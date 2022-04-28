U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,208.75
    +28.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,277.00
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,154.75
    +145.75 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.20
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.79
    -0.23 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.80
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.13 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2529
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7780
    +0.3340 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,352.94
    +1,183.31 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.69
    +19.77 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,373.34
    -13.29 (-0.05%)
     

Integrated Passive Devices Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2032; High-efficiency 5G Technology to Boost Demand- Predicts Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Integrated Passive Devices Market Analysis by Material (Silicon, Glass), by Passive Devices (Baluns, Filter, Couplers, Diplexers), by Wireless Technology (WLAN, Bluetooth, Cellular), by Application (ESD/EMI, RF IPD), by End-use Industry & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

United States, Rockville MD, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Integrated Passive Devices market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 10.3% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 3.23 Bn by the end of 2032. The demand for Integrated Passive Devices is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market was valued US$ 1.1Bn in 2021.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand of Integrated Passive Devices Market"

72 Tables, 121 Figures and 170 Pages

Integrated passive devices would aid in the reduction of the size and power consumption of telecom infrastructure items, boosting the integrated passive devices market in the next years, particularly in the telecom industry.

By 2022, the 5G industry is estimated to have 89 million subscribers, giving the integrated passive devices market room to expand. High-efficiency 5G integrated passive devices RF filters were created by 3D Glass Solutions.

For Critical Insights on Glass Integrated Passive Devices Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7259

Furthermore, 5G technology is scheduled to be deployed in the United States, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, and China by 2021, which is likely to contribute to the growth of the integrated passive devices market in the following years.

Manufacturers in the integrated passive devices market get a big platform from which to serve the whole demand for integrated passive devices. The worldwide sales of integrated passive devices are seeing increased competition. With growing competition, new competitors are offering a variety of options at reasonable pricing, fulfilling the demand for integrated passive devices more accessible to customers.

What is the Factors Limiting the Growth of the Integrated Passive Devices Market?
The high cost of integrated passive devices in comparison to discrete components limits the growth of the integrated passive device market as well as sales of integrated passive devices and demand for integrated passive devices.

The long-term impact is projected to be minimal because leading companies in this sector are working hard to minimise the cost of integrated passive devices.

Low-cost production is critical for profit maximisation. Traditional printed circuit boards, on the other hand, are standardised for individual discrete components but not for integrated passive devices. When traditional PCBs are combined with integrated passive devices, they suffer additional costs. The cost ratio of a single discrete component to integrated passive devices (1.5 X 1.5) is one and one-third. This is mostly due to the commoditization and widespread use of discrete components.

To learn more about Integrated Passive Devices Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7259

Key Segments Covered in the Integrated Passive Devices Industry Survey

  • By Material

    • Silicon

    • Glass

    • Others

  • By Passive Devices

    • Baluns

    • Filter

    • Couplers

    • Diplexers

    • Customized IPDs

    • Others

  • By Application

    • ESD/EMI

    • RF IPD

    • Digital & Mixed Signals

    • Others

  • By Wireless Technology

    • WLAN

    • Bluetooth

    • Cellular

    • GPS

    • Others

Get Customization on Silicon-based Integrated Passive Device technology Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7259

Recent Developments in the Integrated Passive Devices Market

  • TDK Corporation introduced a new line of EPCOS power capacitors for DC link applications in May 2021. The new capacitors are offered with rated voltages ranging from 700 V DC to 2000 V DC and capacitances ranging from 20 F to 270 F.

  • Vishay Intertechnology released a new Automotive Grade through-hole inductor with a 420 A saturation current and a 30% inductance decrease in a 1500 case size in March 2021. The IHXL-1500VZ-5A delivers an extremely low typical DCR of 0.12 m and continuous high-temperature operation to +155 °C for automotive applications.

  • Panasonic announced the EEH-ZK(U) Series Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum SMD Electrolytic Capacitors in January 2021, which combine the benefits of electrolytic capacitors with solid polymer capacitors. High-temperature tolerance and compact case sizes are available.

Key players in the Sales of Integrated Passive Devices Market

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated

  • Qurvo, Inc.

  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • ON Semiconductors

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7259

Key Takeaways from Silicon-based Integrated Passive Devices Demand Market Study

● The Consumer Electronics segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 21.7% in the year 2020On the basis of industry verticals, the global integrated passive devices market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, telecommunication, medical & healthcare, and others.
● Increased usage of these components in different consumer electronics products such as laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, among others, is credited with the increase.
● The integrated passive devices have a number of high-end qualities, including low power consumption, high chip connection, and a tiny footprint, which has fuelled their acceptance in miniaturized hand-held electronics.
● The Asia Pacific integrated passive devices market will grow from 2021 to 2028 due to government measures to expand semiconductor production in the region.
● Gestamp, a Spanish multinational company specializing in developing and manufacturing metal components for automobiles, will receive a EUR200 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to upgrade its research capabilities to produce lighter, safer, and environmentally friendly cars according to the European Commission.

Explore Fact.MR's coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis: Fact.MR study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of component (hardware, software, and services) and end use (logistics, food & beverages, retail & e-Commerce, airports, automotive, chemicals, industrial manufacturing, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Robotic Process Automation Market Forecast: The report provides critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global robot process automation market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on robot process automation sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global robot process automation market.

Industrial Trucks Market Sales: Fact.MR study divulges compelling insights on the industrial trucks market on the basis of product (Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Pallet Truck, Platform Truck, Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Reach Truck, Turret Truck, Order Picker, Order Picker, Tow Tractor, Personnel And Burden Carrier, Personnel And Burden Carrier), power source (Electric, Conventional (IC Engine), Manual), capacity (Below 2.5 Tons, Below 2.5 Tons, Below 2.5 Tons), and end use (Logistics, Retail, Manufacturing) across seven major regions.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
Japan Sales Office
4-1-1 Nakano,
9F Nakano Sunplaza
Tokyo, 164-8512
Japan
E: sales@factmr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Chipotle's Shares Are Still Hard to Digest

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill , which just reported strong earnings and a bullish forecast for the rest of the year. Niccol said there's a lot of momentum at Chipotle and they are expertly navigating "tricky headwinds," while still seeing strong demand. While other restaurants are seeing staffing shortages, Niccol said turnover at Chipotle is the lowest it's been in years.

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Russia Rejects German Gas Payment From Seized Trading Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s major gas bank rejected a payment from a trading firm that Germany seized from Moscow’s control, the first sign of friction following the take-over amid a broader regional energy dispute. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia

  • Boeing shares plunge on array of charges, 737 MAX target in doubt

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co unveiled $2.7 billion in charges and added costs across its aircraft portfolio on Wednesday, and expressed doubts over hitting jet delivery targets as technical problems, inflation and supplier risks cloud its path toward recovery. On the plus side, Boeing said it submitted a certification plan to U.S. air-safety regulators in a step toward resuming deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner, halted for nearly a year by inspections and repairs in a separate industrial headache costing about $5.5 billion. The twin-aisled Dreamliner, along with its cash cow 737 MAX, are vital to Boeing's ability to emerge from overlapping coronavirus and jet-safety crises, a path steepened by war in Ukraine.

  • Three U.S. Shale Producers Are Raising Output as Biden Looks to Tame Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Continental Resources Inc., Hess Corp. and Matador Resources Co. signaled plans to raise production from U.S. shale basins, a potential harbinger of things to come as Big Oil prepares to report results later this week. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitH

  • Ford’s Earnings Took a Huge Hit From Rivian. Wall Street Is Happy Anyway.

    The auto maker reported a first-quarter profit of 38 cents a share, beating Wall Street estimates for 37 cents a share.

  • Former U.S. Surgeon General talks Fauci’s pandemic comments, COVID vaccines for kids, mask mandates

    Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the potential end to the pandemic, COVID-19 application submissions, and the availability of quality masks.

  • Why Alliance Resource Partners Surged Today

    Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday after the natural resources company boosted its full-year production and profit forecast. Conflict in Ukraine is driving the U.S. and many countries in Europe and other international markets to reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies. "Since we provided initial full-year 2022 guidance for ARLP on January 31, 2022, worldwide commodity prices skyrocketed," CEO Joseph Craft said in a press release.

  • Banks Accused of ‘Woke,’ Marxist Agendas as MAGA Comes to Annual Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Giant U.S. banks have come to expect activists at their annual shareholder meetings, usually decrying the lenders as capitalist powerhouses behind fossil fuels, gunmakers and societal inequities.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to

  • Ford, GM push to rival Tesla, Lucid wins EV order from Saudi government

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss demand for Ford’s F-150 electric truck, GM’s push to rival leading EV maker Tesla, and the outlook for Lucid after the company won an electric vehicle order from the Saudi government.

  • Impact of inflation on consumers not hurting demand for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, execs say

    Harley-Davidson Inc. executives say there are no indications inflation is causing decreased demand for its motorcycles and no signs of a recession as the company copes with its own ongoing supply-chain challenges and higher costs.

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The electric vehicle (EV) market is evolving fast. With new players and dynamics, there is a lot of uncertainty as to which companies will emerge as long-term winners. Let's discuss two broadly different electric vehicle (EV) companies, each of which looks quite promising right now.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for May 2022

    Small-cap stocks are public companies that have market capitalizations ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. Since the share prices of these companies can be very volatile, some companies in the small-cap universe, or in small-cap indexes, can have market caps significantly higher than this range at any particular time. Small-cap stocks, as represented by the Russell 2000 Index, have substantially underperformed the broader market, providing investors with a total return of -10.1% compared to the Russell 1000's total return of 4.4% over the past 12 months.

  • Iron man Elon Musk places his Tesla battery bets

    As Tesla's profits and prices grabbed headlines last week, a potentially pivotal development for the global car industry flew largely under the radar. The U.S. electric pioneer disclosed that nearly half of the vehicles it produced in the first quarter were equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries - a cheaper rival to the nickel-and-cobalt based cells that dominate in the West. The revelation, eclipsed by the carmaker's $19 billion revenue and Elon Musk's Twitter charge, was the first time Tesla had disclosed such specifics about its batteries make-up.

  • Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home

    Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday posted record high global production in March, as overseas production made up for a drop off at home, highlighting the impact of factory stoppages and weaker consumer demand in Japan. Japan's largest automaker produced 866,775 vehicles worldwide in March it said, marking a 2.8% increase from the same month last year and a monthly record. But Toyota saw an almost 16% drop in domestic production, to 261,759 vehicles.

  • Occidental, Hess, and 3 Other Oil Companies With Big Earnings Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Can Colombia’s Offshore Oil Potential Rival That Of Brazil?

    Colombia’s economically-vital oil industry has struggled in recent years, but some analysts are suggesting that its offshore oil potential could rival Brazil’s

  • Opinion | How to Sanction Russian Oil Without Hurting the West

    The limits of Russia’s infrastructure provide a way to slash Putin’s oil revenue, avert a price shock for the West and fund Ukraine reparations.

  • Southwest Is Cutting Flights From These 3 Major Cities, Starting in June

    The last two years has been difficult for the air travel industry, as airlines have had to adapt to travel during a pandemic. But even as the COVID situation has improved, the challenges have hardly let up. Major airlines in the U.S. are now having to grapple with staffing shortages amid heightened travel demand. As a result, the more than 99 million passengers who have come to rely on Southwest Airlines might have trouble booking certain flights this summer. Read on to find out where this low-c

  • Lithium South Drill Program to Begin at Alba Sabrina Claim Block

    Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to announce the initiation of a resource expansion drill program at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), Salta, Argentina.