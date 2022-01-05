U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,778.19
    -15.35 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,872.05
    +72.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,421.85
    -200.87 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.36
    -22.51 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.35
    +1.36 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.90
    +10.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    +0.0110 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0072 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0100
    -0.1160 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.90
    -12.70 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Integrated Global Services Acquires AmStar

·2 min read

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Global Services, Inc. ("IGS"), a leading provider of surface protection solutions and portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), is pleased to announce it has acquired GE Steam Power's on-site thermal spray coatings technology, AmStar. AmStar's 888 material and related corrosion- and erosion-resistant coatings offer a proven track record of reliable pressure part protection for over two decades.

J.F. Lehman &amp; Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/J.F. Lehman &amp; Company) (PRNewsfoto/J.F. Lehman &amp; Company)
J.F. Lehman & Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/J.F. Lehman & Company) (PRNewsfoto/J.F. Lehman & Company)

"This is tremendous news for our customers," said Rich Crawford, President and CEO of IGS. "We are excited to further enhance IGS's broad portfolio of bespoke solutions by acquiring the patented AmStar 888 technology. This combined solution set provides historical customers with an expanded offering to address their surface solution needs. Our acquisition of Amstar represents another step in IGS's mission to be the most valued provider of engineered solutions in the world for mission-critical equipment, and our ongoing commitment to support GE customers in the U.S., Europe, South America, and Asia."

Based in Richmond, VA, IGS is an international company with over 30 years of experience in providing in-situ internal thermal spray surface protection solutions, internal ceramic coating solutions, and environmental products that focus primarily on metal wastage reduction, corrosion mitigation, process efficiency improvements, and emissions reduction. Specializing in customized, engineered solutions, IGS is the largest provider of in-situ thermal spray and ceramic surface protection.

IGS maintains global operations with locations across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-global-services-acquires-amstar-301454810.html

SOURCE J.F. Lehman & Company

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares are down 6% in early trading Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped 14.1% in 2021's Final Month

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) stock gained 14.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's share price got a bump thanks to favorable analyst coverage, and it looks like investors are warming up to the tech giant after the completion of its infrastructure business spinoff. IBM completed its spinoff off its managed infrastructure services business early in November, with Big Blue retaining a 19.9% stake in the new company, Kyndrl (NYSE: KD).

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Adobe, Salesforce stocks fall after UBS downgrades shares to neutral

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down why software company stocks like Adobe and Salesforce are declining today.

  • ‘The Fed is going to reverse again,’ DoubleLine’s Gundlach says, ‘and this might be the last time’

    DoubleLine Capital Founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi to discuss the probability of a recession in 2023, the Fed, car prices, stock overvaluation, the S&P 500, and China.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the third day in a row, shares of electric truck start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were powering down Wednesday -- 6.4% lower, to be precise, as of 11:15 a.m. ET today. A note last night from an analyst at Mizuho Securities laid out several positives about Rivian, but also included plenty of warnings on its risks. In a note sent along by TipRanks.com, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh laid out his buy theses on three electric vehicle (EV) stocks, including Rivian.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Why DigitalOcean Stock Crashed More Than 20% in December

    Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) crashed 20.3% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It appears investors have soured on expensive stocks like this and are actively betting they'll go down to more reasonable valuations. Considering there wasn't any other news to report during the month to explain this outsize drop, it seems investor sentiment was the primary driver of DigitalOcean's stock price.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    If you are looking for regular dividend checks for decades to come, this trio of high yielders should be on your wishlist.

  • 11 Best Communication Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best communication stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Communication Stocks To Invest In. Supply chain threats loomed large over the communications sector in 2021 and complicated the post-pandemic economic recovery as smartphone shipments […]

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Value Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy outperformed its Russell 1000 Value Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in six of 11 […]

  • Why UiPath Stock Fell Almost 11% in December

    What happened Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 10.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock fell early in the month after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2022.

  • Stocks in focus: MillerKnoll, Adobe, Salesforce, Beyond Meat

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre detail furniture company MillerKnoll down 5% after the company missed estimates, Adobe and Salesforce shares falling after UBS downgraded the stocks, and Beyond Meat making its debut at KFC.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now As It Hits A 52-Week Low?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • Ignore Tesla and Apple Stock for Massive Returns in Tech, Says UBS. Look Here Instead.

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and others will continue to have significant influence on indexes. But look elsewhere for outsize tech returns, UBS says.

  • IBM Seeks Buyer for Watson Health Unit: Report

    IBM has hired BofA Securities to solicit bids for artificial-intelligence unit Watson Health, according to Axios. IBM's looking for a price of more than $1 billion.