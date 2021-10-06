U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,321.30
    -24.42 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,063.87
    -250.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,394.55
    -39.28 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.60
    -32.76 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.76
    -1.17 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.60
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0056 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    -0.0056 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3030
    -0.1690 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,220.48
    +4,095.79 (+8.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.09
    +49.99 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,993.70
    -83.40 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Integrated Wealth Management Joins Carson Partners to Enhance Client Experience

·4 min read

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Integrated Wealth Management (IWM), an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Scottsdale, Arizona led by Brent S. Pine, Managing Director, Partner & Wealth Advisor, has chosen to join Carson Partners. Using their more than 60 years of combined investment experience to help clients pursue their financial goals, the ten-person team oversees $370 million in assets, including $310 million managed on a discretionary basis.

(PRNewsfoto/Carson Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Carson Group)

"Brent Pine is building a multi-generational business and is looking to do more for his clients than ever before," said Ron Carson. "By joining Carson Partners, he and his team will have access to the latest technology and a wide range of resources. We're excited to have another partner in Scottsdale and look forward to working with Brent, his son Luke, his daughter Torrey, his long-term associate, Mark Jones and the rest of the IWM team to build an advisory firm that will stand the test of time."

A veteran of more than 30 years in financial services, Brent founded Integrated Wealth Management in 2002. IWM is comprised of a highly skilled and experienced group of professionals who provide a collaborative approach to help clients define a vision for their future and an appropriate course of action to work towards those goals.

Brent began his career as a CPA in the tax division of Deloitte & Touche before becoming a Certified Financial Planner™ and launching his own firm. He has lectured on tax and financial planning topics to companies such as APS, AT&T, Boeing, Medtronics, and Motorola and has taught courses on these topics throughout the Maricopa Community College system. Brent holds a BS in Marketing and a Masters in Taxation from Arizona State University.

"Our primary goal is to deliver maximum value to our clients and provide them with a 'best-in-class' experience. By partnering with Carson, we have access to a fully integrated technology platform, a more robust investment process and advanced financial planning solutions that allow us to do more for them," explained Pine. "Culturally we share Carson's commitment to putting our clients' interests first and striving to make the complex simple. And like Ron Carson, I want to build a firm that will long outlast me and serve not only our current clients, but their heirs for generations to come."

Like other members of the Carson Partners network, IWM still retains its independent ownership with Brent Pine and his team fully empowered to make all business and operational decisions.

Recognized year after year by Barron's as one of America's top wealth management firms, Carson Group is a four-time member of the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. Carson currently manages $18.4 billion in assets and serves more than 38,000 client families across the United States.

About Carson
Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Barron's Top RIA Firms: Awarded to Carson Group (2021) Barron's rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Listing in this publication is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Press Contacts:

JConnelly
Lisa Aldape
973.525.6550
laldape@jconnelly.com

Carson Group
14600 Branch Street
Omaha, NE 68154

Meg Ronspies
402.810.9688
mronspires@carsongroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-wealth-management-joins-carson-partners-to-enhance-client-experience-301394239.html

SOURCE Carson Group

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Voyager Therapeutics Stock Had Been Beaten Down. Here’s Why It’s Soaring.

    Shares of a small biotech called Voyager Therapeutics surged after the company said Pfizer had licensed access to its gene therapy technology in a deal worth up to $630 million.

  • Here's Why AMC's Most Important Number Could Be $5.5 Billion

    AMC appears to have staved off the worst-case scenario of the pandemic; the next step is becoming profitable again.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Just Proved How Very, Very Broken Retailers' Supply Chains Are

    A wide array of names, from Nike to Dollar Tree to Kohl's, have already waved similar red flags.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • 10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy According to ‘Australia’s Warren Buffett’ Kerr Neilson

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stocks to buy according to Australian billionaire Kerr Neilson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Neilson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson. Billionaire Kerr Neilson co-founded Platinum Asset […]

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Was Down 14.3% in September

    The company reported better-than-expected earnings, but that wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling last month.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock market has been in a bit of a slump lately, and growth stocks have been the main driver of the declines. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been the worst performer of the three major indices (by far), and some excellent growth stocks have fallen by 10%, 20%, or more from their recent highs. The company's U.S. user base actually declined year over year, as more people than expected disengaged from the platform due to the economic reopening.