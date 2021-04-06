U.S. markets close in 3 hours

Integration of RFID Technology widening Application expanse to boost Transportation Management System Market immensely, explains projected growth at whopping 14.3% CAGR for 2020 - 2030 - TMR

·5 min read

- Prevalence of adoption of cloud-based transportation management systems creating new growth vistas

- Integration of added functions expanding their use for several lucrative industry sectors opens new revenue streams

ALBANY, N.Y., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Transportation Management Systems Market - Overview

With the ability to enable global trade and logistics within the larger supply chain management discipline, transportation management systems have gained immense traction over the past decade. While shippers and transporters are the primary users of transport management system software, manufacturers, e-commerce organizations, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and third-party logistics providers are also major users of transportation management system software. The broader objective of transportation management systems among these service providers is to improve shipping efficiency, gain insights of supply chain pursuits in real time, ensure customer satisfaction, and reduce costs.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo
Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

The rising adoption of transportation management systems is attributed to their number of offerings. Whilst some transportation management systems offer single mode of transportation, most of them support intermodal and multimodal transportation. At its core, transportation management system is a database of detailed information and carriers coupled with communication and transactional system that enables users to plan, execute, and track shipments. This is facilitated by strong integration of transportation management systems with carrier systems and data sources, or with some other technique to download carrier information. Moreover, transportation management systems facilitate listing of customer orders that specifies individual orders.

In recent years, integration of cloud computing technologies with predecessor transportation management systems is a feather in the cap for managing the broad spectrum of supply chain pursuits. This directly translates into growth for transportation management systems market, which is predicted to continue to display notable growth in the years ahead. In light of this, the transportation management system market is predicted rise at a whopping 14.3% CAGR for the 2020-2030 period.

Transportation Management Systems Market –Key Findings of the Report

Need to Curtail Information gaps in Supply Chain pursuits expands Adoption

Among supply chain management service providers, transportation management system is a major technology adopted by enterprises for improved collaboration and to minimize gaps between communications and furnish of information. This has helped in the advancement of transportation management systems, with the novel ones featuring conferencing services and solutions.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4426

Furthermore, rising inclination of enterprises to shift from traditional immersive telecommunication systems to software solutions is expanding deployment of transportation management systems. Supply chain management enterprises world over are seeking to deploy inexpensive yet scalable cloud-based transportation management systems with the intent of lowering their total cost of ownership (TCO).

Integration of added Functions expands viability for other Lucrative Business Sectors

Initiatives of advancements of transportation management systems have led to the integration of automation and functions, including real-time market monitoring combined with shipper's desire of supply chain visibility and optimization, in first-generation transportation management systems. This has led to substantial deployment of transportation management systems in food & beverages, retail, electrical and electronics, and transportation and logistics sectors.

Explore 76 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Transportation Management Systems (On-Premise and On-Demand) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/transportation-management-systems-market.html

Interestingly, food & beverages, electrical and electronics, and retail sectors are predicted to account for notable revenue contribution to the transportation management system market, with transportation and logistics predicted to continue its dominance, however.

Transportation Management Systems Market – Growth Drivers

  • The prevalence of adoption of cloud computing technologies for effective process management within the broad business spectrum of supply chain is creating opportunities in transportation management systems market.

  • Integration of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) with transportation management systems which is expanding their applications benefits the transportation management systems market.

Analyze global Transportation Management Systems (On-Premise and On-Demand) Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Transportation Management Systems Market – Key Players

  • 3GTMS Inc.

  • Descartes Systems Group Inc.

  • BluJay Solution

  • JDA Software Group Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • CargoSmart Ltd.

  • Manhattan Associates Inc.

  • One Network Enterprises

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Precision Software Inc.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=4426

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global IT & Telecom Industry:

Automatic Identification and Data Capture [AIDC] Market – The global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market is broadly impacted by several factors, such as increasing focus on asset tracking and asset management, rising investment in advance technology for real-time measurement, and increasing penetration of tracking technologies among various industries.

Intellectual Property Services Market – Global intellectual property services market was valued over US$ 2.1 Bn in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~12% from 2020 to 2030, crossing US$ 5.8 Bn by the end of the forecast period

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact
Mr Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 Street State,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/transportation-management-systems-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integration-of-rfid-technology-widening-application-expanse-to-boost-transportation-management-system-market-immensely-explains-projected-growth-at-whopping-14-3-cagr-for-2020---2030---tmr-301263201.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

