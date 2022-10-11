Integrated Stepper Motor Market to record USD 25.86 Mn; Europe to have the largest share -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global integrated stepper motor market is forecasted to grow by USD 25.86 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.66% between 2020 and 2025. Technavio segments the market by end-user (process industry and discrete industry) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). The report comprehensively analyzes recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Key points covered in the integrated stepper motor market study:
Market estimates and forecast 2021-2025
Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth
Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis
Analysis of market share by vendors
Key product launches and regulatory climate
Technavio categorizes the global integrated stepper motor market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, the global electrical components and equipment market, covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment. The parent market is driven by growth in the global electrical components and equipment market.
The market in focus is primarily driven by the increasing demand for automated equipment and robots in industrial premises. The rising focus on automation has increased the use of automated material handling equipment in a diverse range of applications such as cranes, robots for pick-and-place applications, as well as automated guided vehicles and conveyors. This has increased the demand for integrated stepper motors in automobile manufacturing, packaging machinery, food processing, healthcare, semiconductors, and robotics industries. All these factors will influence the growth of the global integrated stepper motor market during the forecast period.
Europe to dominate the integrated stepper motor market with 46% share and the market will record the highest growth in Europe during the forecast period. Factors such as increased oil and gas E&P activities and rising investments in seamless wireless communication systems in all key industry verticals.
Process industry segment to generate maximum revenue in the integrated stepper motor market and is the leading end-user segment in the global integrated stepper motor market. The increasing global demand for electricity, rising urbanization, and the increasing use of electronic appliances are driving the segment's growth.
The global integrated stepper motor market is fragmented. The market has some well-established players that design and manufacture integrated stepper motors for end-users across a wide range of industries. These manufacturers are significantly investing in R&D to introduce better products into the market and expand their customer base. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and strategic partnerships are some strategies that vendors adopt to strengthen their positions.
Some of the key players in the integrated stepper motor market include:
ABB Ltd.
Anaheim Automation Inc.
Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd.
MIDEA GROUP
MinebeaMitsumi Inc.
Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.
Parker Hannifin Corp.
SANYO DENKI Co. Ltd.
Schneider Electric SE
Shanghai MOONS Electric Co. Ltd.
Integrated Stepper Motor Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 25.86 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.03
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, Italy, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Anaheim Automation Inc., Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd., MIDEA GROUP, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., SANYO DENKI Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Shanghai MOONS Electric Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
