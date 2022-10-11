Integrated Stepper Motor Market to record USD 25.86 Mn; Europe to have the largest share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global integrated stepper motor market is forecasted to grow by USD 25.86 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.66% between 2020 and 2025. Technavio segments the market by end-user (process industry and discrete industry) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). The report comprehensively analyzes recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Integrated Stepper Motor Market 2021-2025

Key points covered in the integrated stepper motor market study:

Market estimates and forecast 2021-2025

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis of market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio categorizes the global integrated stepper motor market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, the global electrical components and equipment market, covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment. The parent market is driven by growth in the global electrical components and equipment market.

The market in focus is primarily driven by the increasing demand for automated equipment and robots in industrial premises. The rising focus on automation has increased the use of automated material handling equipment in a diverse range of applications such as cranes, robots for pick-and-place applications, as well as automated guided vehicles and conveyors. This has increased the demand for integrated stepper motors in automobile manufacturing, packaging machinery, food processing, healthcare, semiconductors, and robotics industries. All these factors will influence the growth of the global integrated stepper motor market during the forecast period.

Story continues

The full report provides information on other drivers, trends, and challenges that are impacting the growth of the market. Request a Sample PDF Report

Europe to dominate the integrated stepper motor market with 46% share and the market will record the highest growth in Europe during the forecast period. Factors such as increased oil and gas E&P activities and rising investments in seamless wireless communication systems in all key industry verticals.

Process industry segment to generate maximum revenue in the integrated stepper motor market and is the leading end-user segment in the global integrated stepper motor market. The increasing global demand for electricity, rising urbanization, and the increasing use of electronic appliances are driving the segment's growth.

Explore intelligence tailored to your business needs. Identify major revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the integrated stepper motor market. Request Sample Report Here

The global integrated stepper motor market is fragmented. The market has some well-established players that design and manufacture integrated stepper motors for end-users across a wide range of industries. These manufacturers are significantly investing in R&D to introduce better products into the market and expand their customer base. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and strategic partnerships are some strategies that vendors adopt to strengthen their positions.

Some of the key players in the integrated stepper motor market include:

ABB Ltd.

Anaheim Automation Inc.

Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd.

MIDEA GROUP

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

SANYO DENKI Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Shanghai MOONS Electric Co. Ltd.

Didn't find what you are looking for? Our analysts can help you customize this report based on your business requirements. The industry experts at Technavio will work directly with you to understand your needs and provide you with customized data in a short time. Speak to our Analyst Now

Related Reports:

Integrated Stepper Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.03 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 46% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Italy, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Anaheim Automation Inc., Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd., MIDEA GROUP, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., SANYO DENKI Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Shanghai MOONS Electric Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Anaheim Automation Inc.

Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd.

MIDEA GROUP

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

SANYO DENKI Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Shanghai MOONS Electric Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/top-drivers-for-integrated-stepper-motormarket

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-stepper-motor-market-to-record-usd-25-86-mn-europe-to-have-the-largest-share--technavio-301644564.html

SOURCE Technavio