Integrated Ventures Releases Unaudited Revenue Results And Announces Reverse Stock Split

Today, Integrated Ventures, Inc. ("INTV") ("Company") is providing this Corporate Update, regarding Reverse Stock Split and Preliminary Revenue results for Q3/2023:

> Reverse Stock Split:

The Company received approval from Finra to effectuate a 1-for-125 reverse stock split of its outstanding and authorized shares of common stock. Today, INTV's common stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis on the OTCQB Market, when the stock market opens. For 20 business days, Integrated Ventures's common stock will trade on the OTCQB, under the symbol "INTVD" and then change back to INTV. As a result of the reverse stock split, every one hundred twenty five pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will automatically combine into one new share of common stock, without any action on the part of the shareholders.

Following the consummation of the reverse stock split: (1) the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock will be reduced from 357,574,561 to 2,860,596 and (2) the number of authorized shares will be reduced from 750,000,000 to 6,000,000. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Any fractional shares of common stock resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole post-split share and no shareholders will be eligible to receive cash in lieu of fractional shares.

> Mining Revenue Results:

The Company is pleased to provide preliminary and unaudited results for its crypto mining operations, covering period of 01/01/23 thru 03/31/23:

Revenues for January: $446,313.00

Qty of BTC generated: 21.4018

Revenues for February: $489,204.00

Qty of BTC generated: 21.0044

Revenues for March: $537,296.00

Qty of BTC generated: 21.4384

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures provides this commentary: ""In terms of total mining revenues, Q3/2023 was one of better quarter's to date, since launching crypro mining operations, mainly due to commencing of operations in Wolf Hollow, TX. The key unaudited financial results are as follow: (1) total mining revenues for Q3/2023 were $1,472,813.00 vs $370,292.00 for Q2/2023, (2) total qty of BTC generated was 63.85 and (3) revenue growth for period of Q2/2023 thru Q3/2023 was over 250%. INTV projects that Q4/2023 will show additional growth with revenues exceeding $1,700,000. We believe that due to (1) INTV's current share pricing structure, (2) clean balance sheet and (3) size of assets, the Company has became a very attractive merger candidate for private companies, looking go public, raise capital and to uplist to Nasdaq."

> About:

Integrated Ventures,Inc is a Technology Portfolio Holdings Company that develops, acquires, operates and invests in businesses, primarily in the technology and entertainment sectors with focus on e-commerce, information technology and cryptocurrency mining. Company's current, revenue generating operations consist of digital currency mining and hosting. The management team is focused on implementing innovative and profitable strategies, creating liquidity through asset based infrastructure, supporting and improving operations, infusing growth capital, maintaining and expanding a market presence in the niche sector initiatives.

