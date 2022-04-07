U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

Integrated Traffic Systems Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Driven by Demand for Effective Traffic Management due to the Growing Number of Vehicles | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The integrated traffic systems market size is expected to grow by USD 13.95 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.83% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 32% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for integrated traffic systems in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. The early adoption of technology and the availability of necessary infrastructure to deploy technology solutions will facilitate the integrated traffic systems market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Integrated Traffic Systems Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Integrated Traffic Systems Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Integrated Traffic Systems Market Analysis Report by Solution ( Traffic monitoring system, Traffic control system, and Others) & Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/integrated-traffic-systems-market-industry-analysis

Integrated Traffic Systems Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global integrated traffic systems market growth is the demand for effective traffic management due to the growing number of vehicles. The total number of vehicles on the road crossed 1.2 billion units in 2015. Vehicle manufacturers are also increasing their production volume to tap into available market opportunities. For instance, Toyota planned to start a production facility in Mexico by 2019 to meet the growing demand for sport-utility vehicles (SUVs). In addition, in emerging economies such as China, the reduction in vehicle purchase tax for passenger vehicles with an engine capacity below 1,600 ccs from 10% to 5% in 2015 increased the sales of passenger vehicles in the country between 2015 and 2018. Hence, the growing demand for efficient traffic operations is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

However, the key challenges to the global integrated traffic systems market growth is the high setup cost and operating cost. A software platform is required to implement an integrated traffic system. Procurement of software capabilities, electronic chips and cameras, and sensors and transponders incur additional costs to manufacturers. Despite the high cost, the market is growing because of various useful functionalities of integrated traffic systems. Moreover, these systems are set up through various funding combinations such as local financing, government funding, and private-public partnership. Thus, the growing global urban population and rising demand for traffic safety needs will drive the demand for integrated traffic systems in the coming years.

To know about more drivers, and challenges with upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Some of the key Integrated Traffic Systems Players:

The integrated traffic systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market.

  • Cisco Systems Inc. -

  • Cubic Corp.

  • EFKON India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Global Traffic Technologies LLC

  • IMTAC LLC

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Iteris Inc.

  • Jenoptik AG

  • Kapsch TrafficCom AG

  • LG Corp.

  • PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • SNC Lavalin Group Inc.

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • SWARCO AG

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • Thales Group

  • TransCore

  • Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Integrated Traffic Systems Market - Segmentation Analysis

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Traffic monitoring system - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Traffic control system- size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

  • The airport IT spending market share is expected to increase by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Download a free sample now!


  • The production testing market share is expected to increase by USD 2.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6%. Download a free sample now!

Integrated Traffic Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.83%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 13.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.01

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corp., EFKON India Pvt. Ltd., Global Traffic Technologies LLC, IMTAC LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Iteris Inc., Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, LG Corp., PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SNC Lavalin Group Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., SWARCO AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, TransCore, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Solution

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Solution

  • 5.3 Traffic monitoring system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Traffic control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Solution

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.4 Cubic Corp.

  • 10.5 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.6 Iteris Inc.

  • 10.7 Jenoptik AG

  • 10.8 Kapsch TrafficCom AG

  • 10.9 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • 10.10 SWARCO AG

  • 10.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 10.12 Thales Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-traffic-systems-market---32-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe--driven-by-demand-for-effective-traffic-management-due-to-the-growing-number-of-vehicles--technavio-301519110.html

SOURCE Technavio

