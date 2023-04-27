Integration Developer News Announces a New Virtual Event: AI Deployment Summit - July 20, 2023

AI Deployment Summit showcases AI and automation trends shaping enterprise IT solutions in 2023 and beyond.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integration Developer News (IDN), the leader in multi-vendor virtual summits for Enterprise IT, has announced the first edition of AI Deployment Summit will stream online July 20.

IDN Logo

This virtual conference will showcase leading AI expert's sessions on how AI and automation trends will impact apps, data, analytics, and infrastructure projects within today's enterprises.

Free to attend, the AI Deployment Summit sessions will explore:

How Generative AI (ChatGPT) is being deployed in enterprises.

New frontiers in low code/no code development with AI.

How AI can revolutionize DevOps , pipelines, and processes.

Easy-to-learn AI/ML platforms for quick wins without high-skilled staff.

Deeper levels of observability with AIOps/MLOps.

"With so many enterprises ready to implement AI, we are excited that we can bring together AI vendors and enterprise decision-makers in an engaging online venue," said Tom Donoghue, Publisher, IDN.

IDN Virtual Summits attract a broad range of enterprise IT decision-makers including CxOs, Solution Architects, Project Managers, developers, and AI/ML practitioners. On average, IDN Virtual Summits attract about 1,000 registrations per event.

AI Deployment Summit sponsorships are still available.

The AI Deployment Summit joins a robust calendar of online events designed for app, data, cloud, and integration professionals. In 2023, IDN will also produce Application Architecture Summit, Cloud Architecture Summit, and Enterprise Integration Summit.

About Integration Developer News

IDN is the leading producer of Multi-Vendor Virtual Summits for Enterprise IT and Business decision-makers. IDN has produced more than 140 online events since 2011, registering 150,000+ participants.

Sponsoring IDN Virtual Summits enables leading vendors to cost-effectively present their products and engage attendees with valuable resources (Videos, White Papers, Trials).

Story continues

Company Web Site:

www.idevnews.com

Contact Tom Donoghue, Publisher for AI Deployment Summit inquiries at: info@idevnews.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integration-developer-news-announces-a-new-virtual-event-ai-deployment-summit---july-20-2023-301808920.html

SOURCE Enterprise Integration News Inc.