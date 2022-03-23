U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

Integrated Microwave Assembly Market worth $2.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Integrated Microwave Assembly Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product (Amplifiers, Frequency Synthesizers, Oscillators), Frequency, Vertical (Avionics, Communication, Military & Defense) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Integrated Microwave Assembly Market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2022 to USD 2.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=33606374

The sudden outbreak and widespread of the COVID-19 pandemic have affected the market growth, and the trend is expected to continue till the disrupted supply chains across the globe normalize. During the last few months of 2020, the semiconductor industry witnessed a shortage in supply owing to the shutdown of manufacturing units and the slowdown of logistics activities. However, swift recovery is expected in the post-pandemic period due to increasing defense expenditure, government-led initiatives for space programs, and developments in 5G infrastructure for communication.

Transceivers to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of the transceivers segment is expected to be driven by their rising demand due to the low power consumption and high integration density features, which enable high-speed data transmission. They can be upgraded to handle high capacity bandwidth, enabling optical modules to handle the data center network speeds of up to 100 Gbps, 400 Gbps, and beyond. The presence of companies such as Intel and Cisco is driving the growth of the North American market.

Ku-Band to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The Ku-band (Ku stands for Kurz under) represents the mid-frequency range of 12 GHz to 18 GHz. It is used for satellite communication, especially for direct transmission for television, space shuttle, maritime, and industrial control systems. The ability to adjust the uplink and downlink, as well as relatively less incurred cost, is expected to increase the deployment of integrated microwave assembly devices having Ku-band frequency. With the rise in the use of IoT devices, the Ku-band segment is expected to gain high traction during the forecast period. The key takeaways of this band, such as faster connection speed, better bandwidth, and clear visuals and audio, make it an ideal solution for satellite communication.

Military & Defense is expected to have largest market size during the forecast period

The integrated microwave assembly market for the military & defense vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The integrated microwave assembly market for the military & defense vertical includes electronic warfare, military communication, and radar sub-segments. RF jammers are high in demand in this vertical, which is fueling the growth of the integrated microwave assembly market for the military & defense vertical.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Integrated Microwave Assembly Market"

119 – Tables
55 – Figures
192 – Pages

119 – Tables
55 – Figures
192 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=33606374

APAC to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period

The integrated microwave assembly market in APAC is expected to witness the highest growth as the demand for microwave products is rising from several manufacturing hubs in their manufacturing stages. Moreover, the military & defense vertical is improving its capabilities, fueling the demand for integrated microwave assembly products such as electronic warfare and radars.

The report profiles key players in the integrated microwave assembly market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are Analog Devices (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), Qorvo (US), MACOM (US), CAES (US), CPI International (US), APITech (US), National Instruments (US), Narda-MITEQ (US), and Integrated Microwave Corporation (US), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions(US),Mercury Systems(US),Wenzel Associates(US), TTM Technologies(US), AKON(US), Microwave Dynamics(US), RAPIDTEK(TAIWAN), Linwave Technology(UK), EM Research(US), Sylatech(UK), Erzia Technologies(Spain), Triton Services(US), Wolfspeed(US), Arralis(Ireland) and VectraWave(France).

Related Reports:

Microwave Devices Market by Product (Active Devices, Passive Devices), Frequency (Ku-band, C-band, Ka-band, L-band, X-band, S-band), End User (Space & Communication, Military & Defense, Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market by Component (Power Amplifiers, LNA, Attenuators), Material Type (GaAs, InP), Frequency Band (L, S, C), Technology (MESFET, HEMT), Application (Automotive, A&D), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/integrated-microwave-assembly-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/integrated-microwave-assembly.asp

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-microwave-assembly-market-worth-2-0-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301508846.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

