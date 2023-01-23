U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,006.94
    +34.33 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,583.89
    +208.40 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,293.27
    +152.84 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.76
    +12.43 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.93
    +0.29 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.50
    -7.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    -0.98 (-4.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5140
    +0.0300 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2363
    -0.0038 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5120
    +0.9730 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,823.34
    +7.79 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.17
    -0.41 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,787.26
    +16.67 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Integration of BacklotCars and CARWAVE Provides Dealers the Best of Both Offerings

·2 min read

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a/ KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, announces the integration of CARWAVE and BacklotCars. The single digital platform is now hosted on BacklotCars and brings together the best of both offerings by adding a live auction combined with a 24/7 marketplace. The new offering provides dealers more flexibility in the way they want to transact. Buyers have expanded access to more diversified inventory, while sellers can tap into the power of a broader buyer base.

KAR Global logo (PRNewsfoto/KAR Auction Services, Inc.)
KAR Global logo (PRNewsfoto/KAR Auction Services, Inc.)

"We combined the very best of both platforms onto BacklotCars. In doing so we expanded access to inventory for buyers, increased visibility on sellers' vehicles and provided a more simplified customer experience," said Peter Kelly, chief executive officer of KAR Global. "We worked closely with dealers to understand what they value most, and incorporated their feedback so that we continue to meet the needs of dealers in every market. I am excited to see the increased traction that is being created and we look forward to rolling this capability out across the U.S. in 2023."

The new auction sale type is being offered to sellers in California and buyers in nearby areas, and will expand to customers in other regions in the coming months. BacklotCars currently runs live auctions on Mondays and Thursdays.

"Our teams worked tirelessly to ensure the transition was frictionless—providing our dealers with resources to ensure total support from day one," said Justin Davis, president of BacklotCars. "In addition to the choice of sale types for our dealers, our KAR Global network also provides access to a dynamic transportation network and floorplanning solutions with industry-leading rates."

KAR Global is committed to growing in the digital dealer-to-dealer segment as it strives to build the world's greatest digital marketplace for used vehicles. For more information about BacklotCars, click here

Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Jill Trudeau

Mike Eliason

(317) 796-0945

(317) 249-4559

jill.trudeau@karglobal.com

mike.eliason@karglobal.com

About KAR
KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, Europe and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integration-of-backlotcars-and-carwave-provides-dealers-the-best-of-both-offerings-301728195.html

SOURCE KAR Global

Recommended Stories

  • Fidelity's 45% Rule: Should You Really Use It As a Guide to Retirement Savings?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved For Retirement Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Midwest Burger Chain Nabs Ire of Pepsi Fans after Switching to Coca-Cola

    To misquote a famous Saturday Night Live sketch – No Pepsi. Coke! Culver's, the Wisconsin-based fast food chain, is ditching its Pepsi products...

  • Are remote workers lazy? Experts weigh in on Elon Musk and Marc Benioff’s productivity problem

    Experts are conflicted on whether remote workers are more (or less) lazy than their in-office counterparts. Here's their advice for employers on increasing productivity.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • How to Avoid The No. 1 Retirement Risk Americans Face

    Baby boomers are using up their retirement savings too quickly –either because they're underestimating how much they need or are living longer than they'd guessed they would. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ARIS MINING REPORTS 2022 PRODUCTION AND PROVIDES 2023 GUIDANCE

    Aris Mining Corporation ("Aris Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: ARIS) reports 2022 gold production of 235,379 ounces (oz) from its two operations in Colombia, the Segovia Operations and the Marmato Upper Mine. The Q4 2022 results provided in this news release are approximate figures and may differ from the final results included in the 2022 annual audited statements and MD&A, which the Company expects to release in mid-March 2023.

  • Canada's energy jobs transition bill sparks discord in oil heartland

    (Reuters) -In Canada's western oil patch, controversy is raging over federal government legislation intended to help the fossil fuel labour force transition to a greener economy, but union and community leaders are warning politicization of the Just Transition bill obscures the needs of workers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is expected to table its long-awaited workforce transition bill this spring, ahead of economic changes expected as they pursue ambitious goals to slash climate-warming emissions. The government of Alberta, Canada's main crude-producing province, says the legislation will dismantle the oil and gas industry that makes up 5% of Canada's GDP.

  • These 3 Stock Exchanges Stand to Benefit From SEC Trading Reforms

    New rules proposed by the SEC could be the most significant change to the market in more than a decade.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • German cartel office initiates proceedings against PayPal

    Germany's cartel office regulator said on Monday it had initiated proceedings against payment company PayPal Europe over the possibility that it hindered competition. The subject of the proceedings was PayPal's rules for extra charges and the presentation of PayPal in the terms of use for Germany, the watchdog said. PayPal did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

  • Russia's Weekly Oil Exports Slump Back Down After Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports fell back last week after surging in the previous seven days, contributing to the smallest inflow into the Kremlin’s war-chest since Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsEurope Is Bracing for

  • What's the Difference Between a Tax-Sheltered Annuity and a 401(k)?

    When it comes to saving for your retirement, you may have different options depending on where you're employed. One of those options could be a tax-sheltered annuity (TSA). Here we'll answer what tax-sheltered annuities are, how they work and how … Continue reading → The post What Is a Tax-Sheltered Annuity? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • McDonald's Has a Secret Edge Over Burger King, Wendy's

    The creator of the Big Mac has an answer for the Whopper and even the Baconator that may surprise you.

  • New retirement withdrawal rule is a boon for wealthy seniors

    The new law ramps up the age you must start withdrawing required minimum distributions, or RMDs, from individual retirement accounts.

  • The Best Countries for Retirees

    Retirees and retirement savers face a number of future risks in uncertain times. Here's how 30 countries rank for retirement security.

  • Understanding 401(k) Withdrawal Rules

    Withdrawal rules for a 401(k) depend on your age and individuals incur a penalty for early distributions from an account.

  • National Grid to pay households to use less electricity

    People will be paid to use less electricity as freezing weather bites UK.