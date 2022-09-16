U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,867.00
    -35.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,724.00
    -250.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,804.75
    -130.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.00
    -15.30 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.22
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.90
    -7.40 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.36 (-1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9977
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    +1.34 (+5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1376
    -0.0091 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2420
    -0.2150 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,759.70
    -377.84 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.16
    -16.23 (-3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.04
    -3.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Integration Platform As A Service Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the integration platform as a service market are Boomi Inc, Informatica Inc, Boomi Inc, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, MuleSoft LLC, Jitterbit Inc, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Workato Inc, SnapLogic Inc, Software AG, elasticio, Adaptris, Seeburger AG, Fujitsu, Zapier, Flowgear, DBSync Ltd and Seeburger AG.

New York, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Integration Platform As A Service Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319910/?utm_source=GNW


The global integration platform as a service market is expected to grow from $2.54 billion in 2021 to $3.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.03%. The integration platform as a service market is expected to grow to $11.48 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.79%.

The integration platform as a service (iPaas) consists of sales of services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that is used for the integration of a wide variety of on premise and cloud applications to boost the hybrid data flows, improve operational workflows, synchronize data, and provide better visibility.The integration platform automates the integration activities that make connecting applications and deployment data in any environment easy.

Using IPAAS can build and deploy the integration in the cloud without installing any middleware or hardware.

The main types of integration platforms as a service are API management, B2B integration, data integration, cloud integration, and application integration.API management integration platform as a service focus on API Management.

It is a process of managing APIs that connects data and applications across clouds and enterprises.These integration services are deployed in private, hybrid, and public clouds.

Education, healthcare and life science, government and public sector, consumer goods and retail, banking, financial services, and insurance, and other industry verticals use integration platform as a service.

North America was the largest region in the integration platform as a service market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the integration platform as a service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The integration platform as a service market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides integration platform as a service market statistics, including integration platform as a service industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a integration platform as a service market share, detailed integration platform as a service market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the integration platform as a service industry. This integration platform as a service market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing inclination towards cloud-based solutions across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the integration platform as a service (iPaas) market.Due to pandemics, demand for cloud-based solutions and services increased due to the sudden shutdown of schools, corporates, enterprises, and more.

Quick deployment, data security, automatic software updates, unlimited storage capacity, and more are some advantages gained from cloud-based solutions.According to Gartner, a management consultancy firm, cloud computing expected to account for more than 45% of IT spending on system infrastructure, infrastructure software, application software, and business process outsourcing by 2024.

The increase in the spending on cloud services shows the demand for cloud-based solutions. Therefore, the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions across the globe drives the market for integration as a service.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are key trends gaining popularity in the integration platform as a service (iPaas) market.The demand for AI and ML has increased in the past few years.

Artificial Intelligence with machine learning solves the data integration issues.For instance, in March 2021, IBM, an American multinational technology corporation, and Pandio, a US-based AI orchestration platform, developed hybrid integration solutions that automate the time-consuming process of integrating corporate programs like Customer Relationship Management (CRMs) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERPs) using AI.

The most recent Pulsar-based solutions deploy interfaces more swiftly and precisely because of automatic data mapping, data format identification, and translation. These integration solutions incorporate all currently used integration technologies as necessary.

In May 2021, Jitterbit, a US-based API transformation company, acquired eBridge Connections for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, both companies will provide integration solutions around e-commerce integration and EDI integration on the market, helping customers accelerate their digital transformation and reap massive time efficiencies. eBridge Connections is a Canada-based company offering integration platform as a service (iPaas) for seamless flow of data on-premises or cloud e-commerce, EDI, ERP, and CRM systems.

The countries covered in the integration platform as a service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319910/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe-Figma deal: 'I've never seen a level of investor hatred' like this, analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.

  • Why Nio Shares Are on Track for Double-Digit Gains This Week

    Nio is in the midst of multiple new model launches that some think could drive the EV maker to the next level.

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble

    FedEx withdrew its full year earnings guidance as macro trends 'significantly worsened,' sending share tumbling in extended trading.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Got Trounced on Thursday

    A victim of the recent sell-offs in tech stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had another tough session on the market Thursday. The cutting prognosticator was Vijay Rakesh of Mizuho Securities. Rakesh trimmed the level he feels is ideal for Nvidia stock to $205 per share, from his previous $225.

  • Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

    Now-redundant, Ethereum miners are flocking to other proof-of-work (PoW) tokens after the network switched to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

  • Germany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany seized the local unit of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC as Berlin moves to take sweeping control of its energy industry, secure supplies and sever decades of deep dependence on Moscow for fuel. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $29.30, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day.

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed sharply higher on Thursday -- even as the broader market slipped -- jumping as much as 9.4%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer higher was speculation that the company could be on the verge of being acquired. The rumor mill went into overdrive that Roku is preparing to be acquired, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly).

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. To skip our analysis of Steve Cohen’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. With a […]

  • Still The No. 1 Rule For Stock Market Investors: Always Cut Your Losses Short

    In the battle for investment survival, you can learn a lot from judo. The first and most important lesson in that martial art is the same for the stock market: damage control.

  • Elon Musk Reiterates His Worst Nightmare for The Economy

    The world's richest man worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 20 stocks have short interest of 19% or more, and AMC and GameStop are not even in the top half

    DEEP DIVE Short selling is a trading technique that gets especially popular during bear markets in stocks. Short selling — or betting on a decline in prices — can come to the fore if investors suspect a company is entering a difficult period, during a period of stress on financial markets, or when a group of traders acts to bid up the shares of companies that professional investors have bet against.

  • Figma’s Record-Breaking Sale to Adobe Delivers Billions to Top VCs

    (Bloomberg) -- Danny Rimer first invested in Figma in 2012, shortly after the company was established and began developing software tools for designers. Rimer, a partner at the venture capital firm Index Ventures, invited Figma’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Dylan Field, to dinner and ordered a bottle of wine to celebrate the deal. It was then that the young entrepreneur hesitated. “Danny, I’m 19,” Field said. Rimer went ahead, he recalled, and ordered the Pinot anyway.Most Read from

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

    If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life. Certainly, investors should do their homework to ascertain the safety and reliability of a company’s dividends before buying on the basis of yield alone. Here are three real estate investment trusts

  • Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity

    The stock market stayed on the defensive on Thursday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) continued to lose ground in the aftermath of Tuesday's latest economic report on consumer prices. Often, the best sign of attractive investment opportunities comes when institutional investors start to make strategic acquisitions of assets they believe are undervalued. The latest announcement from STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) early Thursday gave evidence that real estate investment trusts  might be one area that bargain-hunting investors should examine more closely for possible ideas.

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.