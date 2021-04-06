Integration of RFID Technology widening Application expanse to boost Transportation Management System Market immensely, explains projected growth at whopping 14.3% CAGR for 2020 - 2030 - TMR

- Prevalence of adoption of cloud-based transportation management systems creating new growth vistas

- Integration of added functions expanding their use for several lucrative industry sectors opens new revenue streams

Transportation Management Systems Market - Overview

With the ability to enable global trade and logistics within the larger supply chain management discipline, transportation management systems have gained immense traction over the past decade. While shippers and transporters are the primary users of transport management system software, manufacturers, e-commerce organizations, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and third-party logistics providers are also major users of transportation management system software. The broader objective of transportation management systems among these service providers is to improve shipping efficiency, gain insights of supply chain pursuits in real time, ensure customer satisfaction, and reduce costs.

The rising adoption of transportation management systems is attributed to their number of offerings. Whilst some transportation management systems offer single mode of transportation, most of them support intermodal and multimodal transportation. At its core, transportation management system is a database of detailed information and carriers coupled with communication and transactional system that enables users to plan, execute, and track shipments. This is facilitated by strong integration of transportation management systems with carrier systems and data sources, or with some other technique to download carrier information. Moreover, transportation management systems facilitate listing of customer orders that specifies individual orders.

In recent years, integration of cloud computing technologies with predecessor transportation management systems is a feather in the cap for managing the broad spectrum of supply chain pursuits. This directly translates into growth for transportation management systems market, which is predicted to continue to display notable growth in the years ahead. In light of this, the transportation management system market is predicted rise at a whopping 14.3% CAGR for the 2020-2030 period.

Transportation Management Systems Market –Key Findings of the Report

Need to Curtail Information gaps in Supply Chain pursuits expands Adoption

Among supply chain management service providers, transportation management system is a major technology adopted by enterprises for improved collaboration and to minimize gaps between communications and furnish of information. This has helped in the advancement of transportation management systems, with the novel ones featuring conferencing services and solutions.

Furthermore, rising inclination of enterprises to shift from traditional immersive telecommunication systems to software solutions is expanding deployment of transportation management systems. Supply chain management enterprises world over are seeking to deploy inexpensive yet scalable cloud-based transportation management systems with the intent of lowering their total cost of ownership (TCO).

Integration of added Functions expands viability for other Lucrative Business Sectors

Initiatives of advancements of transportation management systems have led to the integration of automation and functions, including real-time market monitoring combined with shipper's desire of supply chain visibility and optimization, in first-generation transportation management systems. This has led to substantial deployment of transportation management systems in food & beverages, retail, electrical and electronics, and transportation and logistics sectors.

Interestingly, food & beverages, electrical and electronics, and retail sectors are predicted to account for notable revenue contribution to the transportation management system market, with transportation and logistics predicted to continue its dominance, however.

Transportation Management Systems Market – Growth Drivers

The prevalence of adoption of cloud computing technologies for effective process management within the broad business spectrum of supply chain is creating opportunities in transportation management systems market.

Integration of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) with transportation management systems which is expanding their applications benefits the transportation management systems market.

Transportation Management Systems Market – Key Players

3GTMS Inc.

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

BluJay Solution

JDA Software Group Inc.

SAP SE

CargoSmart Ltd.

Manhattan Associates Inc.

One Network Enterprises

Oracle Corporation

Precision Software Inc.

