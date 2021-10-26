U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.50
    +17.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,715.00
    +95.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,594.50
    +98.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,317.70
    +7.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.44
    -0.32 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.20
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    -0.19 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.00
    -0.43 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3781
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    +0.2810 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,893.32
    +56.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.49
    +1,268.81 (+522.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.14
    +48.32 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Integration Services for Private 5G Networks reach US$5.8 billion by 2026

·3 min read

Systems integration will soon cost more than actual private cellular infrastructure

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research published by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, professional service revenues for Private 5G enterprise networks will grow from US$58 million in 2021 to US$5.8 billion in 2026, while connectivity revenues will only amount to US$5 billion in the same timeframe. Deployments for energy generation (oil & gas, mining, and power plants), industrial manufacturing and logistics are the main drivers behind system integration revenue. These verticals are early adopters of private 5G network deployments and are characterized by a high degree of complexity and stringent performance requirements.

ABI 2021 Logo
ABI 2021 Logo

"These service revenues highlight the fact that providing enterprise-grade 5G will be much more than just supplying enterprises with connectivity," says Leo Gergs, Senior Analyst, 5G Markets at ABI Research. "The true value proposition for enterprise 5G does not lie in the connectivity technology itself, but rather in the applications that in enables. After all, a small or medium sized manufacturer or warehouse owner primarily cares about things like increasing the Overall Equipment Efficiency (OEE), reducing machine downtime, or boosting production flexibility. Whether this is enabled by 4G or 5G connectivity, or even non-cellular technologies, like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, is of much lower importance to enterprise customers."

Enterprises' interest in applications, rather than technology, has two important business implications. First, 5G needs to be provided as one component alongside different technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Edge Computing, data storage, and security technologies, raising the bar for potential suppliers of a such a digitization platform. Gergs explains "Orchestrating and integrating all different components will become an important skill itself. While traditional System Integrators like IBM, Accenture, Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, or Worldwide Technologies enjoy an incumbent advantage, they must stay alert to protect their share. Hyperscalers like AWS, Google Anthos, or Microsoft Azure are extending their partnership network with their respective marketplace platforms and gain market traction.

Second, an enterprise digitization platform needs to be based on a completely different business model to be appealing to enterprises. As such, a successful business model should distinguish between the provision of the platform infrastructure alongside the provision of enterprise applications and services. "The telco industry needs to provide entire enterprise-grade applications as a Service, combining Network-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service business models. Key to this is a strong relationship to software developers. Hyperscalers are miles ahead of the telco industry here, so operators and infrastructure vendors will need to catch up," Gergs concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's The Role of 5G for Enterprise ICT Systems application analysis report. This report is part of the company's 5G Markets research service, which includes research, data, and analyst insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present in-depth analysis on key market trends and factors for a specific technology.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research提供开创性的研究和战略指导，帮助客户了解日新月异的技术。 自1990年以来，我们已与全球数百个领先的技术品牌，尖端公司，具有远见的政府机构以及创新的贸易团体建立了合作关系。 我们帮助客户创造真实的业务成果。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info :

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471031/ABI_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ABI Research

Recommended Stories

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Remark Holdings Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Next?

    Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares were trading higher Monday on heavy volume. The stock is a popular penny stock in the Reddit community. Remark Holdings was up 84.4% at $4 midday Monday. Remark Holdings Daily Chart Analysis The stock broke out of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern and has been flying higher. The price was fading for a time and the price was condensed into a point before the stock saw a breakout. After pushing past resistance, the stock saw a large upwa

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap as shares rally to record high

    Tesla reached the $1 trillion market capitalization mark for the first time ever

  • Facebook records $9bn profit in recent quarter amid whistleblower revelations

    Social media giant’s profits are up from the $7.8bn it made during the same quarter last year

  • Here’s Why Alger Mid Cap Remains Optimistic in InMode Ltd. (INMD)

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally: Tesla Hits $1 Trillion; Donald Trump SPAC Dives; Facebook Jumps On Earnings Beat

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Monday as the stock market saw Tesla stock surge above $1 trillion in value. Facebook earnings beat.