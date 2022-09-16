Integration Platform As A Service Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the integration platform as a service market are Boomi Inc, Informatica Inc, Boomi Inc, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, MuleSoft LLC, Jitterbit Inc, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Workato Inc, SnapLogic Inc, Software AG, elasticio, Adaptris, Seeburger AG, Fujitsu, Zapier, Flowgear, DBSync Ltd and Seeburger AG.

The global integration platform as a service market is expected to grow from $2.54 billion in 2021 to $3.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.03%. The integration platform as a service market is expected to grow to $11.48 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.79%.



The integration platform as a service (iPaas) consists of sales of services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that is used for the integration of a wide variety of on premise and cloud applications to boost the hybrid data flows, improve operational workflows, synchronize data, and provide better visibility.The integration platform automates the integration activities that make connecting applications and deployment data in any environment easy.



Using IPAAS can build and deploy the integration in the cloud without installing any middleware or hardware.



The main types of integration platforms as a service are API management, B2B integration, data integration, cloud integration, and application integration.API management integration platform as a service focus on API Management.



It is a process of managing APIs that connects data and applications across clouds and enterprises.These integration services are deployed in private, hybrid, and public clouds.



Education, healthcare and life science, government and public sector, consumer goods and retail, banking, financial services, and insurance, and other industry verticals use integration platform as a service.



North America was the largest region in the integration platform as a service market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the integration platform as a service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing inclination towards cloud-based solutions across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the integration platform as a service (iPaas) market.Due to pandemics, demand for cloud-based solutions and services increased due to the sudden shutdown of schools, corporates, enterprises, and more.



Quick deployment, data security, automatic software updates, unlimited storage capacity, and more are some advantages gained from cloud-based solutions.According to Gartner, a management consultancy firm, cloud computing expected to account for more than 45% of IT spending on system infrastructure, infrastructure software, application software, and business process outsourcing by 2024.



The increase in the spending on cloud services shows the demand for cloud-based solutions. Therefore, the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions across the globe drives the market for integration as a service.



The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are key trends gaining popularity in the integration platform as a service (iPaas) market.The demand for AI and ML has increased in the past few years.



Artificial Intelligence with machine learning solves the data integration issues.For instance, in March 2021, IBM, an American multinational technology corporation, and Pandio, a US-based AI orchestration platform, developed hybrid integration solutions that automate the time-consuming process of integrating corporate programs like Customer Relationship Management (CRMs) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERPs) using AI.



The most recent Pulsar-based solutions deploy interfaces more swiftly and precisely because of automatic data mapping, data format identification, and translation. These integration solutions incorporate all currently used integration technologies as necessary.



In May 2021, Jitterbit, a US-based API transformation company, acquired eBridge Connections for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, both companies will provide integration solutions around e-commerce integration and EDI integration on the market, helping customers accelerate their digital transformation and reap massive time efficiencies. eBridge Connections is a Canada-based company offering integration platform as a service (iPaas) for seamless flow of data on-premises or cloud e-commerce, EDI, ERP, and CRM systems.



The countries covered in the integration platform as a service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

