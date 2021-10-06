Integrated Wealth Management Joins Carson Partners to Enhance Client Experience

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Integrated Wealth Management (IWM), an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Scottsdale, Arizona led by Brent S. Pine, Managing Director, Partner & Wealth Advisor, has chosen to join Carson Partners. Using their more than 60 years of combined investment experience to help clients pursue their financial goals, the ten-person team oversees $370 million in assets, including $310 million managed on a discretionary basis.

"Brent Pine is building a multi-generational business and is looking to do more for his clients than ever before," said Ron Carson. "By joining Carson Partners, he and his team will have access to the latest technology and a wide range of resources. We're excited to have another partner in Scottsdale and look forward to working with Brent, his son Luke, his daughter Torrey, his long-term associate, Mark Jones and the rest of the IWM team to build an advisory firm that will stand the test of time."

A veteran of more than 30 years in financial services, Brent founded Integrated Wealth Management in 2002. IWM is comprised of a highly skilled and experienced group of professionals who provide a collaborative approach to help clients define a vision for their future and an appropriate course of action to work towards those goals.

Brent began his career as a CPA in the tax division of Deloitte & Touche before becoming a Certified Financial Planner™ and launching his own firm. He has lectured on tax and financial planning topics to companies such as APS, AT&T, Boeing, Medtronics, and Motorola and has taught courses on these topics throughout the Maricopa Community College system. Brent holds a BS in Marketing and a Masters in Taxation from Arizona State University.

"Our primary goal is to deliver maximum value to our clients and provide them with a 'best-in-class' experience. By partnering with Carson, we have access to a fully integrated technology platform, a more robust investment process and advanced financial planning solutions that allow us to do more for them," explained Pine. "Culturally we share Carson's commitment to putting our clients' interests first and striving to make the complex simple. And like Ron Carson, I want to build a firm that will long outlast me and serve not only our current clients, but their heirs for generations to come."

Story continues

Like other members of the Carson Partners network, IWM still retains its independent ownership with Brent Pine and his team fully empowered to make all business and operational decisions.

Recognized year after year by Barron's as one of America's top wealth management firms, Carson Group is a four-time member of the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. Carson currently manages $18.4 billion in assets and serves more than 38,000 client families across the United States.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Barron's Top RIA Firms: Awarded to Carson Group (2021) Barron's rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Listing in this publication is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Press Contacts:

JConnelly

Lisa Aldape

973.525.6550

laldape@jconnelly.com

Carson Group

14600 Branch Street

Omaha, NE 68154

Meg Ronspies

402.810.9688

mronspires@carsongroup.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-wealth-management-joins-carson-partners-to-enhance-client-experience-301394239.html

SOURCE Carson Group