 million primarily associated with a gain in the market value of marketable equity securities.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $20.9 million, an increase of $12.0 million or 134%, from $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.   This change was primarily due to the recognition of a $10.0 million expense during the 2022 third quarter associated with a litigation reserve for a class action lawsuit against the Bank (the “RESPA Litigation”), as previously detailed in the Company’s second quarter earnings release. On August 10, 2022, the Bank agreed to settle the RESPA Litigation for an aggregate sum of $10.0 million, subject to execution of a definitive settlement agreement and court approval. The plaintiffs, plaintiffs’ counsel, and the Bank subsequently executed a definitive settlement agreement dated as of September 7, 2022, for the aggregate sum of $10.0 million. On October 12, 2022, the court issued an order granting preliminary approval of the class action settlement, as reflected in the settlement agreement, and scheduled the final fairness hearing on the settlement for January 18, 2023.

Also contributing to the year-over-year increase in noninterest expense was an increase in compensation expense, which increased from $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $6.9 million during the same period in 2022. This $1.4 million increase was due to the additional cost of new hires and overall increases in payroll for existing employees. Additionally, the Company incurred $561,000 of merger-related expenses associated with the Company’s proposed merger with MVB Financial Corp. Finally, loan and special asset expenses, which change significantly period over period, increased $836,000 between the third quarter of 2022 and the same period in 2021.   These increases were partially offset by decreases to several expense categories. Software expenses were $460,000, a decrease of $382,000 or 45% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The expense in 2021 included additional costs related to the processing of PPP loans during the period. The decreases in the other noninterest expense categories, including professional services and advertising are primarily related to management’s overall effort to grow profitability.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $40.9 million compared to $32.2 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $8.7 million or 27%.   The primary difference period over period was the $10.0 million litigation expense discussed above.

ENTRY INTO MERGER AGREEMENT WITH MVB FINANCIAL CORP.  
On August 12, 2022, it was publicly announced that the Company had entered into a definitive merger agreement with MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB”), the holding company for MVB Bank, Inc., a West Virginia state-chartered bank. Under the terms of the merger agreement, which is an all-stock transaction, the Company would be merged with and into MVB, with MVB as the surviving corporation in the proposed merger. The proposed merger is subject to required shareholder and regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of various closing conditions. Readers are also directed to the end of this press release and the section entitled “Additional Information on the Merger and Where to Find it.”

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company, as well as regarding the announced merger with MVB. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities or the Company’s planned merger with MVB; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives, including our planned merger with MVB, on our ability to retain key employees; the possibility that the proposed merger with MVB will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger with MVB will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company and MVB do business; adverse results (including judgments, costs, fines, reputational harm, financial settlements and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory proceedings, investigations, or similar matters, or developments related thereto; that costs or estimated liabilities and expenses associated with the RESPA Litigation may be greater than currently estimated, whether due to the court not finally approving the settlement agreement or otherwise; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources, including non-bank financial service providers, such as Fintechs. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Additional Information on the Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger, MVB will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The registration statement will include a joint proxy statement of MVB and IFHI, which also constitutes a prospectus of MVB, that will be sent to IFHI’s and MVB’s shareholders seeking certain approvals related to the proposed transaction.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF IFHI AND MVB AND THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES ARE URGED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS TO BE INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT IFHI, MVB AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain a free copy of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other relevant documents filed by MVB with the SEC containing information about IFHI and MVB, without charge, at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition, copies of documents filed with the SEC by MVB will be made available free of charge in the “Investor Relations” section of MVB’s website, https://www.mvbbanking.com, under the heading “SEC Filings;” and investors may obtain free copies of the joint proxy statement/prospectus (when available) by contacting Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc., Attn: Eric J. Bergevin, 8450 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 202, Raleigh, NC 27615, telephone: (252) 482-4400.

Participants in Solicitation

IFHI, MVB, and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding MVB’s directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on April 7, 2022, and certain other documents filed by MVB with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.


Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ending Balance

(In thousands, unaudited)

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

6,272

 

$

4,700

 

$

3,900

 

$

3,803

 

$

4,452

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

25,011

 

 

21,981

 

 

28,876

 

 

79,910

 

 

83,327

 

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

31,283

 

 

26,681

 

 

32,776

 

 

83,713

 

 

87,779

 

Interest-bearing time deposits

 

1,249

 

 

1,499

 

 

1,746

 

 

1,746

 

 

1,996

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

17,460

 

 

19,038

 

 

20,386

 

 

20,659

 

 

19,341

 

Marketable equity securities

 

17,982

 

 

17,982

 

 

18,000

 

 

12,000

 

 

12,000

 

Loans held for sale

 

28,399

 

 

59,592

 

 

51,095

 

 

27,880

 

 

20,610

 

Loans held for investment

 

295,416

 

 

266,259

 

 

262,281

 

 

259,625

 

 

259,206

 

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

 

(6,710

)

 

(6,361

)

 

(5,622

)

 

(5,547

)

 

(5,810

)

 

 

Loans held for investment, net

 

288,706

 

 

259,898

 

 

256,659

 

 

254,078

 

 

253,396

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

4,264

 

 

4,238

 

 

4,235

 

 

4,106

 

 

4,127

 

Foreclosed assets

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

618

 

 

618

 

Loan servicing assets

 

3,979

 

 

4,178

 

 

4,014

 

 

3,993

 

 

3,830

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

5,330

 

 

5,304

 

 

5,271

 

 

5,246

 

 

5,220

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

2,485

 

 

2,139

 

 

1,886

 

 

1,373

 

 

1,508

 

Goodwill

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

5,848

 

 

6,014

 

 

6,180

 

 

6,400

 

 

6,569

 

Other assets

 

17,293

 

 

15,764

 

 

15,218

 

 

18,001

 

 

13,954

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

437,439

 

$

435,488

 

$

430,627

 

$

452,974

 

$

444,109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

106,272

 

$

83,544

 

$

92,499

 

$

114,313

 

$

98,940

 

 

Interest-bearing

 

218,835

 

 

250,026

 

 

233,953

 

 

233,842

 

 

241,959

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

325,107

 

 

333,570

 

 

326,452

 

 

348,155

 

 

340,899

 

Borrowings

 

5,000

 

 

-

 

 

5,000

 

 

7,500

 

 

5,000

 

Accrued interest payable

 

370

 

 

308

 

 

325

 

 

326

 

 

372

 

Other liabilities

 

23,557

 

 

9,939

 

 

8,320

 

 

9,212

 

 

11,130

 

 

Total liabilities

 

354,034

 

 

343,817

 

 

340,097

 

 

365,193

 

 

357,401

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, voting

 

2,239

 

 

2,227

 

 

2,213

 

 

2,176

 

 

2,176

 

Common stock, non-voting

 

22

 

 

22

 

 

22

 

 

22

 

 

22

 

Additional paid in capital

 

24,674

 

 

24,498

 

 

24,013

 

 

23,664

 

 

23,515

 

Retained earnings

 

60,248

 

 

67,781

 

 

66,372

 

 

62,810

 

 

61,534

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(2,866

)

 

(1,985

)

 

(1,296

)

 

(99

)

 

65

 

 

Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity

 

84,317

 

 

92,543

 

 

91,324

 

 

88,573

 

 

87,312

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

(912

)

 

(872

)

 

(794

)

 

(792

)

 

(604

)

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

83,405

 

 

91,671

 

 

90,530

 

 

87,781

 

 

86,708

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

437,439

 

$

435,488

 

$

430,627

 

$

452,974

 

$

444,109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Consolidated Statements of Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands except per

Three Months Ended

 

Year-To-Date

 share data; unaudited)

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

 

9/30/22

9/30/21

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

5,943

 

$

5,491

 

$

5,623

 

$

4,571

 

$

4,759

 

 

$

17,057

 

$

13,887

 

Available-for-sale securities and other

 

274

 

 

193

 

 

131

 

 

130

 

 

142

 

 

 

598

 

 

326

 

Total interest income

 

6,217

 

 

5,684

 

 

5,754

 

 

4,701

 

 

4,901

 

 

 

17,655

 

 

14,213

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

532

 

 

523

 

 

522

 

 

566

 

 

645

 

 

 

1,577

 

 

2,014

 

Interest on borrowings

 

13

 

 

15

 

 

9

 

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

 

37

 

 

-

 

Total interest expense

 

545

 

 

538

 

 

531

 

 

567

 

 

645

 

 

 

1,614

 

 

2,014

 

Net interest income

 

5,672

 

 

5,146

 

 

5,223

 

 

4,134

 

 

4,256

 

 

 

16,041

 

 

12,199

 

Provision for loan losses

 

320

 

 

460

 

 

180

 

 

775

 

 

500

 

 

 

960

 

 

1,172

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan processing and servicing revenue

 

2,163

 

 

2,373

 

 

2,207

 

 

2,863

 

 

5,951

 

 

 

6,743

 

 

20,554

 

Mortgage

 

477

 

 

1,066

 

 

173

 

 

1,090

 

 

1,537

 

 

 

1,716

 

 

5,016

 

Government guaranteed lending

 

2,213

 

 

2,767

 

 

1,124

 

 

2,216

 

 

584

 

 

 

6,104

 

 

5,721

 

SBA documentation preparation fees

 

78

 

 

128

 

 

144

 

 

167

 

 

149

 

 

 

350

 

 

824

 

Service charges on deposits

 

182

 

 

118

 

 

104

 

 

85

 

 

77

 

 

 

404

 

 

158

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

27

 

 

33

 

 

25

 

 

25

 

 

27

 

 

 

85

 

 

84

 

Other noninterest income (loss)

 

222

 

 

290

 

 

6,509

 

 

(1,473

)

 

694

 

 

 

7,021

 

 

3,798

 

Total noninterest income

 

5,362

 

 

6,775

 

 

10,286

 

 

4,973

 

 

9,019

 

 

 

22,423

 

 

36,155

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation

 

6,880

 

 

6,271

 

 

7,061

 

 

6,178

 

 

5,462

 

 

 

20,212

 

 

17,474

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

402

 

 

254

 

 

344

 

 

254

 

 

324

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

927

 

Loan and special asset expenses

 

969

 

 

491

 

 

638

 

 

483

 

 

133

 

 

 

2,098

 

 

1,769

 

Professional services

 

207

 

 

491

 

 

551

 

 

845

 

 

732

 

 

 

1,249

 

 

1,972

 

Data processing

 

263

 

 

271

 

 

249

 

 

267

 

 

196

 

 

 

783

 

 

632

 

Software

 

460

 

 

426

 

 

425

 

 

830

 

 

842

 

 

 

1,311

 

 

5,757

 

Communications

 

86

 

 

97

 

 

83

 

 

99

 

 

100

 

 

 

266

 

 

297

 

Advertising

 

252

 

 

321

 

 

214

 

 

453

 

 

474

 

 

 

787

 

 

976

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

170

 

 

170

 

 

170

 

 

170

 

 

170

 

 

 

510

 

 

528

 

Merger related expenses

 

561

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

561

 

 

-

 

Other operating expenses

 

10,683

 

 

846

 

 

631

 

 

754

 

 

505

 

 

 

12,160

 

 

1,882

 

Total noninterest expense

 

20,933

 

 

9,638

 

 

10,366

 

 

10,333

 

 

8,938

 

 

 

40,937

 

 

32,214

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(10,219

)

 

1,823

 

 

4,963

 

 

(2,001

)

 

3,837

 

 

 

(3,433

)

 

14,968

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(2,646

)

 

492

 

 

1,403

 

 

(3,090

)

 

1,055

 

 

 

(751

)

 

3,957

 

Net income (loss)

 

(7,573

)

 

1,331

 

 

3,560

 

 

1,089

 

 

2,782

 

 

 

(2,682

)

 

11,011

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

(40

)

 

(78

)

 

(2

)

 

(187

)

 

(155

)

 

 

(120

)

 

(444

)

Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc.

$

(7,533

)

$

1,409

 

$

3,562

 

$

1,276

 

$

2,937

 

 

$

(2,562

)

$

11,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

(3.45

)

$

0.65

 

$

1.65

 

$

0.60

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

(1.18

)

$

5.31

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

(3.31

)

$

0.63

 

$

1.59

 

$

0.57

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

(1.14

)

$

5.15

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

2,185

 

 

2,175

 

 

2,159

 

 

2,140

 

 

2,144

 

 

 

2,273

 

 

2,158

 

Diluted average common shares outstanding

 

2,173

 

 

2,244

 

 

2,242

 

 

2,234

 

 

2,219

 

 

 

2,254

 

 

2,226

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Performance Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year-To-Date

 

 

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

 

9/30/22

9/30/21

PER COMMON SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

(3.45

)

$

0.65

 

$

1.65

 

$

0.60

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

(1.18

)

$

5.31

 

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

 

(3.31

)

 

0.63

 

 

1.59

 

 

0.57

 

 

1.32

 

 

 

(1.14

)

 

5.15

 

 

Book value per common share

 

37.29

 

 

41.15

 

 

40.86

 

 

40.35

 

 

39.74

 

 

 

37.29

 

 

39.74

 

 

Tangible book value per common share (2)

 

28.88

 

 

32.62

 

 

32.21

 

 

31.44

 

 

30.76

 

 

 

28.88

 

 

30.76

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

-6.97

%

 

1.29

%

 

3.30

%

 

1.14

%

 

2.61

%

 

 

-0.79

%

 

3.63

%

 

Return on average common shareholders' equity

 

-33.95

%

 

6.23

%

 

15.97

%

 

5.85

%

 

13.60

%

 

 

-3.82

%

 

18.68

%

 

Return on average tangible common equity (2)

 

-43.36

%

 

7.91

%

 

20.36

%

 

7.57

%

 

17.70

%

 

 

-4.86

%

 

24.71

%

 

Net interest margin

 

6.22

%

 

5.51

%

 

5.69

%

 

4.27

%

 

4.37

%

 

 

5.81

%

 

4.37

%

 

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

189.7

%

 

80.8

%

 

66.8

%

 

113.5

%

 

67.3

%

 

 

106.4

%

 

66.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

 

 


Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of September 30, 2022, were as follows:

 

 

% of

 

 

Commercial

(Dollars in millions)

Amount

Loans

Solar electric power generation

$

69.9

 

32

%

Power and communication line and related structures construction

 

47.5

 

22

%

Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)

 

16.7

 

8

%

Other activities related to real estate

 

9.8

 

4

%

Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels

 

8.5

 

4

%

Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment

 

8.1

 

4

%

Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings

 

5.5

 

3

%

Lessors of other real estate property

 

5.1

 

2

%

Other heavy and civil engineering construction

 

4.3

 

2

%

All other amusement and recreation industries

 

3.0

 

1

%

 

$

178.4

 

82

%

 

 

 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

 

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

 

 

 

 

  (Dolars in thousands except book value per share)

 

 

 

Tangible book value per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity

$

84,317

 

$

92,543

 

$

91,324

 

$

88,573

 

$

87,312

 

 

 

 

Less: Goodwill

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

 

 

Less Other intangible assets, net

 

5,848

 

 

6,014

 

 

6,180

 

 

6,400

 

 

6,569

 

 

 

 

Total tangible common equity

$

65,308

 

$

73,368

 

$

71,983

 

$

69,012

 

$

67,582

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ending common shares outstanding

 

2,261

 

 

2,249

 

 

2,235

 

 

2,198

 

 

2,204

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per common share

$

28.88

 

$

32.62

 

$

32.21

 

$

31.44

 

$

30.76

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year-To-Date

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

 

9/30/22

9/30/21

Return on average tangible common equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity

$

88,043

 

$

90,721

 

$

90,441

 

$

86,549

 

$

85,683

 

 

$

89,735

 

$

81,969

 

Less: Average goodwill

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

 

 

13,161

 

 

13,161

 

Less Average other intangible assets, net

 

5,958

 

 

6,123

 

 

6,341

 

 

6,511

 

 

6,679

 

 

 

6,141

 

 

6,829

 

Average tangible common equity

$

68,924

 

$

71,437

 

$

70,939

 

$

66,877

 

$

65,843

 

 

$

70,433

 

$

61,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc.

$

(7,533

)

$

1,409

 

$

3,562

 

$

1,276

 

$

2,937

 

 

$

(2,562

)

$

11,455

 

Return on average tangible common equity

 

-43.36

%

 

7.91

%

 

20.36

%

 

7.57

%

 

17.70

%

 

 

-4.86

%

 

24.71

%


Contact: Eric Bergevin, 252-482-4400


